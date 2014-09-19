US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 346.5 Revised from D Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 180 Revised from D Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based Working A4 50 Assigned Capital Fac Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 10 Assigned Working Capital Fac Metallurgical Products (India) Proposed ST Bk limits A4 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd North Eastern Electric Power ST - Fund Based A1+ 5000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 155 Reaffirmed Venus Jewel ST, FB Fac A1+ 5350 Upgraded from A1 Venus Jewel ST, non FB A1+ 1 Upgraded from A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagmane Builders Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB- 1000 Withdrawn Bagmane Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB 2250 Withdrawn Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BB 1704.8 Revised from D Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT non FB Fac BB 22.5 Revised from D Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd TL B+ 58 Assigned Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, FB Fac A- 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, non-FB Fac A- 900 Reaffirmed Ltd Meh India Overseas Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 105 Assigned Mehta Stone Export House LT FBL BB+ 120 Assigned Metallurgical Products (India) Proposed TL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Newtech Sales Corporation Bk lines B 55 Suspended North Eastern Electric Power Proposed NCD AA- 25000 Assigned Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD AA- 2325 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power Issuer Rating IrAA- Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit D 30 Reaffirmed Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd TL D 70.5 Reaffirmed Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd BG D 10 Reaffirmed Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd FBL B 210 Reaffirmed Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd TL B 35 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rolling Mill TL BB- 5 Assigned Shri Ram Rolling Mill FB Limits (CC) BB- 70 Assigned Tvs Credit Services Ltd PTCs AAA 397.4 Assigned ! indicates that the rating is conditional (SO)! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.