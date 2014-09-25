Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Candor Biotech Ltd Non FB Fac A4 6 Assigned Flourish Paper And Chemicals Non-FBL -ST scale A4 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Manav Gems ST fund based A4 150 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NFBL A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ - Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Candor Biotech Ltd Fund Based Working Fac B+ 57.5 Assigned Candor Biotech Ltd TL B+ 2 Assigned Candor Biotech Ltd Unallocated B+ 4.5 Assigned Chanvim Engineering (I) Pvt. FB Limits BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd. Chanvim Engineering (I) Pvt. TL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd. Chanvim Engineering (I) Pvt. Non-FBL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Ltd. Deutsche Asset Management DWS Insta Cash Plus AAA - Assigned India Pvt Ltd Fund mfs Flourish Paper And Chemicals FB limits - LT scale B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Flourish Paper And Chemicals TL - LT scale B+ 13 Reaffirmed Ltd Gardenia India Ltd TL B+ 900 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 35.0 crore NTPC Ltd Bonds Programme AAA 50000 Assigned NTPC Ltd Bonds Programme AAA 126825 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd TL AAA 565772.5Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd FBL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 528.3 Revised from BB- Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 500 Revised from BB- Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB 140.8 Revised from BB- Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ - Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ - Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ - Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ - Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ - Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ - Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ - Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ - Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ - Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ - Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ - Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ - Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ - Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ - Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd FBL from Bks AA+ - Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Non-FBL from Bks AA+ - Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)