Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspen International Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 570 Suspended Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd FB Fac* A3 350 Upgraded from A4+ * Fund-based facility is capped at Rs. 35 crore ; Total ceiling for the fund-based as well as non fund based facilities of the company is Rs. 35 crore. Inter-changeability is permitted from fund-based facilities to non-fund based facilities to the extent of Rs. 5 crore. Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac* A3 50 Upgraded from A4+ * Fund-based facility is capped at Rs. 35 crore ; Total ceiling for the fund-based as well as non fund based facilities of the company is Rs. 35 crore. Inter-changeability is permitted from fund-based facilities to non-fund based facilities to the extent of Rs. 5 crore. Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A2+ 600 Suspended Sepal Ceramic BG A4 7 Reaffirmed T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Visa Suncoke Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Construction LT fund based facility BB 97.5 Suspended Arjun Ispat India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 150 Suspended A4 Aspen International Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 111.8 Suspended Cairo International LT FB Bk Fac ^ B/ 213.5 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs. 19.35 crore) ^ Long-term limits are interchangeable with short-term limits to the extent of Rs. 12.00 crore such that total rated amount shall not exceed Rs. 21.35 crore Jayshree Chemicals Ltd TL D 838 Downgraded to BB- Jayshree Chemicals Ltd FBL D 95 Downgraded to BB- Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL D 125.4 Downgraded to A4 Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd TL BB 2200 Upgraded from B+ Mahabir Industries Fund Based, LT B+ 90 Reaffirmed Facility Mouji Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB facility B+ 59 Assigned Mouji Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated limited B+/ 1 Assigned A4 Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd Long-TL AA 9000 Reaffirmed Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd LT, fund- based/ AA 1000 Reaffirmed Non-FBL Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd NCD Programme AA 6000 Reaffirmed Pepsu Road Transport FB Limits (Overdraft) B+ 400 Reaffirmed Corporation Quality Construction Developers Non-fund based BB- 50 Reaffirmed (Letter of Guarantee) Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 150 Suspended Sepal Ceramic CC Limit B+ 44 Reaffirmed Sepal Ceramic TL B+ 30.3 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Rice Mill FBL B 70 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Rice Mill TL B 30 Reaffirmed T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 240.3 Assigned Trif Real Estate And TL BBB 1320 Downgraded Development Pvt Ltd from BBB+ Visa Suncoke Ltd FBL BBB 500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)