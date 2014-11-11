US STOCKS-Wall St gains in relief rally after French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd NFBL A1+ 10500 Reaffirmed Sacheta Metals Ltd FBL - EPC/PCFC/EBD A4+ 105 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Rs 11.00 crore CC limit Sacheta Metals Ltd NFBL - LC/Buyers A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit (Enhanced from Rs 1.50 crore ) Sri Ram Industries ST non-FBL A4 8 Assigned Torrent Cables Ltd NFBL A1+ 610 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acropetal Technologies Ltd FB Fac 250 Au Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt A 500 Reaffirmed Programme Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A+ 662 Assigned Increased from Rs. 1.20 crore Baraka Overseas Traders FBL ST/LT B+ / 160 Suspended A4 Cheema Spintex Ltd LT FBL D 487 Downgraded from C Cheema Spintex Ltd ST NFBL D 90 Downgraded from A4 Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock Bking & AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd PSU Debt Fund Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Strategic Bond Fund Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock Money AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Manager Fund Green Infra Wind Power Project TL BBB- 860 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd FBL (CC) AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A+ 500 Assigned Jr Recreation Clubs And TL BB+ 1145.7 Reaffirmed Resorts Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 90.07 crore) Kanakadhara Ventures Pvt Ltd LT/ST BB 1880 Suspended / A4 Lords Bluetech Company Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB- 180 Suspended M/S Santosh Bahirat CC B 90 Suspended M/S. Bhadra Estates TL Fac C+ 127.7 Suspended Megha Marketing FB Fac BB 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5.0 crore) Minakshi Rural Agri Business FBL - CC B- 51 Assigned Pvt Ltd Minakshi Rural Agri Business FBL - TL B- 6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Minakshi Rural Agri Business Unallocated B- / 13 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 R.R. & Sons Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 55 Suspended A4 Rave Scans Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 380 Suspended A4+ Rns Infrastructure Ltd FB Fac B+ 500 Suspended Rns Infrastructure Ltd non FB Fac B+ 3622.8 Suspended Sacheta Metals Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 8.00 crore) Silicon Institute Of Technology TL 81 Assigned Silicon Institute Of Technology LT working capital 25 Assigned Fac Sln Rice Industries CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sln Rice Industries TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Industries LT FBL B 62 Assigned Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac A 30 Downgraded from A+ Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd Long- term, non-fund A 400 Downgraded based Fac from A+ (enhanced from Rs. 34.0 crore) Talwalkars Better Value TL AA- 1970 Assigned Fitness Ltd Talwalkars Better Value NCD AA- 800 Assigned Fitness Ltd Talwalkars Better Value NCD programme AA- 250 Assigned Fitness Ltd Torrent Cables Ltd FBL A+ 380 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 5000 Assigned Programme-Basel III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.07 pct, S&P 1.02 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)