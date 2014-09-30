Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Logisolutions Ltd BG A3# 100
ARK Industries Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4$ 250
Enhanced from Rs 15.00 crore
Atom Ceramic non-fund based BG A4 18 Reaffirmed
facility
(enhanced from Rs. 0.75 crore)
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit)
revised from 20 Cr
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 500 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit)
revised from 5 Cr
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed Fac A2+ 63.6 Reaffirmed
revised from 0.15 Cr
Doshi Ceramic Industries BG A4 2 Reaffirmed
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP) A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Joyshree Powerol non- fund based A4+ 25 Suspended
facility
Lahoti Overseas Ltd EPC/PCFC/ EBD/ FDBP/ A3+ 957.5 Reaffirmed
FUDBP
Lahoti Overseas Ltd LOC (LC)* A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
*Sub limits within the ST Fund Based Limit of Rs. 7.00 crore of EPC from ICICI Bank
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - ST A1+ 5770 Reaffirmed
(earlier 103 Cr)
Mas GMR Aero Technic Ltd Non FB limit A4 50 Reaffirmed
Prakash Oils Ltd LOC A4+ 570 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 42 Cr)
Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 400 Assigned
Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ Withdrawn
(sub-limit)
Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd Fund based working A4 110 Suspended
capital Fac
Prince Yarnn India Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed
Rico Auto Industries Ltd Fund Based & Non FB D 1892 Revised from
Fac A3
Shri Dutt Polytextiles Fund based- EPC/ FBP/ A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
FBN*
Shri Dutt Polytextiles Non-fund based- LOC A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
SNC Power Corporation Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 2010 Upgraded
from A4+
(enhanced from 156 Cr)
The Shipping Corporation Of ST debt programme A1+ Reaffirmed
India Ltd
Valencia Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 15.2 Reaffirmed
Visa Drugs & Pharmaceuticals NFBL (LOC) A3 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Reduced from Rs. 5 crore
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Logisolutions Ltd TL BBB-# 465
Apollo Logisolutions Ltd CC Fac BBB-# 40
Apollo Logisolutions Ltd Unallocated BBB-# 30
ARK Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB $ 150
Enhanced from Rs 5.00 crore
ARK Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL Limits -
(Reduced from Rs 2.80 crore)
ARK Industries Pvt Ltd Untied/Unallocated -
Limits
(Reduced from Rs 4.20 crore)
Atom Ceramic TL B+ 33.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.78 crore)
Atom Ceramic CC facility B+ 40 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore)
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit)
Doshi Ceramic Industries CC B 5 Revised from
B+
Doshi Ceramic Industries TL B 48.8 Revised from
B+
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD AA+ 3000 Assigned
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD AA+ 2500 Upgraded
from AA
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd LT/ ST, FBL (Secured) AA+ / 300 Upgraded
A1+ from
AA\
Reaffirmed
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd LT/ ST, Non-FBL AA+ / 1700 Upgraded
(Secured) A1+ from
AA /
Reaffirmed
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd LT/ ST, Fund Based AA+ / 10250 Upgraded
and Non-FBL A1+ from
(Unsecured) AA/
Reaffirmed
Joyshree Powerol fund based Bk Fac BB 27 Suspended
K. R. Construction CC BB+ 180 Reaffirmed
K. R. Construction BG BB+ 220 Reaffirmed
Konark Structural Engineers FBL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd
Konark Structural Engineers Non-FBL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCDs AAA 5000 Assigned
(SO)
Lahoti Overseas Ltd CC/EPC/ PCFC BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Lahoti Overseas Ltd TL BBB 80.4 Reaffirmed
Lahoti Overseas Ltd Unallocated amount BBB / 17.1 Reaffirmed
A3+
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd FBL AA+ 345 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - LT AA+ 1070 Reaffirmed
(earlier 38.5 Cr)
Mas Gmr Aero Technic Ltd FB limit B+ 225 Reaffirmed
Nabha Power Ltd NCD AAA 10000 Assigned
(SO)
Prakash Oils Ltd CC BB+ 220 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 16.50 Cr)
Prakash Oils Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 60 Reaffirmed
A4+
(reduced from 26.50 Cr)
Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ Withdrawn
Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 50 Assigned
(sub-limit)
Prince Yarnn India Ltd TL Fac B 130 Reaffirmed
revised from Rs. 17.33 crore
Prince Yarnn India Ltd FB Fac B 60 Reaffirmed
Prince Yarnn India Ltd Non-FB Fac B 17.5 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore
Prince Yarnn India Ltd Unallocated LT Fac B 20.8 Reaffirmed
Rico Auto Industries Ltd TL D 1858 Revised from
BBB-
Rico Auto Industries Ltd Non FB Fac D 150 Revised from
BBB-
Ritco Logistics Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 350 Upgraded
From
BB+
Ritco Logistics Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG BBB- 50 Upgraded
from
BB+
RKD Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL D 65.9 Downgraded
from B
RKD Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC D 22.5 Downgraded
from B
Sahitya Sadawart Samiti FB Bk Fac D 114 Assigned
Shri Dutt Polytextiles Fund based- CC BB 250 Downgraded
from
BB+
Shri Krishna Jute Traders Fund Based - CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Siddhartha Bronze Product Pvt CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Singla Rice Oil And General LT FBL B 75 Reaffirmed
Mills
SNC Power Corporation Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 320 Upgraded
Capital Limits from
BB+
Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills TL Fac C+ 151 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
revised from Rs. 17.60 crore
Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills FB Fac C+ 70 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills Unallocated LT Fac C+ 29 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
enhanced from Rs. 0.40 crore
Tata Capital Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 500 Assigned
Ltd
Tata Capital Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Tawi Educational Trust Bk lines B 183.8 Withdrawn
The Shipping Corporation Of Issuer rating IrAA- Reaffirmed
India Ltd
Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles LT - TL BB- 37.7 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(revised from 4.73 Cr)
Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles LT - FB Fac BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(revised from 3 Cr)
Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles LT - Proposed Fac BB- 12.3 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(revised from 1.27 Cr)
United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt Non Convertible Bonds BB 10240 Assigned
Ltd
Valencia Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Reaffirmed
Valencia Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 64.4 Reaffirmed
Valencia Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B / 20 Assigned
A4
Visa Drugs & Pharmaceuticals FBL (TL) BBB- 59.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Reduced from Rs. 13.94 crore
Visa Drugs & Pharmaceuticals FBL (CC) * BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Enhanced from Rs. 36 crore * includes Rs. 3.00 crore Stand by line of Credit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
