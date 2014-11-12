Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aplab Ltd ST Fund Based - Bill D 110 Revised from Discounting A4 Aplab Ltd ST Non Fund Based D 140 Revised from L/C A4 Aplab Ltd ST Non Fund Based - D 220 Revised from Bk Guarante A4 Ashwini Frozen Foods ST Fund Based Export A4 50 Suspended Packing Credit Ashwini Frozen Foods ST Non Fund Based A4 4 Suspended Credit Exposure Limit Ashwini Frozen Foods ST Fund Based A4 10 Suspended Standby Limit Fleming Laboratories Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 45 Suspended Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Ganpati Investments ST non fund based Bk A4 200 Reaffirmed lines Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 Withdrawn (revised from 15 Cr) Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd ST proposed FB Fac A4 Withdrawn (revised from 1 Cr) Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 Withdrawn (revised from 0.50 Cr) Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd FDBP* A4 50 Reaffirmed *sublimit of cash credit Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd EPC** A4 50 Reaffirmed **sublimit of FDBP Maa Ambay Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST fund based and non A4 180 Suspended fund based Bk Fac Mccoy Architectural Systems Short term, non FB A3 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac N.G. Projects Ltd Non Fund Based A3 940 Reaffirmed Facility (enhanced from Rs. 93.00 crore) Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3+ 3690 Upgraded from A3 Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A3+ 400 Upgraded from A3 Reliance Chemotex Industries ST NFBL A3+ 275 Assigned Ltd Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 90 Reaffirmed facility Shivakriti International Ltd NFBL A4 620 Reaffirmed Vento Ceramic BG A4 15.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aplab Ltd LT fund based CC D 128 Revised from B+ Aplab Ltd LT Fund Based WCDL D 132 Revised from B+ Ashwini Frozen Foods LT Fund Based: TL B+ 9.2 Suspended Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund Series I Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP-MLD 5000 Assigned Debenture Programme AAA Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT FBL BB+ 320 Suspended Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 5 Suspended Fleming Laboratories Ltd unallocated limits BB+ 2.6 Suspended Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Reaffirmed Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT, TL BB+ 3500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 685.0 crore Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 250 Assigned Future Education And Research TL BBB 400 Assigned Trust Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 150 Reassigned Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd LT proposed FB Fac BB- 10 Reassigned Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac BB- 5 Reassigned Gora Mal Hari Ram Ltd Bk lines B+ / 133.5 Notice of A4 withdrawal Gulbarga Electricity Supply TL & FBL BBB- 1420 Assigned Co. Ltd Kesar Impex LT, Fund based - TL B 90 Assigned Kesar Impex LT, Fund based - CC B 25 Assigned Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd CC B+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20 Cr) Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd TL B+ 25 Assigned Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd Warehousing Loan B+ 50 Assigned Maa Ambay Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 120 Suspended Mccoy Architectural Systems LT loans BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mccoy Architectural Systems LT, FB Fac BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd N.G. Projects Ltd Fund Based CC Facility BBB- 190 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 20 crore) Orange Polyfab Industries Bk limits B 55 Suspended Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 1330 Upgraded from BBB- Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac TL B+ 249 Upgraded from B Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac B+ 20 Upgraded Overdraft from B Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Non fund based Bk Fac B+ 54 Upgraded BG from B Rajkamal Industrial Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+/ 177.5 Suspended A4 Reliance Chemotex Industries TL BBB 624.2 Assigned Ltd Reliance Chemotex Industries LT FBL BBB 330 Assigned Ltd Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB- 30 Upgraded from B+ Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 30 Upgraded from B+ Shivakriti International Ltd FBL BB 130 Reaffirmed Shri Devkripa Textile Mills FBL B+ 56 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Shri Modi Shikshan Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac BBB 192.1 Reaffirmed Silicon Institute Of Technology TL BBB- 81 Withdrawn Silicon Institute Of Technology LT working capital Fac BBB- 25 Withdrawn Vento Ceramic CC B 30 Reaffirmed Vento Ceramic TL B 66.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)