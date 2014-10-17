Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt Fund Based A3 210 Reaffirmed Ltd Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt Non Fund Based A3 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Kridhan Infra Ltd Non-FBL D 20 Downgraded from A4 Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice FBL A4 5 Assigned Industries Maa Ganga Rice Mill Non FBL - BG A4 3.163 Assigned Ram Kripal Singh Construction Non-FBL- LOC A3+ 200* Assigned Pvt Ltd *Sublimit of non-fund based bank limit of Rs 206.40 crore Shreeram Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 5 Downgraded from A4 Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 100 Revised from A4+ Zylog Plastalloys Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 40 Reaffirmed Zylog Plastalloys Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 190* Reaffirmed *Rs. 7 crore has been rated on both short-term non-fund based and long-term scale fund based limits. The total limits utilization should not exceed Rs. 48.00 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.H. Memorial Education Trust TL A- 175 Assigned enhanced from 21.2cr Acme Cotsyn Pvt Ltd CC B+ 9 Assigned Acme Cotsyn Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B+ 101 Assigned Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 40.00 crore Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 26.00 crore DLF Ltd NCD Programme A @ 40000 DLF Ltd FB Fac A @ 101690 DLF Ltd Non-FB Fac A @ 11600 Electronica Finance Ltd LT/ST Bk Lines BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed / A2 Jay Pee & Co Bk Fac BB / 99 Withdrawn A4 Konagalla Satyanarayana & Others FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed (revised from 6.50cr) Konagalla Satyanarayana & Others Unallocated Limits B+ 25 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.00cr) Kridhan Infra Ltd TL D 73.1 Downgraded from BB Kridhan Infra Ltd FB Limits D 116 Downgraded from BB Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice FBL B+ 75.1 Reaffirmed Industries Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Unallocated limits B+ 19.9 Reaffirmed Industries Maa Ganga Rice Mill FBL - CC B+ 48 Assigned Ram Kripal Singh Construction FBL-CC BBB 304 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ram Kripal Singh Construction Non-FBL-BG BBB 2064 Assigned Pvt Ltd Reshma Fabrics Ltd LT fund based-TL B+ 64.7 Assigned Roulunds Braking India Pvt. Bk Fac A- / 749.9 Withdrawn Ltd. A1 Shreeram Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC D 60 Downgraded from B Starlite Lighting Ltd NCD Programme A+ 500 Assigned (SO) Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 20 Revised from BB Vanisha Auto Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 61.8 Assigned Vanisha Auto Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac BB- 3.2 Assigned / A4 Zylog Plastalloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) BBB 135.9 Withdrawn Zylog Plastalloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 320* Upgraded from BBB *Rs. 7 crore has been rated on both short-term non-fund based and long-term scale fund based limits. 