Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- J Pan Tubular Components Pvt LOC A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd J Pan Tubular Components Pvt BG A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 13.5 Assigned Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 36.5 Assigned (proposed) National Cooperative ST Bk lines A1+ 44250 Reaffirmed Development Corporation National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Padmavati Almex Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 100 Assigned Parekh Plastics LOC A4 18 Assigned R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 172 Revised from A2 Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A2+ 395 Revised from A2 Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac A2+ 100 Revised from A2 Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A2+ 377 Revised from limit A2 S V Ispat Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Senthamarai Marbles & Granites Fund based Bk facility A4+ 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Senthamarai Marbles & Granites Fund based Bk A4+ 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) facility Tirupati Medicare Ltd Fund Based ST Bk Fac A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Tirupati Medicare Ltd Non FB Bk Fac: ILC/ A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed FLC LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadinath Probuild (India) Pvt LT Limits BB- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashok Auto Sales Ltd CC facility BBB- 110 Withdrawn J Pan Tubular Components Pvt CC BB+ 110 Revised from Ltd BB J Pan Tubular Components Pvt TL BB+ 9 Revised from Ltd BB J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Unallocated BB+ 11 Revised from Ltd BB Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B+ 30 Assigned Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC (proposed) B+ 70 Assigned Larsen & Toubro Ltd NCD AAA 11000 Reaffirmed M/S Imperial Frozen Food FBL B; 55.4 Assigned Products M/S Imperial Frozen Food TL B; 62 Assigned Products National Cooperative CC lines AA 12200 Revised from Development Corporation AA- Northern India Media Pvt Ltd NCDs AAA 1450 Assigned (SO) Padmavati Almex Pvt Ltd FBL B 10 Assigned Parekh Plastics CC Limits B+ 40 Assigned Parekh Plastics TL Limits B+ 5.2 Assigned Parekh Plastics Un-allocated amount B+/ 36.8 Assigned A4 R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Bk Overdraft B 40 Reaffirmed R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 40 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 445.3 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 425 Reaffirmed S V Ispat Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 35 Suspended S V Ispat Pvt Ltd unallocated limits BB-/ 30 Suspended A4 Senthamarai Marbles & Granites Fund based Bk facility BB 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd T S Alloys Ltd Bk limits A+ / - - A1+ Tirupati Medicare Ltd FB Bk Fac: CC BB+ 200 upgraded from BB Tirupati Medicare Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL BB+ 140.8 upgraded from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)