Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aastha Fashions Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL* A4 20 Assigned
* sublimit under cash credit facility
Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 18 Assigned
(For GSPC)
Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 5 Assigned
(For Import
"Commissioner of Customs")
Aksh Optifibre Ltd NFBL A3 742.3 upgraded
from
A4+
(earlier Rs. 39.22 crore)
Akshaya Solar Power (India) NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 1250 Reaffirmed
Armaan Industries Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL A4 1.8 Assigned
Bling Telecom Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 65 Suspended
Bombay Minerals Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 20 Revised from
A4
(P.Y. Rs. 1.0 crore)
D.D. Aggarwal Timber Pvt Ltd Non - FBL- ST A4 44 Suspended
J.P. Engineers Non Fund Based A3 1100 Assigned
(enhanced from 10.0 CR)
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd LOC A4 400 Suspended
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 9 Suspended
NRC Industries Ltd Bk lines A4 200 Withdrawn
Rotocast Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 1.50 crore
Safayar Ceramics Pvt. Ltd BG A4 2.5 Suspended
Sci India Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 20 Assigned
Security And Intelligence NFBL A-1& 250 -
Services (India) Ltd
& Under "Rating Watch with Developing Implications''
Shree Nakoda Global Ltd Non-FBL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd Non-FBL A4 296.7 Reaffirmed
SMW Metal Pvt Ltd NFB A3 550 Reaffirmed
United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST FBL -IBP* A4+ 20 upgraded
from A4
*Inland Bills Purchased
United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST NFBL -BG A4+ 20 upgraded
from A4
(earlier Rs. 2.00 Crore)
United Office Systems Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4+ 20 upgraded
from A4
(earlier Rs. 2.00 Crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aastha Fashions Pvt. Ltd. FBL - TL B+ 30 Assigned
Aastha Fashions Pvt. Ltd. FBL - CC B+ 36.7 Assigned
Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB-TL B 130 Assigned
Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB-CC B 50 Assigned
Aksh Optifibre Ltd FBL BBB- 550 upgraded
from
BB+
(earlier Rs. 15.0 crore)
Aksh Optifibre Ltd TL BBB- 627.5 upgraded
from
BB+
(earlier Rs. 65.78 crore)
Aksh Optifibre Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 0.2 upgraded
from
BB+
(earlier Rs. 0.0 crore)
Akshaya Solar Power (India) FBL BB- 34.7 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Akshaya Solar Power (India) Unallocated Limits BB- 7.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd FBL A 12000 Reaffirmed
Armaan Industries Pvt. Ltd FBL - TL BB- 50 Assigned
Armaan Industries Pvt. Ltd FBL - CC BB- 34.9 Assigned
Bhagwati Cold Storage LT FB Fac B- 63.5 Suspended
Bholenath Cold Storage LT FB Fac B- 63.1 Suspended
Bling Telecom Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 20 Suspended
Bombay Minerals Ltd Existing FB Limits BB+ 170 Revised from
BB-
(P.Y. Rs. 10.0 crore)
Bombay Minerals Ltd Proposed FB Limits BB+ 80 Revised from
BB-
(P.Y. Rs. 10.0 crore)
Compack Enterprises (India) Bk lines BB 160 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
D.D. Aggarwal Timber Pvt Ltd LT- FBL B+ 11 Suspended
Ds-Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT Scale - TL BB+ 720 upgraded
from BB
(revised from 60 CR)
Garg Acrylics Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB 7381.2 Upgraded
from BB
J.P. Engineers Working Capital Limits BBB- 150 Assigned
(enhanced from 10.0 CR)
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd WC BB- 50 Suspended
Mahakali Motors Pvt Ltd CC limits B+ 100 Suspended
Meghalaya Energy Corporation FBL - TL D 1150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Meghalaya Energy Corporation Unallocated Limits D 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Nrc Industries Ltd Bk lines and ST rating BB 111 Withdrawn
Poddar Business Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 200 Reaffirmed
Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB 270 Reaffirmed
Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL-CC (Proposed) BB 800 Reaffirmed
Ramnandi Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL D 20 Downgraded
from
BB-
Ramnandi Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL D 380 Downgraded
from
BB-
Rotocast Industries Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 11.00 crore)
Safayar Ceramics Pvt. Ltd TL B 49.5 Suspended
Safayar Ceramics Pvt. Ltd CC B 30 Suspended
Sci India Ltd FBL - TL B+ 250 Assigned
Sci India Ltd FBL - CC B+ 30 Assigned
Security And Intelligence FBL A-& 620 -
Services (India) Ltd
& Under "Rating Watch with Developing Implications''
Shree Nakoda Global Ltd FB Limits (CC) B 10 Reaffirmed
Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd TL B+ 1677.4 Reaffirmed
Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd FB Limits (CC) B+ 788 Reaffirmed
SMW Metal Pvt Ltd Working Capital BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Limits
Sri Onkar Cotton Agro LT FBL B- 71.5 Suspended
Industries
Susee Premium Automobiles Pvt LT - TL B 35 Assigned
Ltd
Susee Premium Automobiles Pvt LT - CC B 15 Assigned
Ltd
Susee Premium Automobiles Pvt LT - Proposed B 120 Assigned
Ltd
Tesna Tech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 60 Assigned
Tesna Tech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 17.5 Assigned
Tesna Tech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BB- / 0.5 Assigned
A4
Unipack Industries Bk lines BB- 70 Suspended
United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT FBL -CC BB+ 100 upgraded
from BB
(earlier Rs. 5.00 Cr)
United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BB+ 60.2 upgraded
from BB
(earlier Rs. 9.39 Crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
