Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Fashions Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL* A4 20 Assigned * sublimit under cash credit facility Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 18 Assigned (For GSPC) Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 5 Assigned (For Import "Commissioner of Customs") Aksh Optifibre Ltd NFBL A3 742.3 upgraded from A4+ (earlier Rs. 39.22 crore) Akshaya Solar Power (India) NFBL A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Armaan Industries Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL A4 1.8 Assigned Bling Telecom Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 65 Suspended Bombay Minerals Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 20 Revised from A4 (P.Y. Rs. 1.0 crore) D.D. Aggarwal Timber Pvt Ltd Non - FBL- ST A4 44 Suspended J.P. Engineers Non Fund Based A3 1100 Assigned (enhanced from 10.0 CR) Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd LOC A4 400 Suspended Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 9 Suspended NRC Industries Ltd Bk lines A4 200 Withdrawn Rotocast Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.50 crore Safayar Ceramics Pvt. Ltd BG A4 2.5 Suspended Sci India Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 20 Assigned Security And Intelligence NFBL A-1& 250 - Services (India) Ltd & Under "Rating Watch with Developing Implications'' Shree Nakoda Global Ltd Non-FBL A4 140 Reaffirmed Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd Non-FBL A4 296.7 Reaffirmed SMW Metal Pvt Ltd NFB A3 550 Reaffirmed United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST FBL -IBP* A4+ 20 upgraded from A4 *Inland Bills Purchased United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST NFBL -BG A4+ 20 upgraded from A4 (earlier Rs. 2.00 Crore) United Office Systems Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4+ 20 upgraded from A4 (earlier Rs. 2.00 Crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Fashions Pvt. Ltd. FBL - TL B+ 30 Assigned Aastha Fashions Pvt. Ltd. FBL - CC B+ 36.7 Assigned Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB-TL B 130 Assigned Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB-CC B 50 Assigned Aksh Optifibre Ltd FBL BBB- 550 upgraded from BB+ (earlier Rs. 15.0 crore) Aksh Optifibre Ltd TL BBB- 627.5 upgraded from BB+ (earlier Rs. 65.78 crore) Aksh Optifibre Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 0.2 upgraded from BB+ (earlier Rs. 0.0 crore) Akshaya Solar Power (India) FBL BB- 34.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Akshaya Solar Power (India) Unallocated Limits BB- 7.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd FBL A 12000 Reaffirmed Armaan Industries Pvt. Ltd FBL - TL BB- 50 Assigned Armaan Industries Pvt. Ltd FBL - CC BB- 34.9 Assigned Bhagwati Cold Storage LT FB Fac B- 63.5 Suspended Bholenath Cold Storage LT FB Fac B- 63.1 Suspended Bling Telecom Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 20 Suspended Bombay Minerals Ltd Existing FB Limits BB+ 170 Revised from BB- (P.Y. Rs. 10.0 crore) Bombay Minerals Ltd Proposed FB Limits BB+ 80 Revised from BB- (P.Y. Rs. 10.0 crore) Compack Enterprises (India) Bk lines BB 160 Suspended Pvt Ltd D.D. Aggarwal Timber Pvt Ltd LT- FBL B+ 11 Suspended Ds-Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT Scale - TL BB+ 720 upgraded from BB (revised from 60 CR) Garg Acrylics Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB 7381.2 Upgraded from BB J.P. Engineers Working Capital Limits BBB- 150 Assigned (enhanced from 10.0 CR) Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd WC BB- 50 Suspended Mahakali Motors Pvt Ltd CC limits B+ 100 Suspended Meghalaya Energy Corporation FBL - TL D 1150 Reaffirmed Ltd Meghalaya Energy Corporation Unallocated Limits D 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Nrc Industries Ltd Bk lines and ST rating BB 111 Withdrawn Poddar Business Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 200 Reaffirmed Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB 270 Reaffirmed Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL-CC (Proposed) BB 800 Reaffirmed Ramnandi Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL D 20 Downgraded from BB- Ramnandi Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL D 380 Downgraded from BB- Rotocast Industries Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB+ 120 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 11.00 crore) Safayar Ceramics Pvt. Ltd TL B 49.5 Suspended Safayar Ceramics Pvt. Ltd CC B 30 Suspended Sci India Ltd FBL - TL B+ 250 Assigned Sci India Ltd FBL - CC B+ 30 Assigned Security And Intelligence FBL A-& 620 - Services (India) Ltd & Under "Rating Watch with Developing Implications'' Shree Nakoda Global Ltd FB Limits (CC) B 10 Reaffirmed Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd TL B+ 1677.4 Reaffirmed Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd FB Limits (CC) B+ 788 Reaffirmed SMW Metal Pvt Ltd Working Capital BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Limits Sri Onkar Cotton Agro LT FBL B- 71.5 Suspended Industries Susee Premium Automobiles Pvt LT - TL B 35 Assigned Ltd Susee Premium Automobiles Pvt LT - CC B 15 Assigned Ltd Susee Premium Automobiles Pvt LT - Proposed B 120 Assigned Ltd Tesna Tech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 60 Assigned Tesna Tech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 17.5 Assigned Tesna Tech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BB- / 0.5 Assigned A4 Unipack Industries Bk lines BB- 70 Suspended United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT FBL -CC BB+ 100 upgraded from BB (earlier Rs. 5.00 Cr) United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BB+ 60.2 upgraded from BB (earlier Rs. 9.39 Crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)