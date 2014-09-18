Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 10000 Assigned programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 45000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 4,000 crore) Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd FBL A2+ 490 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 65.0 crore) Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd NFBL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 22 Assigned Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBD^ A3 10 Reaffirmed ^sublimit of CC Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd LOC A3 75 Reaffirmed Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd BG* A3 10 Reaffirmed *sublimit of LC Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A3 0.2 Reaffirmed Limit* *sublimit of LC Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, FB limits A4 19200 Upgraded from D Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 23300 Upgraded from D Jet Lite (India) Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 2100 Upgraded from D Jet Lite (India) Ltd ST, proposed limits A4 1900 Upgraded from D National Housing Bank CP/ST Debt Programme A1+ 60000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 5,000 crore) Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Liquidity A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Fund Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd - Treasury Plan Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Money A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Manager Fund Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Liquid Cash A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Plan Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Interval A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Fund - Monthly Plan Series 1 SP Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 62.5 Upgraded from A3 Usha International Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 2695 Revised from A1 (increased from Rs. 235.6 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd TL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.5 CR) Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd FBL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 16.0 crore) C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 18 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.00 CR) C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd LT fund based B+ 30 Reaffirmed facility Haldiram Products Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance LT debt programme AA 1000 Assigned Ltd Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 14.2 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, TL C 24600 Upgraded from D *Although the loan is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's rating for the same is on a national rating scale, as distinct from an international rating scale. Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, FB limits C 7500 Upgraded from D Jet Lite (India) Ltd LT, FB limits C 2000 Upgraded from D KGA Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Fac BB 1300 Suspended Kohinoor Education Trust TL D 600 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Education Trust BG D 10 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Planet Constructions TL D 2800 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kohinoor Planet Constructions BG D 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd KTDC Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL Fac BB+ 139 Suspended Laxmi Oil & Vanaspati Pvt. Ltd. FBL - CC BBB- 150 Assigned Lifestyle Sarees Pvt Ltd LT FBL --CC B+ 220 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 17.50 crore) Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 49 Reaffirmed Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries TL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Floating AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Rate Fund - ST Plan Reliance Capital Asset Reliance ST Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Medium Term AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Fund Shah Laxmi Narayan Satish LT/ST, non FB Fac* B + / 64.5 Assigned Chandra Exim Pvt Ltd A4 * Total utilization of non fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 6.45 crore at any point of usage. Shah Laxmi Narayan Satish LT, FB Fac B+ 35 Assigned Chandra Exim Pvt Ltd SP Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB 4.1 Upgraded from BBB- (revised from 0.56 CR) SP Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 100 Upgraded from BBB- SP Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed BBB 26 Upgraded from BBB- (revised from 2.45 CR) Usha International Ltd FBL A- 750 Revised from A Usha International Ltd TL A- 865 Revised from A (reduced from Rs. 120.4 Crore) Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines BBB 400 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 