Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FBL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 250 Reaffirmed Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST proposed non-FB A4 50 Reaffirmed Fac Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST fund based A4 50 Reaffirmed sub-limit Fac Jm Financial & Investment CP A1+ 2000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Lumax Industries Ltd Working Capital Limits A2+ 575 Reaffirmed Minaxi Textiles Ltd LOC A4 3 Reaffirmed Minaxi Textiles Ltd BG A4 6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.25 crore) SAP Industries ST: FB Fac - Stand by A4 5 Reaffirmed; Line of Credit Suspension revoked SAP Industries ST: FB Fac - SME A4 Reaffirmed; Credit Suspension revoked reduced from 0.50 Cr SAP Industries ST: Non-FB Fac - BG A4 45 Reaffirmed; Suspension revoked increased from 4 Cr SAP Industries ST: Non-FB Fac - LOC A4 Reaffirmed; Suspension revoked reduced from 0.75 Cr Sarash International ST FB Fac D 74 Assigned Sree Saastha Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels TL A+ 3868.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FBL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashley Alteams India Ltd TL Fac BB 485.5 Reaffirmed Ashley Alteams India Ltd LT FB Fac BB 400 Reaffirmed Ashley Alteams India Ltd Proposed TL BB 64.5 Reaffirmed Lumax Industries Ltd TL A- 874.4 Reaffirmed Lumax Industries Ltd CC A- 505 Reaffirmed Lumax Industries Ltd Unallocated A- 445.6 Reaffirmed M3M India Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 500 Assigned M3M India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB 400 Assigned M3M India Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB 100 Assigned Minaxi Textiles Ltd TL B+ 104.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.81 crore) Minaxi Textiles Ltd CC B+ 155 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.50 crore) SAP Industries LT: TL Fac B+ 3.4 Reaffirmed; Suspension revoked reduced from 0.77 Cr SAP Industries LT: FB Fac - CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed; Suspension revoked SAP Industries LT/ST: Unallocated B+ / 21.6 Reaffirmed; A4 Suspension revoked increased from 0.98 Cr Sarash International Long-TL facility D 16 Assigned Sarash International LT fund based D 20 Assigned facility