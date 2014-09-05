Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Granito India Ltd LOC/BG A2+ 700 Assigned
Gopani Metal Industries Pvt. ST non-FBL A3 350 Assigned
Ltd
Healthcaps India Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 75 Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs. 5.93 crore)
Indian Cables And Electricals ST, FB Fac A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Jayalaxmi Enterprises FBL - Pledge Loan A4 62.5 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 4 Cr
Jayalaxmi Enterprises ST Fund Based A4 20 Assigned
Facility#
# Sub-limit of Fund Based Limits - Pledge Loan
MAA Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd LOC A4 138.5 Assigned
Noble Natural Resources India ST Fund Based A1& 2350
Pvt Ltd
&Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Swayamprabha Udyam & Co. ST - Fund based / A4 42.5 Reaffirmed
Pledge Loan
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Granito India Ltd CC Limits A- 2000 Assigned
Asian Granito India Ltd TL A- 420 Assigned
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 1000 Revised from
BB+
BSCPL Godhra Tollways Ltd TL BB+ 5250 Suspended
Chowhan Enterprises LT - FB Fac BB 110 Suspension
revoked/
rating
Reaffirmed
enhanced from 8 Cr
Chowhan Enterprises LT - Unallocated BB 10 Assigned
Gopani Metal Industries Pvt. LT FBL BBB- 75 Assigned
Ltd
Healthcaps India Ltd TL BBB- 90 Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs. 5.51 crore)
Healthcaps India Ltd Unallocated BBB- 25 Assigned
Healthcaps India Ltd Fund Based Working BBB-/ 100 Assigned
Capital Fac A3+
(Enhanced from Rs. 6.60 crore)
Indian Cables And Electricals LT, FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Jayalaxmi Enterprises FBL - CC B 12.5 Reaffirmed
MAA Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC BB- 75 Assigned
Maruti Oil Mills CC B 57.5 Reaffirmed
Maruti Oil Mills TL B 5.4 Reaffirmed
Maruti Oil Mills Unallocated B 1.9 Reaffirmed
Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST FB Fac A& / 2700
Pvt Ltd A1&
&Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST Unallocated A& / 4950
Pvt Ltd limits A1&
&Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Noble Resources And Trading Bk Fac A / 10000 Withdrawn
India Pvt Ltd A1
Supreme Audiotronics Pvt Ltd FB Limits B 58 Reaffirmed
Swayamprabha Udyam & Co. LT - Fund based / CC B 15 Reaffirmed
Uno Feeds FBL BB+ 223.8 Upgraded
from BB
(revised from Rs. 23.38 crore)
Uno Feeds Non-FBL BB+ 2.3 Upgraded
from BB
Uno Feeds Unallocated limits BB+ 53.9 Upgraded
from BB
(revised from Rs 4.39 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
