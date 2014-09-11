Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dada Ganpati Guar Products Pvt Non-FBL -ST scale A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Non FB Limits A4+ 67 Assigned Immense Packaging Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A4 37.5 Assigned Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd Non FB Fac A4 850 Revised from A4+ Vishwanath Paper & Board Ltd. NFBL A4 200 Reaffirmed Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd BG ICRA]A4 5 Reaffirmed Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC(DA/DP) ICRA]A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Autocreate Wheels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 166 Assigned Coirfoam (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Dada Ganpati Engineers FB limits - LT scale BB- 60 Reaffirmed Dada Ganpati Guar Products Pvt FB limits - LT scale BB- 160 Revised from Ltd B+ Dada Ganpati Guar Products Pvt TL - LT scale BB- 30 Revised from Ltd B+ Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd NCDs AAA 1500 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Hissar Pipes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB- 100 Assigned HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd FB Limits BB+ 90 Assigned Immense Packaging Pvt Ltd TL B- 42.5 Assigned Immense Packaging Pvt Ltd FBL B- 80 Assigned Immense Packaging Pvt Ltd LT limits B- 40 Assigned Kerala Fashion Jewellery LT - FB Fac BB 82.5 Assigned Kerala Fashion Jewellery LT - Proposed Fac BB 17.5 Assigned Kerala Fashion Jewellery (Firm) LT - FB Fac BB 85 Assigned Kerala Fashion Jewellery (Firm) LT - Proposed Fac BB 135 Assigned KFJ Gold & Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 95 Assigned KFJ Gold & Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BB 25 Assigned Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd FB Fac BB 120 Revised from BB+ Mandava Holdings Pvt Ltd Tranche II NCDs AAA 3500 Assigned (SO)! Photokina Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk limits 85.6 Withdrawn Savfab Buildtech Pvt Ltd FBL BB 280 Upgraded from BB- Shri Balaji Sugars And FBL B 650 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd Shri Balaji Sugars And Proposed FBL B 150 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd Tata Motors Ltd NCD programme AA 3000 Assigned Utkarsh Sosec I PTC Series A A(SO) Revised from BBB+ (SO) Utkarsh Sosec II PTC Series A A(SO) Revised from BBB+ (SO) Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper TL B+ 27.2 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper Unallocated B+/ 132.8 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd A4 Vishwanath Paper & Board Ltd. FBL B+ 200 Upgraded from B- Vishwanath Paper & Board Ltd. Fund Based - TL B+ 50 Assigned Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd TL B- 2 Reaffirmed Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd CC B- 95 Reaffirmed Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd Unallocated B-/ 31 Reaffirmed A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)