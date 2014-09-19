Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 346.5 Revised from D Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 180 Revised from D Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based Working A4 50 Assigned Capital Fac Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 10 Assigned Working Capital Fac Metallurgical Products (India) Proposed ST Bk limits A4 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd North Eastern Electric Power ST - Fund Based A1+ 5000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 155 Reaffirmed Venus Jewel ST, FB Fac A1+ 5350 Upgraded from A1 Venus Jewel ST, non FB A1+ 1 Upgraded from A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagmane Builders Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB- 1000 Withdrawn Bagmane Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB 2250 Withdrawn Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BB 1704.8 Revised from D Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT non FB Fac BB 22.5 Revised from D Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd TL B+ 58 Assigned Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, FB Fac A- 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, non-FB Fac A- 900 Reaffirmed Ltd Meh India Overseas Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 105 Assigned Mehta Stone Export House LT FBL BB+ 120 Assigned Metallurgical Products (India) Proposed TL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Newtech Sales Corporation Bk lines B 55 Suspended North Eastern Electric Power Proposed NCD AA- 25000 Assigned Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD AA- 2325 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power Issuer Rating IrAA- Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit D 30 Reaffirmed Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd TL D 70.5 Reaffirmed Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd BG D 10 Reaffirmed Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd FBL B 210 Reaffirmed Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd TL B 35 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rolling Mill TL BB- 5 Assigned Shri Ram Rolling Mill FB Limits (CC) BB- 70 Assigned Tvs Credit Services Ltd PTCs AAA 397.4 Assigned ! indicates that the rating is conditional (SO)! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)