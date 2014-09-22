Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ankit International ST Non FBL - LOC A4 250 Reaffirmed
Archies Ltd CP A1 150 Reaffirmed
Bora Agro Foods ST, fund based A3+ 600 Reaffirmed
Bora Agro Foods ST, non fund based# A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
# Sublimit within fund based facilities
G R Thanga Maligai And Sons ST Fund Based sub A2+ 2000 Assigned
Limits
(enhanced from Rs 170 Crore)
Goldstar Metals Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Assigned
GRT Jewellers India Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based / Non A2+ 5500 Assigned
Fund based sub Limits
(increased from Rs 150.0 Crore)
Him Alloys And Steels Pvt Ltd Bk lines A4 20 Withdrawn
Indraprastha Medical Non Fund Based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Indraprastha Medical CP programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
K.S. Impex Ltd FBL A4 320 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 20 Cr)
Kanodia Technoplast Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A3 108 Suspended
Fac
Kanodia Technoplast Ltd unallocated limits A3 1.4 Suspended
Kvs Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG Limits A4 4.5 Assigned
Modern Industries Non-FB Fac A3+ 1320 Reaffirmed
Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Working Capital A3 110 Reaffirmed
Ltd Demand loan *
* sub-limit of cash credit facility
Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Bill A3 110 Reaffirmed
Ltd Discounting*
* sub-limit of cash credit facility
Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Packing Credit * A3 110 Reaffirmed
Ltd
* sub-limit of cash credit facility
Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - BG A3 355 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - Counter BG # A3 1.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
# sub-limit of Bank Guarantee
Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - LOC # A3 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
# sub-limit of Bank Guarantee
Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - Derivative A3 515 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 30 Assigned
Somany Ceramics Ltd non fund based LOC A2+ 730 Suspended
and BG Fac
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 90 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Polysack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 77.8 Suspended
Ankit International LT FBL - CC* B 250 Revised from
B+
Archies Ltd FBL A 300 Reaffirmed
Archies Ltd NFBL A 30 Reaffirmed
Arqube Industries (India) Ltd FBL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 5.50 crore)
Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs 1.35 crore)
Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 5.15 crore)
Associate Decor Ltd TL D 3665 Revised from
BB
Associate Decor Ltd LT, non-FB Fac # D 3665 Revised from
BB
# Sub-limit of term loans of Rs. 366.50 crore above
Associate Decor Ltd LT, non-FB Fac D 390 Revised from
BB
Associate Decor Ltd LT, FB Fac D 1350 Revised from
BB
Bora Agro Foods LT, FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Bora Agro Foods LT, FBL# BBB 600 Reaffirmed
# Sublimit within fund based facilities
Centric Steel Ltd FB Limits BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Centric Steel Ltd TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Ciemme Jewels Ltd CC B+ 200 Downgraded
from
BB+
(revised from Rs 22.00 crore)
Ciemme Jewels Ltd EPC/PSC B+ 40 Downgraded
from
BB+
(revised from Rs 16.00 crore)
Ciemme Jewels Ltd Forward Contract B+ 4 Downgraded
from
BB+
Ciemme Jewels Ltd TL B+ 139 Downgraded
from
BB+
G R Thanga Maligai And Sons LT FBL A- 2000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 170 Crore)
Goldstar Metals Ltd FB Limits BB 80 Assigned
GRT Jewellers India Pvt Ltd LT FBL A- 5500 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 415.0 Crore)
Highway Comfort Inn TL B 100 Assigned
Him Alloys And Steels Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 468.3 Withdrawn
Hydric Farm Inputs Ltd Corporate Mortgage BB 100 Assigned
Loan
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B- 61.7 Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 587.2 Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Indraprastha Medical TL AA 397.5 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
(enhanced from 35 Cr)
Indraprastha Medical FBL AA 150 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Indraprastha Medical Unallocated Limits AA 2.5 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Kanodia Technoplast Ltd LT, FB Fac and TL BBB- 1210.6 Suspended
KVS Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Limits B- 218 Assigned
KVS Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limits B- 40 Assigned
KVS Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B-/ 67.5 Assigned
A4
Modern Industries FB Fac BBB 830 Reaffirmed
Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 50 Reaffirmed
Radha Madhav Exim Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 200 Suspended
A4
Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 105 Revised from
BB-
(enhanced from Rs. 6.50 Cr)
Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 56 Assigned
Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac* BB+ / 109 Assigned
A4+
*Rated on both long-term and short-term scales
Safex Chemicals (India) Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 400 Suspended
/ A3
Sagar Autotech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 167 Suspended
A4
SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA Reaffirmed
Shivangi Polysack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 75.8 Suspended
Shree Chhatrapati Shahu CC BB+ 750 Reaffirmed
Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Shree Chhatrapati Shahu TL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd CC BB- 400 Upgraded
from B+
(enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore)
Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) BB- 200 Upgraded
from B+
(reduced from Rs. 25.00 crore)
Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd TL (Proposed) BB- 30 Assigned
Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit BB- 60 Assigned
Somany Ceramics Ltd LT loans & working BBB+ 2431.9 Suspended
capital Fac
Stallion Garments TL Fac D 141.1 Assigned
Stallion Garments FB Fac D 100 Assigned
Stallion Garments FB Fac D 120 Assigned
Su Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 5880 Revised from
BBB-
(reduced from Rs. 636.80 crore)
Su Toll Road Pvt Ltd NCD BBB+ 80 Assigned
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC C 15 Reaffirmed
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd TL C 18.3 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 0.74 crore)
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd TL B+ 17.1 Reaffirmed
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)