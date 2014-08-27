Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST, FB limits A3 30 Upgraded from A4+ Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 100 Upgraded from A4+ Increased from Rs. 9.30 crore Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4+ 30 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.00 CR) Ghv (India) Pvt Ltd LT, TL A4+ 1420 Suspended Grow Well Mercantile Ltd LOC A3 2400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.98.0 crore) Kredence Multi Trading Ltd NFBL A3 1890 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 153.0 CR) Ksh International Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4+ 90 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Mcleod Russel India Ltd Non Fund Based Bk Fac A1+ 188 Reaffirmed Mcleod Russel India Ltd CP A1+ 400 withdrawn Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar Unallocated limits A4 20 Suspended Samruddha Resources Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 30 Revised from A4 Satyam Enterprises ST FB Limits A3 1440 Reaffirmed Satyam Enterprises ST Non-FBL A3 20 Reaffirmed Shraman Ji Fabrics Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 10 Assigned Sri Balaji Traders ST non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Zazsons Exports Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Blackstone Gem & Jewellery FBL (Export Bills D 150 Revised from Discounting) B+ Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 7 Upgraded from BB+ (Reduced from Rs. 3.41 crore) Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 600 Upgraded from BB+ (from Rs. 50.00 crore) Euro Forge Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.00 CR) Euro Forge Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 13.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.31 CR) Ghv (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB+ 160 Suspended Jai Ambey Castings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 60 Suspended Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd TL A+ 300 Assigned Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated A+ 230 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 17.25 Crore) Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/ WCDL/ Bills A+ / 2095 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac A1+ (enhanced from Rs 195.25 Crore) Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd LC/ BG/ Buyers A+ / 645 Reaffirmed Credit Fac A1+ Jivandhara Cotton Industries CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ksh International Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB+ 280 Suspended capital Fac Lalitpur Power Generation Co. FBL BBB- 88860 Upgraded Ltd from BB+ Lalitpur Power Generation Co. NFBL BBB- 921 Upgraded Ltd from BB+ Mcleod Russel India Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 300.0 crore) Mcleod Russel India Ltd LT loan AA+ 500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 92.5 crore) Mcleod Russel India Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac* AA+ / 1270 Reaffirmed A1+ * Interchangeable between short term and long term facilities Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar FBL B 160 Suspended Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Unallocated Limits A+ / 1000 Assigned Ltd A1+ Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ / 200 Reaffirmed A4+ Samruddha Resources Ltd LT FB limit BBB+ 300 Revised from BB- Shraman Ji Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL* BB 100 Assigned *including unallocated amount of Rs. 1.50 crore Sri Balaji Traders LT FB Fac B+ 60* Reaffirmed *- Two-way inter-changeability permitted between fund-based and non-fund based limits, to the extent of Rs.1.50 crore Zazsons Exports Ltd Packing Credit^ B+ 232 Revised from B Zazsons Exports Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase^ B+ 120 Revised from B ^8 crore interchangeability between Packing Credit and Bill Purchase -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.