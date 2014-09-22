Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit International ST Non FBL - LOC A4 250 Reaffirmed Archies Ltd CP A1 150 Reaffirmed Bora Agro Foods ST, fund based A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Bora Agro Foods ST, non fund based# A3+ 100 Reaffirmed # Sublimit within fund based facilities G R Thanga Maligai And Sons ST Fund Based sub A2+ 2000 Assigned Limits (enhanced from Rs 170 Crore) Goldstar Metals Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Assigned GRT Jewellers India Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based / Non A2+ 5500 Assigned Fund based sub Limits (increased from Rs 150.0 Crore) Him Alloys And Steels Pvt Ltd Bk lines A4 20 Withdrawn Indraprastha Medical Non Fund Based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Indraprastha Medical CP programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd K.S. Impex Ltd FBL A4 320 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 Cr) Kanodia Technoplast Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A3 108 Suspended Fac Kanodia Technoplast Ltd unallocated limits A3 1.4 Suspended Kvs Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG Limits A4 4.5 Assigned Modern Industries Non-FB Fac A3+ 1320 Reaffirmed Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Working Capital A3 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Demand loan * * sub-limit of cash credit facility Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Bill A3 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting* * sub-limit of cash credit facility Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Packing Credit * A3 110 Reaffirmed Ltd * sub-limit of cash credit facility Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - BG A3 355 Reaffirmed Ltd Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - Counter BG # A3 1.3 Reaffirmed Ltd # sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - LOC # A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd # sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - Derivative A3 515 Reaffirmed Ltd Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 30 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd non fund based LOC A2+ 730 Suspended and BG Fac Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 90 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Polysack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 77.8 Suspended Ankit International LT FBL - CC* B 250 Revised from B+ Archies Ltd FBL A 300 Reaffirmed Archies Ltd NFBL A 30 Reaffirmed Arqube Industries (India) Ltd FBL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5.50 crore) Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 1.35 crore) Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5.15 crore) Associate Decor Ltd TL D 3665 Revised from BB Associate Decor Ltd LT, non-FB Fac # D 3665 Revised from BB # Sub-limit of term loans of Rs. 366.50 crore above Associate Decor Ltd LT, non-FB Fac D 390 Revised from BB Associate Decor Ltd LT, FB Fac D 1350 Revised from BB Bora Agro Foods LT, FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Bora Agro Foods LT, FBL# BBB 600 Reaffirmed # Sublimit within fund based facilities Centric Steel Ltd FB Limits BB- 130 Reaffirmed Centric Steel Ltd TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ciemme Jewels Ltd CC B+ 200 Downgraded from BB+ (revised from Rs 22.00 crore) Ciemme Jewels Ltd EPC/PSC B+ 40 Downgraded from BB+ (revised from Rs 16.00 crore) Ciemme Jewels Ltd Forward Contract B+ 4 Downgraded from BB+ Ciemme Jewels Ltd TL B+ 139 Downgraded from BB+ G R Thanga Maligai And Sons LT FBL A- 2000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 170 Crore) Goldstar Metals Ltd FB Limits BB 80 Assigned GRT Jewellers India Pvt Ltd LT FBL A- 5500 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 415.0 Crore) Highway Comfort Inn TL B 100 Assigned Him Alloys And Steels Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 468.3 Withdrawn Hydric Farm Inputs Ltd Corporate Mortgage BB 100 Assigned Loan IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B- 61.7 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 587.2 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Indraprastha Medical TL AA 397.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (enhanced from 35 Cr) Indraprastha Medical FBL AA 150 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Indraprastha Medical Unallocated Limits AA 2.5 Assigned Corporation Ltd Kanodia Technoplast Ltd LT, FB Fac and TL BBB- 1210.6 Suspended KVS Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Limits B- 218 Assigned KVS Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limits B- 40 Assigned KVS Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B-/ 67.5 Assigned A4 Modern Industries FB Fac BBB 830 Reaffirmed Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 50 Reaffirmed Radha Madhav Exim Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 200 Suspended A4 Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 105 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 6.50 Cr) Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 56 Assigned Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac* BB+ / 109 Assigned A4+ *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Safex Chemicals (India) Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 400 Suspended / A3 Sagar Autotech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 167 Suspended A4 SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Shivangi Polysack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 75.8 Suspended Shree Chhatrapati Shahu CC BB+ 750 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Shree Chhatrapati Shahu TL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd CC BB- 400 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) BB- 200 Upgraded from B+ (reduced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd TL (Proposed) BB- 30 Assigned Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit BB- 60 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd LT loans & working BBB+ 2431.9 Suspended capital Fac Stallion Garments TL Fac D 141.1 Assigned Stallion Garments FB Fac D 100 Assigned Stallion Garments FB Fac D 120 Assigned Su Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 5880 Revised from BBB- (reduced from Rs. 636.80 crore) Su Toll Road Pvt Ltd NCD BBB+ 80 Assigned Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC C 15 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd TL C 18.3 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 0.74 crore) Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd TL B+ 17.1 Reaffirmed Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)