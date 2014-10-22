Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afflatus Trading Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based Bk A2+ 80 Suspended Fac (SO) Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 20 Assigned Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Inland BG / A4 70 Assigned Foreign BG Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Derivative A4 17 Assigned / Forward Contract / Credit Exposure Limit Global Polybags Industries Pvt ST FB Fac A4 387.5 Assigned Ltd enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore Global Polybags Industries Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 610 Assigned Ltd Indian Compressors Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 50 Assigned Kadvani Forge Ltd LOC facility A4 20 Reaffirmed Kadvani Forge Ltd Sale Bill Discounting A4 10 Reaffirmed - LCBD Kadvani Forge Ltd Forex Forward Limit A4 25 Reaffirmed Kadvani Forge Ltd BG facility A4 15 Reaffirmed Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Non FB Fac A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Kyungshin Industrial Motherson CP/STD Programme A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Prakash Asphaltings & Toll Non-FB Fac A3 970 Downgraded Highways (India) Ltd from A3+ Repco Home Finance Ltd CP A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Track Innovations (India) Pvt BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Utility Forms Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Plastics Industries Pvt CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from 8.5 crore Aadi Plastics Industries Pvt TL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from 1.50 crore Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 50 Assigned Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing BB 160 Assigned Credit Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd FBL - Foreign Bills BB 160* Assigned Discounting *Sub-limit of EPC Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 50 Assigned Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BB 20 Assigned Credit Bericap India Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 25 Revised from BB Bericap India Pvt Ltd Fund based/Non fund ICRA]BB+/ 225 Revised from based# A4+ BB/A4 #Fully interchangeable with CC/PC/LC facilities Biogenex Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB- 60 Assigned Biogenex Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FBL BB- / 10 Assigned A4 DLF Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A (SO) 5590 - @ Under rating watch with negative implications DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL A 9950 - (SO) @ DLF Home Developers Ltd FBL A(SO)@1250 - DLF Info City Developers FBL A 1640 - (Chandigarh) Ltd (SO) @ DLF Info City Developers FBL A 3390 - (Kolkata) Ltd (SO) @ DLF Universal Ltd FBL A 9420 - (SO) @ DLF Utilities Ltd FBL A 11200 - (SO) @ Dolly Exim Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 120 Reaffirmed Dolly Exim Pvt Ltd TL B 28.4 Reaffirmed Dolly Exim Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Fund B 1.6 Reaffirmed Based Global Polybags Industries Pvt TL Fac BB- 112.5 - Ltd revised from Rs. 12.00 crore ICICI Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential ST AAAmfs - Assigned Management Co. Ltd Plan Indian Compressors Ltd FB Fac BB+ 50 Assigned K. Velayudhan Memorial Trust TL Fac BB 148 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 12.50 crore K. Velayudhan Memorial Trust FB Fac BB 30 Reaffirmed Kadvani Forge Ltd CC facility B 250 Revised from B+ Kadvani Forge Ltd TL B 23.2 Revised from B+ (reduced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Kadvani Forge Ltd Working Capital B 13 Revised from Demand Loan B+ (reduced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Kyungshin Industrial Motherson FB Fac AA- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Proposed FB Fac AA- 367.4 Reaffirmed Ltd M/S Bhambra Overseas LT FBL B+ 50 Suspended M/S Bhambra Overseas TL Fac B+ 20 Suspended M/S S D Bansal Iron & Steel LT FBL C 120 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. M/S S D Bansal Iron & Steel TL Fac C 135 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Meghdoot Ginning And Pressing LT Fund based - CC B+ 300 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Mhow Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1387.3 Reaffirmed Mhow Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB- 88 Reaffirmed Odisha Education Trust Fund Based - TL BB 150 Assigned Parcon India Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 150 Assigned Parcon India Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 4.2 Assigned Prakash Asphaltings & Toll FB Fac BBB- 620.2 Downgraded Highways (India) Ltd from BBB Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac AA- 15533.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1763.71cr) Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac AA- 533.4 Withdrawn Repco Home Finance Ltd NCD AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 610 Upgraded from BB Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB+ 10 Upgraded from BB SVC Ventures Pvt Ltd TL BB- 650 Assigned Track Innovations (India) Pvt Working Capital Fac B 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt TL B 33.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt Unallocated B 36.8 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 6.68CR) Utility Forms Pvt Ltd FBL BB 60 Assigned Vignan Vidyalayas Ltd FBL - Overdraft B+ 19.7 Upgraded from B Vignan Vidyalayas Ltd FBL - TL B+ 150.6 Upgraded from B Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd fund based and non BB / 290 Suspended fund based Bk limits A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)