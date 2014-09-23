Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aqval Ceramic BG A4 10 Reaffirmed
Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally A1+ Reaffirmed
convertible mfs
debenturea Pioneer Liquid Fund
Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally A1+ Reaffirmed
convertible mfs
debenturea Pioneer Treasury Advantage Fund
Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt ST NCD Programme A2+ 3500 Assigned
Ltd
(earlier Rs. 200 Crore)
Hanuman Rice Mills ST FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Hari Kripa Business Ventures Non - FBL- ST A4 25 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Hindustan Mint And Agro Non FB Fac A4 9.5 Reaffirmed
Products Pvt Ltd
Kalyani Carpenter Special FBL* A1+ 850 Reaffirmed
Steels Ltd
*: Short term fund based limit are sublimit to the long term fund based limits
Kalyani Carpenter Special Non FBL A1+ 3150 Reaffirmed
Steels Ltd
Kalyani Carpenter Special CP/ST Debt A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Steels Ltd
Overseas Traders Short- term non-fund A4 40 Reaffirmed
based facility
(Reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
Relaxo Footwears Ltd Non-FB Limits A1 1000 Reaffirmed
(earlier 80.00 Cr)
Shantai Exim Ltd ST FBL A4 230 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 18.00 crore)
Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd BG # A4 20 Reaffirmed
# Sub Limit of LC
Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit * A4 30 Reaffirmed
*Sub limit of cash credit limit
Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd Foreign Bills A4 30 Reaffirmed
Purchased **
**Sub Limit of Packing Credit Limit
Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd Import / Inland LC A4 180 Reaffirmed
Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd Revolving LC A4 45 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alidhra Machines Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Aqval Ceramic CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Aqval Ceramic TL B+ 18.9 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 2.52 crore)
Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally - - Notice for
convertible Withdrawal
debenturea Pioneer PSU Bond Fund
Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally - - Notice for
convertible Withdrawal
debenturea Pioneer ST Bond Fund
Bharat Udyog Ltd LT, FBL D 130 Suspended
Bharat Udyog Ltd LT, NFBL D 420 Suspended
Bharat Udyog Ltd ST, NFBL D 300 Suspended
Bilasraika Sponge Iron India Bk loan BB / Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd A4
Budge Budge Refineries Ltd CC BB+/ 50 Suspended
[ICRA[A4+
Budge Budge Refineries Ltd Inland LOC (which is BB+/ 5 Suspended
a sublimit of foreign [ICRA[A4+
LOC facility)
Budge Budge Refineries Ltd foreign LOC Fac BB+/ 1000 Suspended
[ICRA[A4+
Chhaddami Lal Jagdish Saran TL B+ 99 Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust
Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility TL A 2200 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from A-
Hanuman Rice Mills LT FBL B 70 Reaffirmed
Hari Kripa Business Ventures FBL- LT B 175 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Hindustan Mint And Agro Packing Credit/FOPB BB 370 Reaffirmed
Products Pvt Ltd
Hindustan Mint And Agro CC BB 40 Reaffirmed
Products Pvt Ltd
Hindustan Mint And Agro Unallocated FBL BB 2.8 Reaffirmed
Products Pvt Ltd
Hindustan Mint And Agro Standby Line of credit BB 30 Reaffirmed
Products Pvt Ltd
Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BBB 800 Revised from
Park Khed Pvt Ltd BB+
Reduced from Rs
163.00 crore
Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BBB 1080 Revised from
Park Khed Pvt Ltd BB+
Enhanced from Rs. 25.0 crore
Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BBB 800 Revised from
Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd BB+
Reduced from Rs
163.00 crore
Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BBB 1080 Revised from
Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd BB+
Enhanced from Rs. 25.0 crore
Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BBB 800 Revised from
Park Pune Pvt Ltd BB+
Reduced from Rs
163.00 crore
Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BBB 1080 Revised from
Park Pune Pvt Ltd BB+
Enhanced from Rs. 25.0 crore
Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BBB 800 Revised from
Park Pvt Ltd BB+
Reduced from Rs
163.00 crore
Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BBB 1080 Revised from
Park Pvt Ltd BB+
Enhanced from Rs. 25.0 crore
Intrepid Finance & Leasing Pvt LT Bk Fac BB+ 110 upgraded
Ltd from BB
Kalyani Carpenter Special LT Loan A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Steels Ltd
Kalyani Carpenter Special FBL* A+ 850 Reaffirmed
Steels Ltd
*: Short term fund based limit are sublimit to the long term fund based limits
Kamal Autofinance Ltd LT Bk lines BB 400 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 30 crore)
M.D. Cotton Industries CC B+ 60 Assigned
Morakhia Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC D 405 Downgraded
from B
Morakhia Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non Fund based - LOC* D 225 Downgraded
from 4
*completely interchangeable with the fund based limit of Rs. 22.50 crore
Morakhia Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non Fund based - BG D 60 Downgraded
from 4
Mp Agro Brk Energy Foods Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB 90 Assigned
Overseas Traders LT fund based facility B+ 140 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 13.00)
R.N. Rice Mill FBL B- 110 Reaffirmed
Relaxo Footwears Ltd TL A+ 830 Upgraded
from A
(earlier 115.00 Cr)
Relaxo Footwears Ltd FB Limits A+ 800 Upgraded
from A
(earlier 100.00 Cr)
Shantai Exim Ltd LT FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd CC Limit B 120 Downgraded
from B+
Tirushivam Realty Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 90 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)