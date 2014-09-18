Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 10000 Assigned
programme
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 45000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 4,000 crore)
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd FBL A2+ 490 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs 65.0 crore)
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd NFBL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed
C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 22 Assigned
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBD^ A3 10 Reaffirmed
^sublimit of CC
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd LOC A3 75 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd BG* A3 10 Reaffirmed
*sublimit of LC
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A3 0.2 Reaffirmed
Limit*
*sublimit of LC
Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, FB limits A4 19200 Upgraded
from D
Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 23300 Upgraded
from D
Jet Lite (India) Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 2100 Upgraded
from D
Jet Lite (India) Ltd ST, proposed limits A4 1900 Upgraded
from D
National Housing Bank CP/ST Debt Programme A1+ 60000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 5,000 crore)
Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Liquidity A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Management Ltd Fund
Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Management Ltd - Treasury Plan
Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Money A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Management Ltd Manager Fund
Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Liquid Cash A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Management Ltd Plan
Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Interval A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Management Ltd Fund - Monthly Plan
Series 1
SP Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 62.5 Upgraded
from A3
Usha International Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 2695 Revised from
A1
(increased from Rs. 235.6 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd TL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 2.5 CR)
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd FBL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 16.0 crore)
C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 18 Reaffirmed
(revised from 4.00 CR)
C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd LT fund based B+ 30 Reaffirmed
facility
Haldiram Products Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Housing Finance LT debt programme AA 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 14.2 Reaffirmed
Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, TL C 24600 Upgraded
from D
*Although the loan is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's rating for the same is on a
national rating scale, as distinct from an international rating scale.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, FB limits C 7500 Upgraded
from D
Jet Lite (India) Ltd LT, FB limits C 2000 Upgraded
from D
KGA Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Fac BB 1300 Suspended
Kohinoor Education Trust TL D 600 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Education Trust BG D 10 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Planet Constructions TL D 2800 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kohinoor Planet Constructions BG D 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
KTDC Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL Fac BB+ 139 Suspended
Laxmi Oil & Vanaspati Pvt. Ltd. FBL - CC BBB- 150 Assigned
Lifestyle Sarees Pvt Ltd LT FBL --CC B+ 220 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 17.50 crore)
Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 49 Reaffirmed
Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries TL B+ 11 Reaffirmed
Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Floating AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Management Ltd Rate Fund - ST Plan
Reliance Capital Asset Reliance ST Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Management Ltd
Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Medium Term AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Management Ltd Fund
Shah Laxmi Narayan Satish LT/ST, non FB Fac* B + / 64.5 Assigned
Chandra Exim Pvt Ltd A4
* Total utilization of non fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 6.45 crore at any point
of usage.
Shah Laxmi Narayan Satish LT, FB Fac B+ 35 Assigned
Chandra Exim Pvt Ltd
SP Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB 4.1 Upgraded
from
BBB-
(revised from 0.56 CR)
SP Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 100 Upgraded
from
BBB-
SP Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed BBB 26 Upgraded
from
BBB-
(revised from 2.45 CR)
Usha International Ltd FBL A- 750 Revised from
A
Usha International Ltd TL A- 865 Revised from
A
(reduced from Rs. 120.4 Crore)
Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines BBB 400 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
