Oct 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archit Trading Co Fund Based - BG A4 8.5 Assigned Ashapura International Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bala Industries And ST Fund Based A2+ 50 Revised from Entertainment Pvt Ltd (SO) A2 (SO) Cravatex Ltd Non Fund Based A3 400 Reaffirmed (LC/LER) (enhanced from Rs. 27 crore) Defiance Knitting Industries ST FB Fac A3 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Defiance Knitting Industries ST Non FB Fac A3 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 56 Reaffirmed DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A3+ 150 Revised from A3 GNG Ltd Non FB Bk Fac A3 30 Assigned HI Bond Cement Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 73.9 Reaffirmed Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Fund based working A1 3970 Reaffirmed Ltd capital limits (enhanced from Rs 327 cr) Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 630 Reaffirmed Ltd working capital limits Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 3250 Reaffirmed Ltd working capital limits* (enhanced from Rs 255 cr) *: 100% Interchangeable with a part of the fund based facilities J.J.Enterprise LOC A4 30 Assigned Kedia Lumbers Letter of Guarantee A4 125 Assigned Kedia Lumbers BG* A4 0.5 Assigned *Cash Credit & Bank Guarantee is sub limits of Letter of Credit Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 300 Revised from A3+ Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4+ 50 Revised from A3+ Mondal Cold Storage CC A4 120.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 11.60 crore) Mondal Cold Storage Working Capital Loan A4 27.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 2.21 crore) PTC India Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 25500 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 1850 crores PTC India Ltd ST Bk facility A1+ 3000 Assigned PTC India Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Rao Construction Pvt Ltd BG A4 60 Reaffirmed Sabarmati Gas Ltd ST non-FBL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 125.0 Cr.) Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A3+ 45 Revised from A3 Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3+ 20 Revised from A3 Sungold Tropic Fruit Products FB Fac A4 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs.12.0 crore) Sungold Tropic Fruit Products Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Triveni Turbine Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 3119.4 Reaffirmed Revised from 280.00 Cr Trividh Textiles Fund Based - BG A4 8.5 Assigned Unicast Autotech Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 50 Revised from facility (SO) A3+ (SO) Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB A2+ 80 Revised from (SO) A2 (SO) Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt ST Fund Based A2+ 3900 Revised from Ltd A2 Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Non Fund Based A2+ 498.5 Revised from Ltd A2 Venky's (India) Ltd FB A1 1125 Revised from A2+ Venky's (India) Ltd Non Fund Based A1 125 Revised from A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archit Trading Co Fund Based - CC B- 35 Assigned Limits Archit Trading Co Fund Based - TL B- 26.5 Assigned Ashapura International Ltd Proposed TL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ashapura International Ltd Existing FB Limits BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Ashapura International Ltd Proposed FB Limits BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Bala Industries And CC Limits BBB+ 120 Revised from Entertainment Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB (SO) Cravatex Ltd TL BBB- 128.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore) Cravatex Ltd Fund based (CC) BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Cravatex Ltd Non Fund Based (SBLC) BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Cravatex Ltd Unallocated BBB- 26.8 Reaffirmed / A3 (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Defiance Knitting Industries Proposed TL BBB- 147.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Defiance Knitting Industries LT FB Fac BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 100.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 7.75 crore) Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL BBB 368 Revised from BBB- Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC BBB 50 Revised from BBB- Garg Spinning Mills FB Bk Fac BBB- 60 Assigned GNG Ltd Non FB Bk Fac BBB- 1220 Assigned GNG Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB- 250 Assigned Guru Ashish Corporation Bk Lines B 400 Withdrawn HI Bond Cement Pvt Ltd TL B+ 291.2 Reaffirmed HI Bond Cement Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Imperial Developers Industry Fund based- CC BB 380 Reaffirmed Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys TL A 8220 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 751 cr) J.J.Enterprise CC B+ 55 Assigned J.J.Enterprise Unallocated Limits B+/ 15 Assigned A4 Kedia Lumbers CC * BB- 20 Assigned *Cash Credit & Bank Guarantee is sub limits of Letter of Credit Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 127.4 Revised from BBB Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ 590 Revised from BBB Marian Projects Pvt Ltd TL B+ 80 Assigned Mondal Cold Storage BG B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 0.18 crore) Petronet Lng Ltd LT bonds programme AA+ 10000 Assigned Rao Construction Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB- 52 Reaffirmed Rao Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Sabarmati Gas Ltd TL A+ 1196.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 200.44 Cr.) Sabarmati Gas Ltd LT FBL A+ 300 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 50 Cr.) Shiv Shanker Rice Mills CC B+ 250 Assigned Shiv Shanker Rice Mills TL B+ 75 Assigned Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 1150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 2642 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 108.20 crore) Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - TL BBB 420 Revised from BBB- (revised from Rs 20 crore) Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB 480 Revised from BBB- (revised from Rs 30 crore) Shrimati Sulochna Devi TL B+ 85 Assigned Education Foundation Trishul Buildtech & TL BBB- 1113.2 Reaffirmed Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs.101.32 Triveni Turbine Ltd FBL AA- 267.5 Upgraded from A+ Revised from 58.69 Cr Trividh Textiles Fund Based - CC B- 35 Assigned Limits Trividh Textiles Fund Based - TL B- 26.5 Assigned Unicast Autotech Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 400 Revised from (SO) BBB (SO) Unicast Autotech Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 50 Revised from (SO) BBB (SO) Unicast Autotech Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 10 Revised from A4+ BBB- (SO) / A3 Utkal Coal Ltd TL A(SO) 1900 Reaffirmed Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd LT - CC BBB+ 90 Revised from (SO) BBB (SO) Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt TL BBB+ 4895.3 Revised from Ltd BBB Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt CC BBB+ 2390 Revised from Ltd BBB Venky's (India) Ltd TL A- 2095.5 Revised from BBB+ Venky's (India) Ltd CC A- 2150 Revised from BBB+ Vinkas Estates Pvt. Ltd Uma Aangan project - Jaipur Four-Star * ICRA grades real estate projects on an eight-point scale from "Seven-Star" through to "One-Star" and finally "Weak", with "Seven-Star" being the highest grade and "Weak" being the lowest. An ICRA-assigned real estate grade is an evaluation of the prospects of successful implementation of the real estate project concerned and transfer of ownership in accordance with the agreed terms on a relative scale. The grade assigned is specific to the city/area in which the project is being developed, and the name of the city/area is prefixed to the grade assigned. Vinkas Estates Pvt. Ltd. 