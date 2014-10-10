US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 250.9 Reaffirmed J.I. Enterprises ST Non Fund Based- LOC A4 6.8 Reaffirmed Jai Surgicals Ltd FB Bk Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Jai Surgicals Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A4 6 Reaffirmed Network Enterprise Pvt. Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A4 135 Reaffirmed Orchev Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC A3 78 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd Non FB Bk Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Betul Wind Farms Ltd TL BB 2408.8 Assigned (enhanced from 50.00cr) Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 247.9 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Rice Mill (P) Ltd FB Fac B+ 177.5 Reaffirmed Indusind Bank Ltd Upper Tier II bonds AA - upgraded programme from AA- Indusind Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds AA+ - upgraded programme from AA Ireo Pvt Ltd TL BBB 5869.6 Reaffirmed Ireo Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 1800 Reaffirmed Ireo Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB 1700 Reaffirmed Ireo Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 330.4 Reaffirmed J.I. Enterprises LT Fund Based- CC B 45 Reaffirmed J.I. Enterprises LT Fund Based- TL B 17.4 Reaffirmed J.I. Enterprises LT Non Fund Based- B 20.8 Reaffirmed Unallocated Jai Surgicals Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac BB- 6 Reaffirmed Jai Surgicals Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB- 8 Reaffirmed Magma Itl Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 41.3 Assigned (SLF) (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Magma Itl Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA]AA(SO)! 583.3 Assigned ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Magma Itl Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA]AA(SO)! 27.5 Assigned ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Magma Itl Finance Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA]AA(SO)! 10.7 Assigned (LF) ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Network Enterprise Pvt. Ltd FB Bk Fac BB 15 Reaffirmed Orchev Pharma Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 78 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.25 crore) Paramount Residency Pvt Ltd Unallocated TL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Paramount Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1000 Revised from B Paramount Villas Pvt Ltd TL BB 1000 Reaffirmed R. K Patel Food Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 100 Withdrawn R. K Patel Food Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated BB+ 20 Withdrawn Radheshyam Cottex Fund Based- CC B+ 86 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Cottex Fund Based- TL B+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Saharanpur Institute Of TL B 150 Reaffirmed Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd Salarpuria Simplex Buildcon Llp Proposed Bk Limits BBB 200 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Simplex Dwellings CC A- 500 Reaffirmed LLP SKB Projects (I) Pvt. Ltd. working capital Fac, BB- 95 Suspended non-FB Fac and unallocated Fac Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B+ 63.7 Reaffirmed Tirumala Finetex Pvt Ltd TL BB- 48.4 Suspended Tirumala Finetex Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 30 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss