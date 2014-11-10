BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
Nov 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jumbo Bag Ltd. ST, Fund Based A4 20 Upgraded from D Jumbo Bag Ltd. ST, Non-fund Based A4 119 Upgraded from D Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 5.2 Upgraded from A3 Karnataka Bank Ltd CDs programme A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Kopell Grounding Systems Pvt FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Kopell Grounding Systems Pvt Non-FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loxim Industries Ltd Fund based- ST Fac A4+ 20 Upgraded from A4 Loxim Industries Ltd Non fund based- ST A4+ 148 Upgraded Fac from A4 Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- A4 195 Reaffirmed EPC/FBD/PCFC*# *Sublimit of Cash Credit,#EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and LC- Letter of Credit Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 100 Reaffirmed LC/Buyer's Credit*# *Sublimit of Cash Credit,#EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and LC- Letter of Credit Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit S. Satyanarayana & Co NFBL A4 90 Assigned Secure Industries Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated ST Limits A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Swastik Enterprise BG A4 25 Reaffirmed; Suspension Revoked The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based- ST Fac* A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Ltd *includes Rs 35 crore which is interchangeable with the long term fund based facilities The Tinplate Company Of India Non fund based- ST A1+ 1516.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac The Tinplate Company Of India CP Programme A1+ 300 Withdrawn Ltd Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk A3 300 Withdrawn Lines LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Phos (India) Ltd Bk limits B- / 285 Suspended A4 Andhra Asbestos Transport LT FBL B 60 Reaffirmed Company (reduced from Rs 12.28 crore) Andhra Asbestos Transport LT - Unallocated B 10 Reaffirmed Company B. C. Exports Bk Fac D 97 Withdrawn (enhanced from Rs. 0.4 crore) Balaji Electrical And Hardware FB Bk Fac B 90 Reaffirmed Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 900 Withdrawn Bhansali Industries FB limits - LT scale BB- 50 Reaffirmed Bhansali Industries TL - LT scale BB- 30 Reaffirmed Discovery Intermediates Pvt Bk Fac D 62.5 Suspended Ltd IFMR Capital Pvt. Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 502.6 Assigned (SO)! (Revised from 5 Cr)! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Pvt. Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 26.6 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Jai Krishan-SVP JV Proposed FBL BB 350 Assigned Japan International CC BBB- 80 Assigned Japan International Working Capital TL BBB- 35.4 Assigned (WCTL) Japan International Interest rate swap BBB- 4.6 Assigned for WCTL Jumbo Bag Ltd. LT, TL B- 18.9 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs. 7.20 crore) Jumbo Bag Ltd. LT, Fund Based B- 383 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Jumbo Bag Ltd. LT, Proposed Fac B- 9.1 Upgraded from D (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) K. P. R. Agros Poultries Pvt FBL - CC B+ 105 Assigned Ltd K. P. R. Agros Poultries Pvt FBL - TL B+ 51.5 Assigned Ltd K. P. R. Agros Poultries Pvt Unallocated Limit B+ 43.5 Assigned Ltd Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd TL BBB 117.6 Upgraded from BBB- Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd FBL BBB 75 Upgraded from BBB- Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs AA- Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II bonds A 6000 Reaffirmed Kavita Exim Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B 125 Assigned (Revised from Rs. 2,000 crore) Loxim Industries Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB+ 450 Upgraded from BB Loxim Industries Ltd TL BB+ 6.2 Upgraded from BB M.D. Agro Foods LT FBL B+ 250 Assigned Maharaj Vinayak Society LT: Fund Based B+ 140 Assigned Mansa Devi Rice Mills LT FBL B+ 270 Assigned Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 195 Reaffirmed *includes Rs 35 crore which is interchangeable with the long term fund based facilities Praveen Electrical Works LT FBL B+ 50 Assigned Praveen Electrical Works LT NFBL B+ 30 Assigned Praveen Electrical Works Proposed Limits B+/ 20 Assigned A4 (enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore) Raichur Roller Flour Mills CC Limits B 50 Assigned Raichur Roller Flour Mills TL B 21.2 Assigned Raichur Roller Flour Mills Unallocated B 3.8 Assigned S. Satyanarayana & Co FBL BB- 25 Assigned Secure Industries Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL B 102 Reaffirmed Secure Industries Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B 40 Reaffirmed ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Shri Govind Realty Pvt Ltd FBL B- 390 Upgraded from D ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Limits A- 100 Reaffirmed ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/NFBL A-/ 180 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from Rs 32.00 crore) Swastik Enterprise CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed; Suspension Revoked (reduced from Rs 4.85 crore) The Tinplate Company Of India TL/corporate loan AA- 1369.2 Reaffirmed Ltd The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based - LT Fac AA- 810 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 14.35 crore) Ur Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
** Shares of Wipro Ltd rise as much as 3.68 pct to highest since April 10; among top pct gainers on NSE index