Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Products & ST FBL A2 508.5 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products & ST Non-FBL A2 155.1 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Agrocel Industries Ltd ST Non -FBL A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Ankur Udyog Ltd NFBL A3+ 7 Reaffirmed Ankur Udyog Ltd Unallocated A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Arya Omnitalk Wireless Non-FB A2 120 Reaffirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO) GKS Business Associates Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed (revised from 7.00 Cr) GKS Business Associates Pvt Ltd ST proposed FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.60 Cr) GKS Business Associates Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 5 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.40 Cr) JM Financial Asset CP A1+ 5000 Assigned Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd Kikani Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 3650 Upgraded from A4 (enhanced from Rs. 195.00 crore) KRBL Ltd NFBL A1+ 900 Outstanding KRBL Ltd CP A1+ 1500 Outstanding KSB Pumps Ltd ST - Fund Based A1+ 566 Reaffirmed KSB Pumps Ltd ST - Non-FBL A1+ 1510 Reaffirmed KSB Pumps Ltd CP (CP) A1+ 200 Withdrawn Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Marudhar Fashions Fund Based Post A4 100 Reaffirmed Shipment Credit Limits (enhanced from Rs.5.00 crore) Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 0.75 crore) Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt Credit Exposure Limit A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Tile Italia Mosaics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 60 Suspended Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 35 Reaffirmed Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 2.8 Upgraded from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Products & TL BBB+ 240.9 Upgraded Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd from BBB Aditya Auto Products & LT FBL BBB+ 225 Upgraded Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd from BBB Agrocel Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A- 10 Upgraded from BBB+ Agrocel Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A- 151 Upgraded from BBB+ Aircel Cellular Ltd Fund Based/Non-FBL * BBB+ 253670 Assigned * These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; Interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited Aircel Smart Money Ltd Fund Based/Non-FBL * BBB+ 253670 Assigned * These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; Interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited Ankur Udyog Ltd TL BBB 222.5 Upgraded from BBB- Ankur Udyog Ltd Unallocated BBB 1500.5 Upgraded from BBB- Arya Omnitalk Wireless CC BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO) Delhi Airport Parking Services TL BBB- 2263 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Disha Industries Ltd FBL B 448.3 Suspended Dishnet Wireless Ltd Fund Based/Non-FBL * BBB+ 253670 Assigned * These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; Interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited Excellent Power Cables Pvt. Ltd FBL B 75 Suspended Guptas Gold House FBL B+ 70 Assigned JM Financial Asset NCD A+ 3500 Assigned Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd JM Financial Asset LT Bk Lines A+ 7000 Assigned Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 25 Reaffirmed Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (e-DFS) BB 80 Reaffirmed Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (Untied) BB 15 Reaffirmed KRBL Ltd TL AA- 3706.7 Assigned KRBL Ltd FBL AA- 15750 Assigned KSB Pumps Ltd LT - FBL AA 91.5 Reaffirmed M/S Power Cable Industries FBL B 75 Suspended Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 32.2 Reaffirmed Marudhar Fashions Fund Based TL Limits B+ 76.9 Upgraded from B (enhanced from Rs. 7.35 crore) Marudhar Fashions Untied Limits B+ / 33.9 Upgraded A4 from B/ Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.73 crore) P.K. Construction Co Fund based Bk Fac BB 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.25 crore) P.K. Construction Co Non-fund based Bk Fac BB 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 6.00 crore) Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt CC BB- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt TL BB- 70.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 8.65 crore) Tile Italia Mosaics Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 Suspended Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 28.4 Reaffirmed Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 45 Upgraded from BB reduced from 7.14 Cr Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 65 Upgraded from BB Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT unallocated Fac BBB- 26.4 Upgraded from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.