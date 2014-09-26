UPDATE 3-Indian businessman Mallya granted bail in London extradition hearing
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mastek Ltd ST, Non-FBL* A1+# 160 Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Non-FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd ST Bk Limits A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd CP programme A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 30 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hawkins Cookers Ltd Medium-term, Fixed MAA 140 Assigned Deposit Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Projects Proposed TL BBB 1000 Assigned Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund - Series 1 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund - Series 2 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund - Series 3 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund - Series 4 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund - Series 5 G3 Fabrication & Engineering FBL D 7 Assigned Pvt Ltd G3 Fabrication & Engineering TL D 85.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd G3 Fabrication & Engineering NFBL D 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd LT Borrowing AA+ 250 Assigned Programme Mastek Ltd LT, FBL* A+# 100 *Mastek's Rs. 6 crore limits are interchangeable between long term fund based and short term non fund based. Metallica Industries Ltd FBL D 400 Reaffirmed Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd FBL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 21.00 CR) Religare Finvest Ltd Nifty Linked pp-MLD- 1000 Reaffirmed Debenture programme AA- Religare Finvest Ltd Non -CPS A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme AA- 34000 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Long- Term Bk Limits AA- 114000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)