Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Logisolutions Ltd BG A3# 100 ARK Industries Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4$ 250 Enhanced from Rs 15.00 crore Atom Ceramic non-fund based BG A4 18 Reaffirmed facility (enhanced from Rs. 0.75 crore) Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 250 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) revised from 20 Cr Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 500 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) revised from 5 Cr Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed Fac A2+ 63.6 Reaffirmed revised from 0.15 Cr Doshi Ceramic Industries BG A4 2 Reaffirmed Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP) A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Joyshree Powerol non- fund based A4+ 25 Suspended facility Lahoti Overseas Ltd EPC/PCFC/ EBD/ FDBP/ A3+ 957.5 Reaffirmed FUDBP Lahoti Overseas Ltd LOC (LC)* A3+ 20 Reaffirmed *Sub limits within the ST Fund Based Limit of Rs. 7.00 crore of EPC from ICICI Bank Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - ST A1+ 5770 Reaffirmed (earlier 103 Cr) Mas GMR Aero Technic Ltd Non FB limit A4 50 Reaffirmed Prakash Oils Ltd LOC A4+ 570 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 42 Cr) Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 400 Assigned Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ Withdrawn (sub-limit) Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd Fund based working A4 110 Suspended capital Fac Prince Yarnn India Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Rico Auto Industries Ltd Fund Based & Non FB D 1892 Revised from Fac A3 Shri Dutt Polytextiles Fund based- EPC/ FBP/ A4+ 250 Reaffirmed FBN* Shri Dutt Polytextiles Non-fund based- LOC A4+ 250 Reaffirmed SNC Power Corporation Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 2010 Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from 156 Cr) The Shipping Corporation Of ST debt programme A1+ Reaffirmed India Ltd Valencia Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 15.2 Reaffirmed Visa Drugs & Pharmaceuticals NFBL (LOC) A3 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs. 5 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Logisolutions Ltd TL BBB-# 465 Apollo Logisolutions Ltd CC Fac BBB-# 40 Apollo Logisolutions Ltd Unallocated BBB-# 30 ARK Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB $ 150 Enhanced from Rs 5.00 crore ARK Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL Limits - (Reduced from Rs 2.80 crore) ARK Industries Pvt Ltd Untied/Unallocated - Limits (Reduced from Rs 4.20 crore) Atom Ceramic TL B+ 33.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.78 crore) Atom Ceramic CC facility B+ 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Doshi Ceramic Industries CC B 5 Revised from B+ Doshi Ceramic Industries TL B 48.8 Revised from B+ Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD AA+ 3000 Assigned Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD AA+ 2500 Upgraded from AA Godrej Consumer Products Ltd LT/ ST, FBL (Secured) AA+ / 300 Upgraded A1+ from AA\ Reaffirmed Godrej Consumer Products Ltd LT/ ST, Non-FBL AA+ / 1700 Upgraded (Secured) A1+ from AA / Reaffirmed Godrej Consumer Products Ltd LT/ ST, Fund Based AA+ / 10250 Upgraded and Non-FBL A1+ from (Unsecured) AA/ Reaffirmed Joyshree Powerol fund based Bk Fac BB 27 Suspended K. R. Construction CC BB+ 180 Reaffirmed K. R. Construction BG BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Konark Structural Engineers FBL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Konark Structural Engineers Non-FBL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCDs AAA 5000 Assigned (SO) Lahoti Overseas Ltd CC/EPC/ PCFC BBB 50 Reaffirmed Lahoti Overseas Ltd TL BBB 80.4 Reaffirmed Lahoti Overseas Ltd Unallocated amount BBB / 17.1 Reaffirmed A3+ Maharashtra Seamless Ltd FBL AA+ 345 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - LT AA+ 1070 Reaffirmed (earlier 38.5 Cr) Mas Gmr Aero Technic Ltd FB limit B+ 225 Reaffirmed Nabha Power Ltd NCD AAA 10000 Assigned (SO) Prakash Oils Ltd CC BB+ 220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.50 Cr) Prakash Oils Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 60 Reaffirmed A4+ (reduced from 26.50 Cr) Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ Withdrawn Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 50 Assigned (sub-limit) Prince Yarnn India Ltd TL Fac B 130 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 17.33 crore Prince Yarnn India Ltd FB Fac B 60 Reaffirmed Prince Yarnn India Ltd Non-FB Fac B 17.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore Prince Yarnn India Ltd Unallocated LT Fac B 20.8 Reaffirmed Rico Auto Industries Ltd TL D 1858 Revised from BBB- Rico Auto Industries Ltd Non FB Fac D 150 Revised from BBB- Ritco Logistics Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 350 Upgraded From BB+ Ritco Logistics Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG BBB- 50 Upgraded from BB+ RKD Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL D 65.9 Downgraded from B RKD Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC D 22.5 Downgraded from B Sahitya Sadawart Samiti FB Bk Fac D 114 Assigned Shri Dutt Polytextiles Fund based- CC BB 250 Downgraded from BB+ Shri Krishna Jute Traders Fund Based - CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Bronze Product Pvt CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Singla Rice Oil And General LT FBL B 75 Reaffirmed Mills SNC Power Corporation Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 320 Upgraded Capital Limits from BB+ Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills TL Fac C+ 151 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd revised from Rs. 17.60 crore Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills FB Fac C+ 70 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills Unallocated LT Fac C+ 29 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd enhanced from Rs. 0.40 crore Tata Capital Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 500 Assigned Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Tawi Educational Trust Bk lines B 183.8 Withdrawn The Shipping Corporation Of Issuer rating IrAA- Reaffirmed India Ltd Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles LT - TL BB- 37.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from 4.73 Cr) Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles LT - FB Fac BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from 3 Cr) Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles LT - Proposed Fac BB- 12.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from 1.27 Cr) United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt Non Convertible Bonds BB 10240 Assigned Ltd Valencia Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Reaffirmed Valencia Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 64.4 Reaffirmed Valencia Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B / 20 Assigned A4 Visa Drugs & Pharmaceuticals FBL (TL) BBB- 59.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs. 13.94 crore Visa Drugs & Pharmaceuticals FBL (CC) * BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 36 crore * includes Rs. 3.00 crore Stand by line of Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.