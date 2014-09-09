Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Aztec Shiva Handicrafts Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A4 94 Reaffirmed
Aztec Shiva Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 36 Reaffirmed
E.K.S. Spinners Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST Non FB Fac A1+ 1280 Reaffirmed
Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd Non FB Working A3 10 Assigned
Capital Fac
Vipul Enterprises ST Non FB Limits A4 20 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Arihant Dream Infra Projects TL BB- 149 Assigned
Ltd
Calcom Cement India Ltd Bk Lines BB+ 2683 Withdrawn
E.K.S. Spinners Pvt Ltd TL B 44 Suspended
E.K.S. Spinners Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 30 Suspended
Guru Nanak Education Trust FB Limits D 80 Assigned
Harikishan Tejmal And Company LT FB Limits B+ 100 Suspended
Hdfc Ltd NCD AAA 250000 Assigned
Hdfc Ltd Sub-ordinated debt AAA 20000 Assigned
Hdfc Ltd NCD AAA 51610 Withdrawn
John Galt International Bk Lines BB+ 60 Suspended
Kufri Fun Campus Pvt Ltd TL D 90 Assigned
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD AAA 9000 Upgraded
from
AA+
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT FB Fac AAA 2720 Upgraded
from
AA+
Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd FB Working Capital Fac BBB- 27.5 Assigned
Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 7.9 Assigned
Shree Ram Cottex Industries CC B 300 Enhanced
Pvt Ltd from Rs.
18.50 crore
Sona Processors (India) Ltd LT FB Limits BB+ 149.7 Reaffirmed
Surya Inns Ltd LT loan proposed B+ 400 Enhanced
from Rs. 20
crore
Vinay Cements Ltd Bk Lines B+ 77.8 Withdrawn
Vipul Enterprises LT FB Limits C+ 55 Suspended
Wingsfield Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 155 Suspended
capital Fac
Wingsfield Knitwear Pvt Ltd ST Non FB limits D 100 Suspended
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
