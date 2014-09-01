Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 28 & 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajax Fiori Engineering (India) NFBL A1+ 53.2 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Apm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.50 CR) Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd CP A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 125.00 crore) Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd ST fund- based limits A3 70 Reaffirmed (EPC/PCFC/EBD) Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd Letters of Credit A3 92** Reaffirmed limits ** Sub limit of Rs 9.20 letters of credit limits (enhanced from Rs. 7.70 crore) Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd BG limits A3 10** Reaffirmed ** Sub limit of Rs 9.20 letters of credit limits Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd Credit exposure for A3 4.7 Reaffirmed forward cover limits (reduced from Rs. 0.80 crore) Energo Engineering Projects Ltd NFBL A3+ 1750 Assigned Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Revised from D K. Subraya Anantha Kamath & STFBL A4+ 82.5 Assigned Sons Enhanced from Rs.7.25 CR M/S Durgamba Constructions ST limits A4 15 Suspended Majestic Auto Ltd BG/LOC A2 142.5 Reaffirmed (increased from 6.00 CR) Majestic Auto Ltd WC A2 - Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.00 CR) Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4 140 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crores to 29.00 crores) Nabha Power Ltd CP A1+ 20000 Assigned Nisiki India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Seven Star Steels Ltd Non- FBL - BG A2 + 15 Assigned (SO) Starlite Lighting Ltd NFBL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (SO) Sudhir Gensets Ltd NFBL A1+ 3640 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP A1+ 150 Reaffirmed (SO) The Tata Power Co. Ltd CP / ST Debt Programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 1000 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajax Fiori Engineering (India) FBL A 241.9 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd (enhanced from 9.50 CR) Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed Anjaneya Enterprises Bk Fac B+ 300 Suspended Apl Engineering Services Pvt TL BB- 16.2 Suspended Ltd Apm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CCF B 85 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.05 CR) Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 18 Upgraded from BB Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 55 Upgraded from BB Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A+ 12 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.20 crore) Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A+ 3156 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd NCD A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd NFBL A+ / 17546.1 Reaffirmed A1+ Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd CC limits BBB- 10* Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Rs 7.00 crore short term fund-based limits Chimakurthi Home Needs FBL B- 35 Withdrawn Chimakurthi Home Needs Unallocated Limitis B- 25 Withdrawn Energo Engineering Projects Ltd FBL BBB 200 Assigned Gobind Bhawan Karyalaya LT FB Bk Fac BB 85 Reaffirmed Harmilap Agro Industries Pvt FBL BB- 125 Assigned Ltd Hind Unitrade Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan A+ 452.1 Revised from Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-11 (SO) A(SO) I,Second Loss Facility Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan 64.1 Revised from Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-10 A+(SO) A-(SO) III,Second Loss Facility Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AA 62.6 Revised from Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-11 (SO) A+(SO) II,Second Loss Facility Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AA- 94.2 Revised from Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Jul-09 (SO) A+(SO) ,Second Loss Facility Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AA- 116.8 Revised from Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Jul-09 (SO) A+(SO) II,Second Loss Facility Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AA- 156.6 Revised from Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-10 (SO) A+(SO) I,Second Loss Facility Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AA- 66.9 Revised from Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-10 (SO) A(SO) II,Second Loss Facility Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AA- 96.7 Revised from Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-10 (SO) A(SO) IV,Second Loss Facility Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AAA 2140.3 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Jul-09 (SO) Acquirer Payouts Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AAA 2653.8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Jul-09 II (SO) Acquirer Payouts Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AAA 6142.4 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-10 (SO) I,Purchaser patouts Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AAA 1819.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-10 (SO) II,Purchaser patouts Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AAA 1928.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-10 (SO) III,Purchaser patouts Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AAA 4029.8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-10 (SO) IV,Purchaser patouts Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AAA 8295.6 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-11 (SO) I,Purchaser patouts Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AAA 1390.6 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-11 (SO) II,Purchaser patouts Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AAA 4832.4 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-12 (SO) I,Purchaser patouts Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan AAA 2016.7 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-12 (SO) II,Purchaser patouts Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan BBB+ 263.1 Revised from Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-12 (SO) BBB(SO) I,Second Loss Facility Housing Development Finance HDFC Mortgage Loan BBB+ 105.9 Revised from Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-12 (SO) BBB(SO) II,Second Loss Facility Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd CC C+ 80 Revised from D Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd TL D - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 0.27 crore) K. Subraya Anantha Kamath & LTFBL BB+ 30 Assigned Sons Enhanced from Rs.2.00 CR M/S Durgamba Constructions LTL B 60 Suspended Majestic Auto Ltd TL BBB 161.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 44.15 CR) Majestic Auto Ltd CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed (increased from 14.50 CR) Majestic Auto Ltd Unallocated BBB 47.5 Reaffirmed (increased from 3.35 CR) Marvel Sigma Homes Pvt Ltd FBL D 250 Revised from C Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt. Ltd. FBL BB- 37 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crores to Rs. 13.70 crores) Million Traders Bhopal Pvt. FBL BB- 37 Assigned Ltd. (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crores to Rs. 13.70 crores) Moraceae Pharmaceuticals Pvt CCF D 100 Revised from Ltd B Moraceae Pharmaceuticals Pvt LT Unallocated D 5 Revised from Ltd B Nabha Power Ltd NCD AAA 30000 Assigned (SO) Nisiki India Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.50 crore Nisiki India Pvt Ltd FB/NFB Proposed Limits BB- / 15 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from Rs 2.50 Cr.) Orient Green Power Company TL D 332 Revised from (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd B Orient Green Power Company FBL D 60 Revised from (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd B Pankaj Agro Protinex Ltd FBL BB 80 Assigned Pioneer Urban Land And NFBL BBB+ 500 upgraded Infrastructure Ltd from BBBB Pokaran Solaire Energy Pvt Ltd LT-TL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from BBB Presidency Builders And TL D 100 Revised from Developers B+ Riddhi Siddhi Associates LT FB Bk Fac B 80 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Associates LT non FB Bk Fac B 156.4 Reaffirmed Sai Concrete Pavers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac B+ 120 Suspended Saija Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 110 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Seven Star Steels Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 372.6 Assigned (SO) Seven Star Steels Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 150 Assigned (SO) Sreeven Infocom Ltd LTF BB+ 250 Suspended Starlite Lighting Ltd TL 642.8 Reaffirmed A+(SO) Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL 450 Reaffirmed A+(SO) Sudhir Gensets Ltd FB Limits(sublimits AA- 550 Assigned of NFBL) Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd LTFBF BB- 92.9 Suspended Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd NFBF BB- 4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 