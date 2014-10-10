Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 250.9 Reaffirmed J.I. Enterprises ST Non Fund Based- LOC A4 6.8 Reaffirmed Jai Surgicals Ltd FB Bk Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Jai Surgicals Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A4 6 Reaffirmed Network Enterprise Pvt. Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A4 135 Reaffirmed Orchev Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC A3 78 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd Non FB Bk Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Betul Wind Farms Ltd TL BB 2408.8 Assigned (enhanced from 50.00cr) Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 247.9 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Rice Mill (P) Ltd FB Fac B+ 177.5 Reaffirmed Indusind Bank Ltd Upper Tier II bonds AA - upgraded programme from AA- Indusind Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds AA+ - upgraded programme from AA Ireo Pvt Ltd TL BBB 5869.6 Reaffirmed Ireo Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 1800 Reaffirmed Ireo Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB 1700 Reaffirmed Ireo Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 330.4 Reaffirmed J.I. Enterprises LT Fund Based- CC B 45 Reaffirmed J.I. Enterprises LT Fund Based- TL B 17.4 Reaffirmed J.I. Enterprises LT Non Fund Based- B 20.8 Reaffirmed Unallocated Jai Surgicals Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac BB- 6 Reaffirmed Jai Surgicals Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB- 8 Reaffirmed Magma Itl Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 41.3 Assigned (SLF) (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Magma Itl Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA]AA(SO)! 583.3 Assigned ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Magma Itl Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA]AA(SO)! 27.5 Assigned ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Magma Itl Finance Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA]AA(SO)! 10.7 Assigned (LF) ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Network Enterprise Pvt. Ltd FB Bk Fac BB 15 Reaffirmed Orchev Pharma Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 78 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.25 crore) Paramount Residency Pvt Ltd Unallocated TL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Paramount Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1000 Revised from B Paramount Villas Pvt Ltd TL BB 1000 Reaffirmed R. K Patel Food Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 100 Withdrawn R. K Patel Food Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated BB+ 20 Withdrawn Radheshyam Cottex Fund Based- CC B+ 86 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Cottex Fund Based- TL B+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Saharanpur Institute Of TL B 150 Reaffirmed Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd Salarpuria Simplex Buildcon Llp Proposed Bk Limits BBB 200 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Simplex Dwellings CC A- 500 Reaffirmed LLP SKB Projects (I) Pvt. Ltd. working capital Fac, BB- 95 Suspended non-FB Fac and unallocated Fac Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B+ 63.7 Reaffirmed Tirumala Finetex Pvt Ltd TL BB- 48.4 Suspended Tirumala Finetex Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 30 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)