Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agile Elctric Sub Assembly Pvt ST FB Fac A3 175 Withdrawn Ltd Agile Elctric Sub Assembly Pvt ST non-FB Fac A3 90 Withdrawn Ltd AR Loomtex India Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk D 2.5 Assigned Fac Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt MFI Grading M2 Assigned Ltd Jet Lite (India) Ltd ST, non-FBL D 2100 Revised from A4 Jet Lite (India) Ltd ST, proposed limits D 1900 Revised from A4 National Steel And Agro ST Non-FB Fac A3+ 12037.5 Upgraded Industries Ltd from A3 (enhanced from Rs. 1105.50 crore) Nucon Pneumatics Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 83 Assigned Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 21 Suspended Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd proposed ST Fac A4 23.2 Suspended Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - FB Fac A3 30 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) from A4+ Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - Non-FB Fac A3 20 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from A4+ R. D. Samant Contractors Pvt ST - Standby Line of A4+ 15 Assigned Ltd Credit R. D. Samant Contractors Pvt ST - Non fund based A4+ 70 Assigned Ltd Safeflex International Ltd Non Fund Based A3 30 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 50 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 25 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A4 425 Assigned enhanced from 27.50 Cr Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 50 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 31 Reaffirmed facilitie enhanced from 2.50 Cr Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 167.5 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac enhanced from 2.00 Cr LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agile Elctric Sub Assembly Pvt LT loans BBB- 59.6 Withdrawn Ltd Agile Elctric Sub Assembly Pvt LT FB Fac (sub BBB- 40 Withdrawn Ltd limits) Agile Elctric Sub Assembly Pvt LT non-FB Fac BBB- 35 Withdrawn Ltd Agile Elctric Sub Assembly Pvt LT non-FB Fac (sub BBB- 30 Withdrawn Ltd limits) AR Loomtex India Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac D 66 Assigned AR Loomtex India Pvt Ltd LT proposed Bk Fac D 131.5 Assigned C. K. Industries CC Facility B+ 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore) C. K. Industries Standby Line of Credit B+ 19.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.80 crore) City Heart Hotels Pvt Limit Proposed Bk Fac B 95 Reaffirmed Jet Lite (India) Ltd LT, FB limits D 2000 Revised from BB Krishnapoultry Tex Mill India LT - Non-FB Fac - 24.7 - Pvt Ltd Krishnapoultry Tex Mill India LT - TL Fac BB- 97 upgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ (revised from 2.61 Cr) Krishnapoultry Tex Mill India LT - FB Fac BB- 60 upgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Krishnapoultry Tex Mill India LT - Proposed Fac BB- 23 upgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ (revised from 6.92 Cr) M/S. Ponmurugan Dhall Mills LT - FB Fac BB- 70 Reaffirmed National Steel And Agro LT FB Fac BBB 2023 Upgraded Industries Ltd from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 200.70 crore) National Steel And Agro TL BBB 591.4 Upgraded Industries Ltd from BBB- (reduced from Rs. 86.08 crore) Nucon Pneumatics Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 166 Assigned Nucon Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+/ 11 Assigned A4 Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd FBL B- 53.6 Suspended Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - TL Fac BBB- 109.7 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from BB+ (revised from 14 Cr) Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - FB Fac BBB- 147.5 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from BB+ Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Non-FB Fac BBB- 13.8 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from BB+ Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Proposed Fac BBB- 207.1 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from BB+ (revised from 17.68 Cr) Pratibha Krushiprakriya Ltd CC B 20 Suspended Pratibha Krushiprakriya Ltd TL Fac B 102.5 Suspended Pratibha Milk Industries CC B 30 Suspended Pratibha Milk Industries TL Fac B 200.8 Suspended Pratibha Polypet Pvt Ltd CC B 10 Suspended Pratibha Polypet Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 40 Suspended R. D. Samant Contractors Pvt LT - CC BB 150 Assigned Ltd Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits - CC D 5025 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 471 crore) Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits - TL D 1860 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 165.5 crore) Rana Sugars Ltd Non-FBL D 315 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 28.5 crore) Safeflex International Ltd TL BBB 425 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs 27.25 crore) Safeflex International Ltd Fund Based Working BBB / 242.5 Upgraded Capital Limits- LT/ST A3 from BBB- (enhanced from Rs 18.00 crore) Sarda Constructions TL BB 123.1 Assigned Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 73 Assigned Ltd Sheetal Manufacturing Company FBL A- 11900 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB (enhanced from Rs 1040 Cr) Sheetal Manufacturing Company TL A- 300 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB (enhanced from Rs 58 Cr) Sheetal Manufacturing Company Non-fund based A- 49 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB Shree Balaji Milk & Milk CC B 47.5 Suspended Products Shree Balaji Milk & Milk TL Fac B 37.4 Suspended Products SMC Power Generation Ltd Working Capital Limits B 652.5 Upgraded from C SMC Power Generation Ltd TL B 1280 Upgraded from C SMC Power Generation Ltd Unallocated B 53.9 Upgraded from C SMC Power Generation Ltd BG Limits B 50 Upgraded from C Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac B+ 294.2 Upgraded from C+ (revised from 44.28 Cr) Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 430 Upgraded from C+ Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac B+ 148.6 Assigned Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac B+ 796.5 Upgraded from C+ enhanced from 49.17 Cr Z Square Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 581.8 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 