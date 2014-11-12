Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aplab Ltd ST Fund Based - Bill D 110 Revised from
Discounting A4
Aplab Ltd ST Non Fund Based D 140 Revised from
L/C A4
Aplab Ltd ST Non Fund Based - D 220 Revised from
Bk Guarante A4
Ashwini Frozen Foods ST Fund Based Export A4 50 Suspended
Packing Credit
Ashwini Frozen Foods ST Non Fund Based A4 4 Suspended
Credit Exposure Limit
Ashwini Frozen Foods ST Fund Based A4 10 Suspended
Standby Limit
Fleming Laboratories Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 45 Suspended
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Investments ST non fund based Bk A4 200 Reaffirmed
lines
Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 Withdrawn
(revised from 15 Cr)
Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd ST proposed FB Fac A4 Withdrawn
(revised from 1 Cr)
Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 Withdrawn
(revised from 0.50 Cr)
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd FDBP* A4 50 Reaffirmed
*sublimit of cash credit
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd EPC** A4 50 Reaffirmed
**sublimit of FDBP
Maa Ambay Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST fund based and non A4 180 Suspended
fund based Bk Fac
Mccoy Architectural Systems Short term, non FB A3 85 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Fac
N.G. Projects Ltd Non Fund Based A3 940 Reaffirmed
Facility
(enhanced from Rs. 93.00 crore)
Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3+ 3690 Upgraded
from A3
Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A3+ 400 Upgraded
from A3
Reliance Chemotex Industries ST NFBL A3+ 275 Assigned
Ltd
Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 90 Reaffirmed
facility
Shivakriti International Ltd NFBL A4 620 Reaffirmed
Vento Ceramic BG A4 15.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aplab Ltd LT fund based CC D 128 Revised from
B+
Aplab Ltd LT Fund Based WCDL D 132 Revised from
B+
Ashwini Frozen Foods LT Fund Based: TL B+ 9.2 Suspended
Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO)
Fund Series I
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP-MLD 5000 Assigned
Debenture Programme AAA
Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT FBL BB+ 320 Suspended
Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 5 Suspended
Fleming Laboratories Ltd unallocated limits BB+ 2.6 Suspended
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Reaffirmed
Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT, TL BB+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 685.0 crore
Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 250 Assigned
Future Education And Research TL BBB 400 Assigned
Trust
Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 150 Reassigned
Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd LT proposed FB Fac BB- 10 Reassigned
Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac BB- 5 Reassigned
Gora Mal Hari Ram Ltd Bk lines B+ / 133.5 Notice of
A4 withdrawal
Gulbarga Electricity Supply TL & FBL BBB- 1420 Assigned
Co. Ltd
Kesar Impex LT, Fund based - TL B 90 Assigned
Kesar Impex LT, Fund based - CC B 25 Assigned
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd CC B+ 350 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.20 Cr)
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd TL B+ 25 Assigned
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd Warehousing Loan B+ 50 Assigned
Maa Ambay Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 120 Suspended
Mccoy Architectural Systems LT loans BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Mccoy Architectural Systems LT, FB Fac BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
N.G. Projects Ltd Fund Based CC Facility BBB- 190 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 20 crore)
Orange Polyfab Industries Bk limits B 55 Suspended
Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 1330 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac TL B+ 249 Upgraded
from B
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac B+ 20 Upgraded
Overdraft from B
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Non fund based Bk Fac B+ 54 Upgraded
BG from B
Rajkamal Industrial Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+/ 177.5 Suspended
A4
Reliance Chemotex Industries TL BBB 624.2 Assigned
Ltd
Reliance Chemotex Industries LT FBL BBB 330 Assigned
Ltd
Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB- 30 Upgraded
from B+
Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 30 Upgraded
from B+
Shivakriti International Ltd FBL BB 130 Reaffirmed
Shri Devkripa Textile Mills FBL B+ 56 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd
Shri Modi Shikshan Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac BBB 192.1 Reaffirmed
Silicon Institute Of Technology TL BBB- 81 Withdrawn
Silicon Institute Of Technology LT working capital Fac BBB- 25 Withdrawn
Vento Ceramic CC B 30 Reaffirmed
Vento Ceramic TL B 66.5 Reaffirmed
