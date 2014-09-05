Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Granito India Ltd LOC/BG A2+ 700 Assigned Gopani Metal Industries Pvt. ST non-FBL A3 350 Assigned Ltd Healthcaps India Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 75 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 5.93 crore) Indian Cables And Electricals ST, FB Fac A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jayalaxmi Enterprises FBL - Pledge Loan A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 4 Cr Jayalaxmi Enterprises ST Fund Based A4 20 Assigned Facility# # Sub-limit of Fund Based Limits - Pledge Loan MAA Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd LOC A4 138.5 Assigned Noble Natural Resources India ST Fund Based A1& 2350 Pvt Ltd &Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications Swayamprabha Udyam & Co. ST - Fund based / A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Pledge Loan LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Granito India Ltd CC Limits A- 2000 Assigned Asian Granito India Ltd TL A- 420 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 1000 Revised from BB+ BSCPL Godhra Tollways Ltd TL BB+ 5250 Suspended Chowhan Enterprises LT - FB Fac BB 110 Suspension revoked/ rating Reaffirmed enhanced from 8 Cr Chowhan Enterprises LT - Unallocated BB 10 Assigned Gopani Metal Industries Pvt. LT FBL BBB- 75 Assigned Ltd Healthcaps India Ltd TL BBB- 90 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 5.51 crore) Healthcaps India Ltd Unallocated BBB- 25 Assigned Healthcaps India Ltd Fund Based Working BBB-/ 100 Assigned Capital Fac A3+ (Enhanced from Rs. 6.60 crore) Indian Cables And Electricals LT, FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jayalaxmi Enterprises FBL - CC B 12.5 Reaffirmed MAA Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC BB- 75 Assigned Maruti Oil Mills CC B 57.5 Reaffirmed Maruti Oil Mills TL B 5.4 Reaffirmed Maruti Oil Mills Unallocated B 1.9 Reaffirmed Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST FB Fac A& / 2700 Pvt Ltd A1& &Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST Unallocated A& / 4950 Pvt Ltd limits A1& &Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications Noble Resources And Trading Bk Fac A / 10000 Withdrawn India Pvt Ltd A1 Supreme Audiotronics Pvt Ltd FB Limits B 58 Reaffirmed Swayamprabha Udyam & Co. LT - Fund based / CC B 15 Reaffirmed Uno Feeds FBL BB+ 223.8 Upgraded from BB (revised from Rs. 23.38 crore) Uno Feeds Non-FBL BB+ 2.3 Upgraded from BB Uno Feeds Unallocated limits BB+ 53.9 Upgraded from BB (revised from Rs 4.39 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)