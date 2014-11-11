Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd NFBL A1+ 10500 Reaffirmed Sacheta Metals Ltd FBL - EPC/PCFC/EBD A4+ 105 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Rs 11.00 crore CC limit Sacheta Metals Ltd NFBL - LC/Buyers A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit (Enhanced from Rs 1.50 crore ) Sri Ram Industries ST non-FBL A4 8 Assigned Torrent Cables Ltd NFBL A1+ 610 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acropetal Technologies Ltd FB Fac 250 Au Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt A 500 Reaffirmed Programme Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A+ 662 Assigned Increased from Rs. 1.20 crore Baraka Overseas Traders FBL ST/LT B+ / 160 Suspended A4 Cheema Spintex Ltd LT FBL D 487 Downgraded from C Cheema Spintex Ltd ST NFBL D 90 Downgraded from A4 Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock Bking & AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd PSU Debt Fund Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Strategic Bond Fund Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock Money AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Manager Fund Green Infra Wind Power Project TL BBB- 860 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd FBL (CC) AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A+ 500 Assigned Jr Recreation Clubs And TL BB+ 1145.7 Reaffirmed Resorts Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 90.07 crore) Kanakadhara Ventures Pvt Ltd LT/ST BB 1880 Suspended / A4 Lords Bluetech Company Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB- 180 Suspended M/S Santosh Bahirat CC B 90 Suspended M/S. Bhadra Estates TL Fac C+ 127.7 Suspended Megha Marketing FB Fac BB 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5.0 crore) Minakshi Rural Agri Business FBL - CC B- 51 Assigned Pvt Ltd Minakshi Rural Agri Business FBL - TL B- 6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Minakshi Rural Agri Business Unallocated B- / 13 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 R.R. & Sons Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 55 Suspended A4 Rave Scans Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 380 Suspended A4+ Rns Infrastructure Ltd FB Fac B+ 500 Suspended Rns Infrastructure Ltd non FB Fac B+ 3622.8 Suspended Sacheta Metals Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 8.00 crore) Silicon Institute Of Technology TL 81 Assigned Silicon Institute Of Technology LT working capital 25 Assigned Fac Sln Rice Industries CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sln Rice Industries TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Industries LT FBL B 62 Assigned Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac A 30 Downgraded from A+ Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd Long- term, non-fund A 400 Downgraded based Fac from A+ (enhanced from Rs. 34.0 crore) Talwalkars Better Value TL AA- 1970 Assigned Fitness Ltd Talwalkars Better Value NCD AA- 800 Assigned Fitness Ltd Talwalkars Better Value NCD programme AA- 250 Assigned Fitness Ltd Torrent Cables Ltd FBL A+ 380 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 5000 Assigned Programme-Basel III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)