Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aztec Shiva Handicrafts Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A4 94 Reaffirmed Aztec Shiva Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 36 Reaffirmed E.K.S. Spinners Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST Non FB Fac A1+ 1280 Reaffirmed Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd Non FB Working A3 10 Assigned Capital Fac Vipul Enterprises ST Non FB Limits A4 20 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Dream Infra Projects TL BB- 149 Assigned Ltd Calcom Cement India Ltd Bk Lines BB+ 2683 Withdrawn E.K.S. Spinners Pvt Ltd TL B 44 Suspended E.K.S. Spinners Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 30 Suspended Guru Nanak Education Trust FB Limits D 80 Assigned Harikishan Tejmal And Company LT FB Limits B+ 100 Suspended Hdfc Ltd NCD AAA 250000 Assigned Hdfc Ltd Sub-ordinated debt AAA 20000 Assigned Hdfc Ltd NCD AAA 51610 Withdrawn John Galt International Bk Lines BB+ 60 Suspended Kufri Fun Campus Pvt Ltd TL D 90 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD AAA 9000 Upgraded from AA+ Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT FB Fac AAA 2720 Upgraded from AA+ Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd FB Working Capital Fac BBB- 27.5 Assigned Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 7.9 Assigned Shree Ram Cottex Industries CC B 300 Enhanced Pvt Ltd from Rs. 18.50 crore Sona Processors (India) Ltd LT FB Limits BB+ 149.7 Reaffirmed Surya Inns Ltd LT loan proposed B+ 400 Enhanced from Rs. 20 crore Vinay Cements Ltd Bk Lines B+ 77.8 Withdrawn Vipul Enterprises LT FB Limits C+ 55 Suspended Wingsfield Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 155 Suspended capital Fac Wingsfield Knitwear Pvt Ltd ST Non FB limits D 100 Suspended