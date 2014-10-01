Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Comstar Automotive ST - FB Fac A1 600 Upgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd from A2+ (revised from 40 CR) Comstar Automotive ST -Fund / Non- A1 200 Upgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd based(Sub limits) from A2+ (revised from 10 CR) Comstar Automotive ST - Non FB Fac A1 170 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd LOC A3 15.9 Revised from A4+ Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 70 Assigned Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 600 Assigned Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1820 Assigned NCML Industries Ltd IPO Grade 3 - Assigned Nutrikraft India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A2+ 40 Suspended Ram Dev International Ltd Export Packing Credit A3 1366.3 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 100.0 crore) State Bank Of Patiala CDs programme A1+ 180000 Reaffirmed Unibic Biscuits India Pvt Ltd ST Non- FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore International TL A- 17960 Upgraded Airport Ltd from BBB+ Bangalore International Unallocated limits A- 9190 Upgraded Airport Ltd from BBB+ Bisman Industries Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.00 CR) Bisman Industries Ltd Non Fund Based - BG BB 2 Reaffirmed Comstar Automotive LT - FB Fac A 50 Upgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd from BBB+ (revised from 10.00 CR) Comstar Automotive LT / ST - unallocated A / 5 Upgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd A1 from BBB+ / A2+ (revised from 13.77 CR) Comstar Automotive TL - - Technologies Pvt Ltd (revised from 3.73 CR) Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd Non FB Bk Fac BBB- 785 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 70.00 crore) Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BBB- 15 Assigned Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd FBL BBB- 210 Revised from BB+ Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd BG BBB- 94.1 Revised from BB+ IFCI Ltd Bonds/NCD Programme A 2500 Assigned (with green shoe option; total amount not to exceed Rs 2,000 crore) Jai Maa Savitri Educational Fund Based Bk Fac D 310 Assigned Society KBA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC BB- 60 KBA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG BB- 20 Reaffirmed Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd TL BB 169.3 Suspended Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 200 Suspended Kwality Township Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 50 Assigned M/S B. Nehal TL B+ 3.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.65 crore) M/S B. Nehal FBL B+ / 660 Reaffirmed / A4 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 55.00 crore) Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 120 Assigned Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB 600 Assigned Meena Developers LT FBL B 124.5 Suspended Narayan Builders And Developers Fund Based Bk Fac B 850 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs 60.00 crore) Nutrikraft India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 10 Suspended Ram Dev International Ltd CC Limits* BBB- 1618.7 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 112.0 crore) Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of Credit BBB- 155 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 20.0 crore) Ram Dev International Ltd TL(earlier nil) BBB- 153.9 Reaffirmed Ram Dev International Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 6.1 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Patiala Lower Tier II bonds AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Teja Times CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Teja Times TL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Teja Times Unallocated B+ / 17 Reaffirmed A4 Uni Medicolabs TL BB+ 174 Assigned Uni Medicolabs FBF BB+ 25 Assigned Unibic Biscuits India Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 160 Reaffirmed United Composheets Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)