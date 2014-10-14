Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd FBL A1+ 4000 reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NFBL A1+ 12000 reaffirmed Bindal Iron & Steel Company NFBL A4 10 Assigned Forbes & Co. Ltd Short-TL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 370 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 155 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd CP programme A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Gini Silk Mills Ltd ST NFBL - LC/BG A3 3.5 Assigned Godrej Properties Ltd CP A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd ST Non Fund Based A3 9 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill ST NFBL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Mahindra Heavy Engines Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL* A1+ 1010 Upgraded from A2+ *The short term non fund based limit of Rs 100 crore is sublimit to the long term non fund based limit. Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 380 Reaffirmed Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Topland Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. BG A4 8 Reaffirmed Trishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 35 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd TL AA 8000 reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd FBL AA 11000 reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NFBL AA 85 reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB- 240 Assigned Bindal Iron & Steel Company FBL B 100 Assigned Bindal Iron & Steel Company Unallocated Limits B / 90 Assigned A4 Diya Systems (Mangalore) Pvt Foreign Currency TL - BB+ 200 Assigned Ltd Fund Based Forbes & Co. Ltd Long-TL AA- 894.9 Reaffirmed Gini Silk Mills Ltd LT FBL - CC BBB- 20 Assigned Gini Silk Mills Ltd LT FBL - TL BBB- 90.4 Assigned Globus Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB 120 Reaffirmed Godrej Properties Ltd LT -Fund Based AA- 5000 Upgraded from A+ Godrej Properties Ltd LT -Non-Fund Based AA- 2000 Upgraded from A+ Godrej Properties Ltd LT/ST-Proposed AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Hcg Charitable Trust TL B- 376.7 Suspended Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd LT Fund based - BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd LT Fund based - TL BBB- 43.3 Reaffirmed Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd Unallocated BBB- 57.7 Reaffirmed Khandesh Roller Flour Mills LT, FBL - TL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Khandesh Roller Flour Mills LT, FBL - CC BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill LT FBL BB- 249.1 Upgraded from B+ Mahati Hydro Power Projects TL BBB- 250 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB+ Mahati Hydro Power Projects Non-FBL BBB- 3 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB+ Mahati Hydro Power Vidharbha TL BBB- 1050 Assigned Pvt Ltd (SO) Mahindra Heavy Engines Pvt Ltd Long-TL AA 2300 Upgraded from A- Mahindra Heavy Engines Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits AA 300 Upgraded from A- Mahindra Heavy Engines Pvt Ltd LT, non-FBL* AA 1050 Assigned *The short term non fund based limit of Rs 100 crore is sublimit to the long term non fund based limit. Nshm Academy TL D 467.9 Suspended Quick Builders LT Fund Based (CC) BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Quick Builders LT Non-Fund Based (BG) BB- 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.25cr) Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex CC BB 70 upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB- Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex TL BB 175 upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB- Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex Unallocated BB / 5 upgraded Pvt Ltd A4 from BB- / A4 Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 550 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 45.00 Crore) Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB / 50 Reaffirmed A4; (earlier Rs. 15.00 Crore) Topland Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. TL facility B 35.2 Reaffirmed Topland Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. CC facility B 30 Reaffirmed Trishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 50 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.