Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FBL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 250 Reaffirmed
Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST proposed non-FB A4 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST fund based A4 50 Reaffirmed
sub-limit Fac
Jm Financial & Investment CP A1+ 2000 Assigned
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
Lumax Industries Ltd Working Capital Limits A2+ 575 Reaffirmed
Minaxi Textiles Ltd LOC A4 3 Reaffirmed
Minaxi Textiles Ltd BG A4 6 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.25 crore)
SAP Industries ST: FB Fac - Stand by A4 5 Reaffirmed;
Line of Credit Suspension
revoked
SAP Industries ST: FB Fac - SME A4 Reaffirmed;
Credit Suspension
revoked
reduced from 0.50 Cr
SAP Industries ST: Non-FB Fac - BG A4 45 Reaffirmed;
Suspension
revoked
increased from 4 Cr
SAP Industries ST: Non-FB Fac - LOC A4 Reaffirmed;
Suspension
revoked
reduced from 0.75 Cr
Sarash International ST FB Fac D 74 Assigned
Sree Saastha Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 200 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels TL A+ 3868.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FBL A+ 350 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ashley Alteams India Ltd TL Fac BB 485.5 Reaffirmed
Ashley Alteams India Ltd LT FB Fac BB 400 Reaffirmed
Ashley Alteams India Ltd Proposed TL BB 64.5 Reaffirmed
Lumax Industries Ltd TL A- 874.4 Reaffirmed
Lumax Industries Ltd CC A- 505 Reaffirmed
Lumax Industries Ltd Unallocated A- 445.6 Reaffirmed
M3M India Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 500 Assigned
M3M India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB 400 Assigned
M3M India Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB 100 Assigned
Minaxi Textiles Ltd TL B+ 104.7 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.81 crore)
Minaxi Textiles Ltd CC B+ 155 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 11.50 crore)
SAP Industries LT: TL Fac B+ 3.4 Reaffirmed;
Suspension
revoked
reduced from 0.77 Cr
SAP Industries LT: FB Fac - CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed;
Suspension
revoked
SAP Industries LT/ST: Unallocated B+ / 21.6 Reaffirmed;
A4 Suspension
revoked
increased from 0.98 Cr
Sarash International Long-TL facility D 16 Assigned
Sarash International LT fund based D 20 Assigned
facility
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
