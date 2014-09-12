Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chamak Polymers Pvt. Ltd ST Limits A4 10 Reaffirmed M/S Ratnaraj ST - FBL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 21.00 crore Prem Prakash Ginning And Non FBL A4 20 Suspended Pressing Factory SRC Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST, Non fund based A3+ 273.5 Revised from A3 SREI Equipment Finance Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 45000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 4,000 crore) Star Wire (India) Ltd Non-FBL A2 548 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abha Power & Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Abha Power & Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Anapalli Convention Center TL B 50 Assigned Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed Chamak Polymers Pvt. Ltd LT Limits B 57.3 Reaffirmed Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 1200 Assigned India Exposition Mart Ltd FBL BB 192 Suspended Ortel Communications Ltd TL C+ 266.6 Upgraded from C Ortel Communications Ltd FBL C+ 100 Upgraded from C Ortel Communications Ltd Unallocated Limits C+ 1033.4 Upgraded from C Prem Prakash Ginning And FB Limit B 50 Suspended Pressing Factory Shreeji Foils Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 60 Suspended Shreeji Foils Pvt Ltd TL B 8 Suspended Shreeji Foils Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 2 Suspended SRC Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT, FBL- CC BBB 120 Revised from BBB- Star Wire (India) Ltd FBL BBB 1250 Suspended Star Wire (India) Ltd TL BBB 846.9 Suspended TVS Infrastructure Ltd TL A+ 330 Upgraded from A TVS Infrastructure Ltd LT, FBL A+ 40 Upgraded from A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)