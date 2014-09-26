Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mastek Ltd ST, Non-FBL* A1+# 160 Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Non-FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd ST Bk Limits A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd CP programme A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 30 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hawkins Cookers Ltd Medium-term, Fixed MAA 140 Assigned Deposit Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Projects Proposed TL BBB 1000 Assigned Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund - Series 1 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund - Series 2 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund - Series 3 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund - Series 4 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund - Series 5 G3 Fabrication & Engineering FBL D 7 Assigned Pvt Ltd G3 Fabrication & Engineering TL D 85.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd G3 Fabrication & Engineering NFBL D 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd LT Borrowing AA+ 250 Assigned Programme Mastek Ltd LT, FBL* A+# 100 *Mastek's Rs. 6 crore limits are interchangeable between long term fund based and short term non fund based. Metallica Industries Ltd FBL D 400 Reaffirmed Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd FBL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 21.00 CR) Religare Finvest Ltd Nifty Linked pp-MLD- 1000 Reaffirmed Debenture programme AA- Religare Finvest Ltd Non -CPS A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme AA- 34000 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Long- Term Bk Limits AA- 114000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)