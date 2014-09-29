Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagpoly International Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 56 Reaffirmed Barclays Bank Plc (India Certificates of A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Operations) Deposit Deepak Steel & Power Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4+ 100 Suspended Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based (LC) A2+ 600 Withdrawn Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) A2+ 1000 Withdrawn Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd Non-FBL (BG/LC) A3+ 880 Reaffirmed Krishi Infratech BG A4 50 Assigned Krishi Infratech Unallocated A4 30 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk lines A1+ 500 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Maa Mahamaya Industries Ltd NFBL A4 255.5 Revised from D Paramount International Fund Based, ST A4 50 Assigned Facility R.P. Vyapaar Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 38 Withdrawn Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile ST - Non FB Fac D 18.4 Downgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from A4 Texport Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A2+ 700 Suspended Track Innovations (India) Pvt BG A4; 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd Non-FBL (BG/LC) A3+ 980 Reaffirmed Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC) A3+ 2480 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Carriage Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limits BB- 60 Assigned Bagpoly International Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 29 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 5000 Assigned Programme Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 10000 Assigned Betul Wind Farms Ltd TL BB 500 Assigned Deepak Steel & Power Ltd fund based working BB+ 400 Suspended capital facility Emco Energy Ltd TL programme BBB 26100 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 10000 Upgraded from AA Family Credit Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 1500 Upgraded from AA Frostees Export (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limits BB+ 140 Assigned Global Powertech Equipments TL BB- 252.5 Suspended Ltd. Global Powertech Equipments FBL BB- 42.5 Suspended Ltd. Gmr Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd TL programme BB+ 77170 Reaffirmed Gulf Ashley Motor Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Iris Health Services Ltd TL D 277 Suspended Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd TL BBB+ 2250 Withdrawn Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd FBL (CC) BBB 20 Reaffirmed Krishi Infratech CC BB- 20 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 13000 Upgraded from AA L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk lines AA+ 8000 Upgraded from AA L&T Housing Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA+ 1000 Reaffirmed M.R. Chains Pvt Ltd Bk limits B- 500 Suspended Maa Mahamaya Industries Ltd FBL C 3745.7 Revised from D Maa Mahamaya Industries Ltd Unallocated limits C / 548.8 Revised from A4 D Malhotra Constructions (P) Ltd LT / ST B / 70 Assigned (interchangeable) A4; Malhotra Constructions (P) Ltd Non-FBL - BG B / 70 Assigned A4; Malhotra Constructions (P) Ltd FBL - CC B; 30 Assigned Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy FBL BB- 100 Reaffirmed & Others Proview Rishabh Infra Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D; 310 Downgraded from B R.P. Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac BBB- 342 Withdrawn Ratan Ghee Depot Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 70 Assigned Seleno Steels Ltd Fund Based - CC B 60 Assigned Shri Venkateshwara Agro CC Limits B+ 75 Assigned Industries Shri Venkateshwara Agro TL B+ 26.2 Assigned Industries Shri Venkateshwara Agro Unallocated B+ 18.8 Assigned Industries Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - TL D 22.2 Downgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from C Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - FB Fac D 200 Downgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from C Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - FB Fac (Sub D 50 Downgraded Mills Pvt Ltd limit) from C Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - Proposed FB Fac D 35.9 Downgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from C Stone India Ltd LT/ST fund B+ / 494.4 Suspended based/non-fund based ICRA]A4 Bk Fac Titan Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA 8000 Assigned Programme Track Innovations (India) Pvt Working Capital Fac B 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt TL B 33.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt Unallocated B 66.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Veekay Smelters Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 70 Suspended Veer Gems Pre-shipment Credit BB+ / 200 Reaffirmed A4+ Veer Gems Post-shipment Credit BB+ / 750 Reaffirmed A4+ Veer Gems FDDBP/RDBF/RUBF BB+ / 300 Reaffirmed A4+ Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd FBL (CC) BBB 20 Reaffirmed Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BBB 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)