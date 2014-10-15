Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - BG A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd FBL* A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of the Cash Credit limit Bma Stainless Ltd Non Fund Based [ A3+ 150 Upgraded from A3 Can Fin Homes Ltd ST Bk Lines A1+ 2000 reaffirmed Can Fin Homes Ltd CP Programme A1+ 15000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 500 crore) Hobel Bellows Co. ST FBL A3 75 Upgraded from A4+ (reduced from 10.00cr) Hobel Bellows Co. ST Non-FBL A3 31 Upgraded from A4+ (reduced from 42.10cr) Indian Railway Finance ST borrowing programme A1+ 35000^ Assigned Corporation ^ Reduced from Rs 6,000 crore Jogindra Casting Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd NFBL - Import LOC* A4+ 158.5 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of term loan facility /Enhanced from (Rs 3.25 crore) Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 0.40 crore Oasis Enterprise Pvt. Ltd Non FB Fac A4 40 reaffirmed Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bill discount under A4 22.5 Assigned LC* Sublimit of Cash Credit limit Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 20 Assigned Shrini Softex India Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 60 Assigned TVS Credit Services Ltd CP A1+ 2000 Upgraded from A1 Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Fac A3 25 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 40 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 55 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Can Fin Homes Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA - Upgraded Programme from MAA+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrapali Sapphire Developers TL B+ 1000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Amrapali Sapphire Developers Unallocated B+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL B 51.9 Reaffirmed Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC B 50 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd CC Limit AA 500 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd NFBL AA 1300 Reaffirmed BMA Stainless Ltd Fund Based BBB 475 Upgraded from BBB- BMA Stainless Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA]BBB / 25 Upgraded A3+ from BBB-/ A3 C.A.V. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 50.4 Assigned C.A.V. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B- 210 Assigned Can Fin Homes Ltd NCD Programme AAA 25000 Assigned Can Fin Homes Ltd Subordinated Debt AAA 3000 Assigned Programme Can Fin Homes Ltd LT Bk Lines AAA 45750 Upgraded from AA+ (enhanced from Rs. 3000 crore) Cinematica Digitals Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 250 Reaffirmed Hobel Bellows Co. TL BB - Withdrawn (reduced from 1.63cr) Hobel Bellows Co. Proposed Limits BB - Withdrawn (reduced from 0.27cr) India Infradebt Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Assigned India Infradebt Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance LT borrowing AAA 117900 Assigned Corporation programme 2014-15 Indian Railway Finance LT bonds AAA 499130 Reaffirmed Corporation Indian Railway Finance LT Bk lines AAA 26510 Reaffirmed Corporation Jogindra Casting Pvt Ltd CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed Kallam Agro Products & Oils FBL (TL) BB+ 105.2 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd (revised from 9.00cr) Kallam Agro Products & Oils FBL (CC) BB+ 350 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Kallam Agro Products & Oils Unallocated BB+ 44.8 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd (revised from 6.00cr) Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 2.00 crore Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 193.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 5.37 crore Oasis Enterprise Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 75 Downgraded from BB Oasis Enterprise Pvt. Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac BB- 35 Downgraded from BB Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 90 Assigned Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 40 Assigned Phoenix Conveyor Belt India FBL* AA- / 100 Revised from Pvt Ltd A1+ A+ / Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with non fund based limits Phoenix Conveyor Belt India NFBL AA- / 1480 Revised from Pvt Ltd A1+ A+ / Reaffirmed Rockland Hospitals Ltd FB Fac D 2649.6 Downgraded from BB+ Shrini Softex India Ltd TL Fac BB 150.8 Assigned Shrini Softex India Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 40 Assigned Suprabha Protective Products LT, FBL - CC BBB- 144 Assigned Pvt Ltd Suprabha Protective Products LT, FBL - TL BBB- 43.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Suprabha Protective Products LT, FBL - Unallocated BBB- 2.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd TVS Credit Services Ltd Bk Fac A+ 21460 Upgraded from A (enhanced from Rs. 1049.50 crore) Vaighai Agro Products Ltd TL BBB- 69.2 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 147.5 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT proposed Fac BBB- 102.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)