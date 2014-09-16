Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aspen International Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 570 Suspended
Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd FB Fac* A3 350 Upgraded
from
A4+
* Fund-based facility is capped at Rs. 35 crore ; Total ceiling for the fund-based as well as
non fund based facilities of the company is Rs. 35 crore. Inter-changeability is permitted from
fund-based facilities to non-fund based facilities to the extent of Rs. 5 crore.
Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac* A3 50 Upgraded
from
A4+
* Fund-based facility is capped at Rs. 35 crore ; Total ceiling for the fund-based as well as
non fund based facilities of the company is Rs. 35 crore. Inter-changeability is permitted from
fund-based facilities to non-fund based facilities to the extent of Rs. 5 crore.
Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A2+ 600 Suspended
Sepal Ceramic BG A4 7 Reaffirmed
T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 30 Assigned
Visa Suncoke Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aakar Construction LT fund based facility BB 97.5 Suspended
Arjun Ispat India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 150 Suspended
A4
Aspen International Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 111.8 Suspended
Cairo International LT FB Bk Fac ^ B/ 213.5 Reaffirmed
A4
(enhanced from Rs. 19.35 crore) ^ Long-term limits are interchangeable with short-term limits
to the extent of Rs. 12.00 crore such that total rated amount shall not exceed Rs. 21.35 crore
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd TL D 838 Downgraded
to BB-
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd FBL D 95 Downgraded
to BB-
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL D 125.4 Downgraded
to A4
Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd TL BB 2200 Upgraded
from B+
Mahabir Industries Fund Based, LT B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Facility
Mouji Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB facility B+ 59 Assigned
Mouji Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated limited B+/ 1 Assigned
A4
Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd Long-TL AA 9000 Reaffirmed
Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd LT, fund- based/ AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Non-FBL
Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd NCD Programme AA 6000 Reaffirmed
Pepsu Road Transport FB Limits (Overdraft) B+ 400 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Quality Construction Developers Non-fund based BB- 50 Reaffirmed
(Letter of Guarantee)
Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 150 Suspended
Sepal Ceramic CC Limit B+ 44 Reaffirmed
Sepal Ceramic TL B+ 30.3 Reaffirmed
Shree Sita Rice Mill FBL B 70 Reaffirmed
Shree Sita Rice Mill TL B 30 Reaffirmed
T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 240.3 Assigned
Trif Real Estate And TL BBB 1320 Downgraded
Development Pvt Ltd from
BBB+
Visa Suncoke Ltd FBL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
