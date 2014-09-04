Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Forum Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 250 Upgraded from A4 Geetha Timbers ST Non-FBL A4 95 Reaffirmed Girnar Food & Beverages Ltd ST, FBL PCFC/PSC A3 375 Reaffirmed Girnar Food & Beverages Ltd ST, FBL PCFC/PSC A3 375 Reaffirmed Jain Shawls ST: Fund Based A4 50 Assigned Namakkal Transport Carriers ST FB Fac A4+ 40 Suspended Pvt Ltd Namakkal Transport Carriers ST non FB Fac A4+ 115 Suspended Pvt Ltd Forum Projects Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 3738.1 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 228.81 Crore) Futec Shelters Pvt Ltd TL B+ 450 Assigned Futec Shelters Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Geetha Timbers LT FBL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Girnar Food & Beverages Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Girnar Food & Beverages Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Jain Shawls LT: Fund Based BB- 90 Assigned Meenakshi Power Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1193.1 Upgraded from B+ Meenakshi Power Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Upgraded from B+ Meenakshi Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 116.3 Upgraded from B+ Meenakshi Power Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating IrBB- - Upgraded from IrB+ Namakkal Transport Carriers TL BB+ 120.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd Namakkal Transport Carriers LT FB Fac BB+ 430 Suspended Pvt Ltd Namakkal Transport Carriers LT Fac BB+ 4.6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Nandhi Dall Mills TL Fac D 15 Downgraded from C Nandhi Dall Mills FB Fac D 775 Downgraded from C Nandhi Dall Mills Non-FB Fac D 30 Downgraded from A4 Nandhi Dall Mills Non-FB Fac (sub-limit) D 30 Downgraded from A4 Nandhi Dall Mills Unallocated limits D 7.2 Downgraded from C/ A4 Prakash Steel Corporation LT - FBL - TL B+ 12.7 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs 1.59 crore) Prakash Steel Corporation LT - FBL - CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed Ramco Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 60 Assigned Ramco Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL BB- 40 Assigned Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 9.9 Assigned Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 140 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore ) Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 20.1 Assigned Skyline Millars Ltd TL Limits BB+ 25 Revised from BBB- Skyline Millars Ltd FBL BB+ 60 Revised from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)