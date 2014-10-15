Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - BG A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd FBL* A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
*Sub-limit of the Cash Credit limit
Bma Stainless Ltd Non Fund Based [ A3+ 150 Upgraded
from A3
Can Fin Homes Ltd ST Bk Lines A1+ 2000 reaffirmed
Can Fin Homes Ltd CP Programme A1+ 15000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 500 crore)
Hobel Bellows Co. ST FBL A3 75 Upgraded
from
A4+
(reduced from 10.00cr)
Hobel Bellows Co. ST Non-FBL A3 31 Upgraded
from
A4+
(reduced from 42.10cr)
Indian Railway Finance ST borrowing programme A1+ 35000^ Assigned
Corporation
^ Reduced from Rs 6,000 crore
Jogindra Casting Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd NFBL - Import LOC* A4+ 158.5 Reaffirmed
*Sub limit of term loan facility /Enhanced from (Rs 3.25 crore)
Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 0.40 crore
Oasis Enterprise Pvt. Ltd Non FB Fac A4 40 reaffirmed
Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bill discount under A4 22.5 Assigned
LC*
Sublimit of Cash Credit limit
Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 20 Assigned
Shrini Softex India Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 60 Assigned
TVS Credit Services Ltd CP A1+ 2000 Upgraded
from A1
Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Fac A3 25 Reaffirmed
Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 40 Reaffirmed
Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 55 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Can Fin Homes Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA - Upgraded
Programme from MAA+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amrapali Sapphire Developers TL B+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Amrapali Sapphire Developers Unallocated B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL B 51.9 Reaffirmed
Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd CC Limit AA 500 Reaffirmed
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd NFBL AA 1300 Reaffirmed
BMA Stainless Ltd Fund Based BBB 475 Upgraded
from
BBB-
BMA Stainless Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA]BBB / 25 Upgraded
A3+ from
BBB-/
A3
C.A.V. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 50.4 Assigned
C.A.V. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B- 210 Assigned
Can Fin Homes Ltd NCD Programme AAA 25000 Assigned
Can Fin Homes Ltd Subordinated Debt AAA 3000 Assigned
Programme
Can Fin Homes Ltd LT Bk Lines AAA 45750 Upgraded
from
AA+
(enhanced from Rs. 3000 crore)
Cinematica Digitals Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 250 Reaffirmed
Hobel Bellows Co. TL BB - Withdrawn
(reduced from 1.63cr)
Hobel Bellows Co. Proposed Limits BB - Withdrawn
(reduced from 0.27cr)
India Infradebt Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Assigned
India Infradebt Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Indian Railway Finance LT borrowing AAA 117900 Assigned
Corporation programme 2014-15
Indian Railway Finance LT bonds AAA 499130 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Indian Railway Finance LT Bk lines AAA 26510 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Jogindra Casting Pvt Ltd CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Kallam Agro Products & Oils FBL (TL) BB+ 105.2 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
(revised from 9.00cr)
Kallam Agro Products & Oils FBL (CC) BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
Kallam Agro Products & Oils Unallocated BB+ 44.8 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
(revised from 6.00cr)
Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 95 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 2.00 crore
Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 193.7 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 5.37 crore
Oasis Enterprise Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 75 Downgraded
from BB
Oasis Enterprise Pvt. Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac BB- 35 Downgraded
from BB
Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 90 Assigned
Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 40 Assigned
Phoenix Conveyor Belt India FBL* AA- / 100 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A1+ A+ /
Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with non fund based limits
Phoenix Conveyor Belt India NFBL AA- / 1480 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A1+ A+ /
Reaffirmed
Rockland Hospitals Ltd FB Fac D 2649.6 Downgraded
from
BB+
Shrini Softex India Ltd TL Fac BB 150.8 Assigned
Shrini Softex India Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 40 Assigned
Suprabha Protective Products LT, FBL - CC BBB- 144 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Suprabha Protective Products LT, FBL - TL BBB- 43.4 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Suprabha Protective Products LT, FBL - Unallocated BBB- 2.6 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
TVS Credit Services Ltd Bk Fac A+ 21460 Upgraded
from A
(enhanced from Rs. 1049.50 crore)
Vaighai Agro Products Ltd TL BBB- 69.2 Reaffirmed
Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 147.5 Reaffirmed
Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT proposed Fac BBB- 102.2 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)