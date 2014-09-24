Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Assigned Accura Enterprises Pirvate Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 60 Reaffirmed Accura Enterprises Pirvate Ltd BG / LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Accura Enterprises Pirvate Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 4 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd FBL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NFBL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd NFBL A1 380 Upgraded from A2+ Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1 500 Assigned Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2 + 80 Upgraded (SO) from A1(SO) C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 22 Assigned Deccan Cements Ltd BG A2 90 Reaffirmed Deccan Cements Ltd LOC A2 10 Reaffirmed Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7 Cr) Kerala Nut Food Company ST FB Fac A4+ 208 Reaffirmed Kerala Nut Food Company ST FB Fac - sub limit A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kerala Nut Food Company ST non FB Fac A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd Non-FBL A2 + 100 Upgraded (SO) from A1(SO) Mazda Colours Ltd NFBL A1 265 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.50 crore) Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Non-FBL A2 + 170 Upgraded (SO) from A1(SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC B 55 Assigned Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL B 190 Assigned Afcons Infrastructure Ltd TL AA 9000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd FBL AA 6000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NFBL AA 70000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NCD AA 1000 Reaffirmed Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd FBL A- 4280 Reaffirmed Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd TL A- 1167.5 Reaffirmed Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd FBL A-(SO) 420 Reaffirmed Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd TL A-(SO) 90 Reaffirmed C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 18 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.00 CR) C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility B+ 30 Reaffirmed Deccan Cements Ltd TL BBB 1659.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 180.00 CR) Deccan Cements Ltd CC BBB 300 Reaffirmed Deccan Cements Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from 106.00 CR) Green Park Educational Trust TL BBB+ 63.1 Suspended Green Park Educational Trust LT FBF BBB+ 10 Suspended Green Park Educational Trust proposed Fac BBB+ 6.9 Suspended Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 CR) Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ / 180 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from 1.00 CR) Hydric Farm Inputs Ltd Corporate Mortgage BB 100 Assigned Loan Kerala Nut Food Company LT FB Fac - sub limit BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd FBL A- 80 Reaffirmed (SO) Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd TL A- 332 Reaffirmed (SO) Mas Gmr Aero Space Engineering FBL (LT) BBB- 2300.4 Reassigned Co. Ltd (SO) Mas Gmr Aero Space Engineering Unallocated BBB- 19.6 Reassigned Co. Ltd (SO) Maverick Properties Pvt Ltd TL BB + 350 Reaffirmed (SO) Mazda Colours Ltd FBL A/ 450 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from Rs. 20 crore) Mazda Colours Ltd Proposed Limits A/ 10 Reaffirmed A1 (reduced from Rs. 13.50 crore) Sant Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 170 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Cotex Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC D 120 Suspended Shri Hari Cotex Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL D 11.8 Suspended Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd FBL A- 500 Reaffirmed (SO) Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd TL A- 50 Reaffirmed (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)