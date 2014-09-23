Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqval Ceramic BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally A1+ Reaffirmed convertible mfs debenturea Pioneer Liquid Fund Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally A1+ Reaffirmed convertible mfs debenturea Pioneer Treasury Advantage Fund Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt ST NCD Programme A2+ 3500 Assigned Ltd (earlier Rs. 200 Crore) Hanuman Rice Mills ST FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hari Kripa Business Ventures Non - FBL- ST A4 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hindustan Mint And Agro Non FB Fac A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Kalyani Carpenter Special FBL* A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd *: Short term fund based limit are sublimit to the long term fund based limits Kalyani Carpenter Special Non FBL A1+ 3150 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd Kalyani Carpenter Special CP/ST Debt A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd Overseas Traders Short- term non-fund A4 40 Reaffirmed based facility (Reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Relaxo Footwears Ltd Non-FB Limits A1 1000 Reaffirmed (earlier 80.00 Cr) Shantai Exim Ltd ST FBL A4 230 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 18.00 crore) Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd BG # A4 20 Reaffirmed # Sub Limit of LC Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit * A4 30 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of cash credit limit Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd Foreign Bills A4 30 Reaffirmed Purchased ** **Sub Limit of Packing Credit Limit Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd Import / Inland LC A4 180 Reaffirmed Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd Revolving LC A4 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alidhra Machines Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Aqval Ceramic CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Aqval Ceramic TL B+ 18.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.52 crore) Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally - - Notice for convertible Withdrawal debenturea Pioneer PSU Bond Fund Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally - - Notice for convertible Withdrawal debenturea Pioneer ST Bond Fund Bharat Udyog Ltd LT, FBL D 130 Suspended Bharat Udyog Ltd LT, NFBL D 420 Suspended Bharat Udyog Ltd ST, NFBL D 300 Suspended Bilasraika Sponge Iron India Bk loan BB / Withdrawn Pvt Ltd A4 Budge Budge Refineries Ltd CC BB+/ 50 Suspended [ICRA[A4+ Budge Budge Refineries Ltd Inland LOC (which is BB+/ 5 Suspended a sublimit of foreign [ICRA[A4+ LOC facility) Budge Budge Refineries Ltd foreign LOC Fac BB+/ 1000 Suspended [ICRA[A4+ Chhaddami Lal Jagdish Saran TL B+ 99 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility TL A 2200 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A- Hanuman Rice Mills LT FBL B 70 Reaffirmed Hari Kripa Business Ventures FBL- LT B 175 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hindustan Mint And Agro Packing Credit/FOPB BB 370 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Hindustan Mint And Agro CC BB 40 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Hindustan Mint And Agro Unallocated FBL BB 2.8 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Hindustan Mint And Agro Standby Line of credit BB 30 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BBB 800 Revised from Park Khed Pvt Ltd BB+ Reduced from Rs 163.00 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BBB 1080 Revised from Park Khed Pvt Ltd BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 25.0 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BBB 800 Revised from Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd BB+ Reduced from Rs 163.00 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BBB 1080 Revised from Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 25.0 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BBB 800 Revised from Park Pune Pvt Ltd BB+ Reduced from Rs 163.00 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BBB 1080 Revised from Park Pune Pvt Ltd BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 25.0 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BBB 800 Revised from Park Pvt Ltd BB+ Reduced from Rs 163.00 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BBB 1080 Revised from Park Pvt Ltd BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 25.0 crore Intrepid Finance & Leasing Pvt LT Bk Fac BB+ 110 upgraded Ltd from BB Kalyani Carpenter Special LT Loan A+ 500 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd Kalyani Carpenter Special FBL* A+ 850 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd *: Short term fund based limit are sublimit to the long term fund based limits Kamal Autofinance Ltd LT Bk lines BB 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 30 crore) M.D. Cotton Industries CC B+ 60 Assigned Morakhia Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC D 405 Downgraded from B Morakhia Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non Fund based - LOC* D 225 Downgraded from 4 *completely interchangeable with the fund based limit of Rs. 22.50 crore Morakhia Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non Fund based - BG D 60 Downgraded from 4 Mp Agro Brk Energy Foods Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB 90 Assigned Overseas Traders LT fund based facility B+ 140 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 13.00) R.N. Rice Mill FBL B- 110 Reaffirmed Relaxo Footwears Ltd TL A+ 830 Upgraded from A (earlier 115.00 Cr) Relaxo Footwears Ltd FB Limits A+ 800 Upgraded from A (earlier 100.00 Cr) Shantai Exim Ltd LT FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd CC Limit B 120 Downgraded from B+ Tirushivam Realty Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 