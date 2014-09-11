Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dada Ganpati Guar Products Pvt Non-FBL -ST scale A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Non FB Limits A4+ 67 Assigned
Immense Packaging Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A4 37.5 Assigned
Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd Non FB Fac A4 850 Revised from
A4+
Vishwanath Paper & Board Ltd. NFBL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd BG ICRA]A4 5 Reaffirmed
Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC(DA/DP) ICRA]A4 40 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Autocreate Wheels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 166 Assigned
Coirfoam (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Dada Ganpati Engineers FB limits - LT scale BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Dada Ganpati Guar Products Pvt FB limits - LT scale BB- 160 Revised from
Ltd B+
Dada Ganpati Guar Products Pvt TL - LT scale BB- 30 Revised from
Ltd B+
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd NCDs AAA 1500 Assigned
(SO)!
! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional
Hissar Pipes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB- 100 Assigned
HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd FB Limits BB+ 90 Assigned
Immense Packaging Pvt Ltd TL B- 42.5 Assigned
Immense Packaging Pvt Ltd FBL B- 80 Assigned
Immense Packaging Pvt Ltd LT limits B- 40 Assigned
Kerala Fashion Jewellery LT - FB Fac BB 82.5 Assigned
Kerala Fashion Jewellery LT - Proposed Fac BB 17.5 Assigned
Kerala Fashion Jewellery (Firm) LT - FB Fac BB 85 Assigned
Kerala Fashion Jewellery (Firm) LT - Proposed Fac BB 135 Assigned
KFJ Gold & Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 95 Assigned
KFJ Gold & Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BB 25 Assigned
Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd FB Fac BB 120 Revised from
BB+
Mandava Holdings Pvt Ltd Tranche II NCDs AAA 3500 Assigned
(SO)!
Photokina Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk limits 85.6 Withdrawn
Savfab Buildtech Pvt Ltd FBL BB 280 Upgraded
from
BB-
Shri Balaji Sugars And FBL B 650 Reaffirmed
Chemicals Pvt Ltd
Shri Balaji Sugars And Proposed FBL B 150 Reaffirmed
Chemicals Pvt Ltd
Tata Motors Ltd NCD programme AA 3000 Assigned
Utkarsh Sosec I PTC Series A A(SO) Revised from
BBB+
(SO)
Utkarsh Sosec II PTC Series A A(SO) Revised from
BBB+
(SO)
Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper TL B+ 27.2 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper Unallocated B+/ 132.8 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd A4
Vishwanath Paper & Board Ltd. FBL B+ 200 Upgraded
from B-
Vishwanath Paper & Board Ltd. Fund Based - TL B+ 50 Assigned
Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd TL B- 2 Reaffirmed
Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd CC B- 95 Reaffirmed
Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd Unallocated B-/ 31 Reaffirmed
A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)