Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Geeken Seating Collection Pvt BG A4+ 20 Assigned Ltd Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL - BG A4+ 0.2 Suspended Naveen Rice Mills NFBL A4 6.6 Reaffirmed Omni Auto Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 52 Reaffirmed Power Mech Infra Ltd BG Limits A4+ 110 Assigned Power Mech Infra Ltd Proposed BG Limits A4+ 40 Assigned Saurashtra Fuels Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A4 600.2 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Fuels Pvt. Ltd. Forward Contract A4 154.2 Reaffirmed Limits Shanku's Biosciences Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Shiwalay Enterprise BG A4 150 Reaffirmed Sudhir Power Projects Ltd Non FB Limits A1+ 1676 Reaffirmed (SO) Sudhir Transformers Ltd Non FB Limits A1+ 440 Reaffirmed (SO) Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 312.5 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company LT: FBL - 468.7 Withdrawn (India) Pvt Ltd East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd TL B+ 49270 Revised from D East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd Non-fund based B+ 6680 Revised from D Gayatri Enterprise CC Limits BBB- 100 Assigned (SO) Geeken Seating Collection Pvt CC BB 85 Assigned Ltd Geeken Seating Collection Pvt TL BB 10 Assigned Ltd Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB+ 21.7 Suspended Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 75 Suspended Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated BB+ 3.1 Suspended K. Chandrakant And Company LT & ST Scale - FBL BB+ / 1000 Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd A4+ Khatu Shyam Ji Tollways Pvt. TL BBB- 275 Revised from Ltd. BB Khatu Shyam Ji Tollways Pvt. Non-FBL BBB- 21 Revised from Ltd. BB Naveen Rice Mills FBL B 80 Reaffirmed Naveen Rice Mills Unallocated B 1.34 Reaffirmed Omni Auto Ltd TL BB- 262.8 Revised from B+ Omni Auto Ltd FB Fac BB- 189 Revised from B+ Power Mech Infra Ltd Proposed TL BB+ 150 Assigned Power Mech Infra Ltd CC Limits BB+ 20 Assigned Power Mech Infra Ltd Proposed CC Limits BB+ 30 Assigned Premier Alloys & Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB 340 Revised from Ltd BBB- Rajendra Singh Bhamboo TL BB+ 450 Revised from Tollways Pvt. Ltd BB Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Non-FBL BB+ 32.7 Revised from Tollways Pvt. Ltd BB Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Unallocated BB+ 0.8 Revised from Tollways Pvt. Ltd BB Richa Enterprises LT, FBL D 140 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 10 crore) Saurashtra Fuels Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 216 Revised from B- Saurashtra Fuels Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits B+ 593.4 Revised from B- Saurashtra Fuels Pvt. Ltd. Working Capital TL B+ 484.9 Revised from B- Shanku's Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC B 48 Reaffirmed Shanku's Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL B 50.3 Reaffirmed Shanku's Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT limits B 20 Assigned Shiwalay Enterprise Working Capital BB 70 Upgraded Overdraft from B+ Shreeram Cars Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 200 Suspended Sudhir Power Projects Ltd FB Limits (Sub limits AA- 280 Assigned of NFBL (SO) Sudhir Transformers Ltd FB Limits (Sub limits AA- 400 Reaffirmed of NFBL (SO) Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd TL BB 310.4 Reaffirmed (increased from 23.15cr) Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd CC limits BB 480 Reaffirmed Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd LT NFBL BB 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.40cr) Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Unallocated BB / 51.2 Assigned A4+ Uttoron Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 5.4 Assigned Uttoron Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 34 Assigned Uttoron Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non FBL - B+ / 110.5 Assigned Untied limit A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 