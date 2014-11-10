Nov 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jumbo Bag Ltd. ST, Fund Based A4 20 Upgraded from D Jumbo Bag Ltd. ST, Non-fund Based A4 119 Upgraded from D Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 5.2 Upgraded from A3 Karnataka Bank Ltd CDs programme A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Kopell Grounding Systems Pvt FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Kopell Grounding Systems Pvt Non-FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loxim Industries Ltd Fund based- ST Fac A4+ 20 Upgraded from A4 Loxim Industries Ltd Non fund based- ST A4+ 148 Upgraded Fac from A4 Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- A4 195 Reaffirmed EPC/FBD/PCFC*# *Sublimit of Cash Credit,#EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and LC- Letter of Credit Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 100 Reaffirmed LC/Buyer's Credit*# *Sublimit of Cash Credit,#EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and LC- Letter of Credit Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit S. Satyanarayana & Co NFBL A4 90 Assigned Secure Industries Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated ST Limits A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Swastik Enterprise BG A4 25 Reaffirmed; Suspension Revoked The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based- ST Fac* A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Ltd *includes Rs 35 crore which is interchangeable with the long term fund based facilities The Tinplate Company Of India Non fund based- ST A1+ 1516.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac The Tinplate Company Of India CP Programme A1+ 300 Withdrawn Ltd Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk A3 300 Withdrawn Lines LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Phos (India) Ltd Bk limits B- / 285 Suspended A4 Andhra Asbestos Transport LT FBL B 60 Reaffirmed Company (reduced from Rs 12.28 crore) Andhra Asbestos Transport LT - Unallocated B 10 Reaffirmed Company B. C. Exports Bk Fac D 97 Withdrawn (enhanced from Rs. 0.4 crore) Balaji Electrical And Hardware FB Bk Fac B 90 Reaffirmed Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 900 Withdrawn Bhansali Industries FB limits - LT scale BB- 50 Reaffirmed Bhansali Industries TL - LT scale BB- 30 Reaffirmed Discovery Intermediates Pvt Bk Fac D 62.5 Suspended Ltd IFMR Capital Pvt. Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 502.6 Assigned (SO)! (Revised from 5 Cr)! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Pvt. Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 26.6 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Jai Krishan-SVP JV Proposed FBL BB 350 Assigned Japan International CC BBB- 80 Assigned Japan International Working Capital TL BBB- 35.4 Assigned (WCTL) Japan International Interest rate swap BBB- 4.6 Assigned for WCTL Jumbo Bag Ltd. LT, TL B- 18.9 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs. 7.20 crore) Jumbo Bag Ltd. LT, Fund Based B- 383 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Jumbo Bag Ltd. LT, Proposed Fac B- 9.1 Upgraded from D (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) K. P. R. Agros Poultries Pvt FBL - CC B+ 105 Assigned Ltd K. P. R. Agros Poultries Pvt FBL - TL B+ 51.5 Assigned Ltd K. P. R. Agros Poultries Pvt Unallocated Limit B+ 43.5 Assigned Ltd Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd TL BBB 117.6 Upgraded from BBB- Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd FBL BBB 75 Upgraded from BBB- Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs AA- Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II bonds A 6000 Reaffirmed Kavita Exim Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B 125 Assigned (Revised from Rs. 2,000 crore) Loxim Industries Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB+ 450 Upgraded from BB Loxim Industries Ltd TL BB+ 6.2 Upgraded from BB M.D. Agro Foods LT FBL B+ 250 Assigned Maharaj Vinayak Society LT: Fund Based B+ 140 Assigned Mansa Devi Rice Mills LT FBL B+ 270 Assigned Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 195 Reaffirmed *includes Rs 35 crore which is interchangeable with the long term fund based facilities Praveen Electrical Works LT FBL B+ 50 Assigned Praveen Electrical Works LT NFBL B+ 30 Assigned Praveen Electrical Works Proposed Limits B+/ 20 Assigned A4 (enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore) Raichur Roller Flour Mills CC Limits B 50 Assigned Raichur Roller Flour Mills TL B 21.2 Assigned Raichur Roller Flour Mills Unallocated B 3.8 Assigned S. Satyanarayana & Co FBL BB- 25 Assigned Secure Industries Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL B 102 Reaffirmed Secure Industries Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B 40 Reaffirmed ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Shri Govind Realty Pvt Ltd FBL B- 390 Upgraded from D ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Limits A- 100 Reaffirmed ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/NFBL A-/ 180 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from Rs 32.00 crore) Swastik Enterprise CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed; Suspension Revoked (reduced from Rs 4.85 crore) The Tinplate Company Of India TL/corporate loan AA- 1369.2 Reaffirmed Ltd The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based - LT Fac AA- 810 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 14.35 crore) Ur Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)