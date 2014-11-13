Nov 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gea Cooling Tower Technologies ST Non Fund Based, A2 1432.3 Assigned
(India) Pvt. Ltd proposed
Hcl Comnet Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 1380 Reaffirmed
Hcl Comnet Systems & Services Non FB Fac A1+ 130 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 13 Suspended
Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd ST- FBL A4 200 Suspended
Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL A4 50 Suspended
Nehani Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Assigned
Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A2 30 Revised from
A3+
Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated A2 16 Assigned
Saritha Cotton Industries ST FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Saritha Cotton Industries ST NFBL - - Reaffirmed
(Revised from 0.25 CR)
Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Thermax Instrumentation Ltd ST Fund Based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Thermax Instrumentation Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A1+ 100# Reaffirmed
LOC#
# - sublimit to the long term fund based facilities
Tpp Boilers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG/LC) A4 37.5 Assigned
Velmurugan Heavy Engineering ST, non-FB Fac A4 70 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 5.0 Crore)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA - Reaffirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apar Charitable Trust For FBL-TL B 79.95 Reaffirmed
Education And Research
(revised from Rs 8.995 crore)
Apar Charitable Trust For Unallocated B 20.05 Reaffirmed
Education And Research
(revised from Rs 1.005 crore)
Baba Construction Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Baba Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Baba Construction Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Gea Cooling Tower Technologies LT Fund Based, BBB+ 296.6 Assigned
(India) Pvt. Ltd proposed
Hcl Comnet Ltd FB Fac AA 20 Reaffirmed
Hcl Comnet Ltd Fund Based & Non FB AA/ 450 Reaffirmed
Fac A1+
Hcl Comnet Ltd Unallocated AA/ 670 Reaffirmed
A1+
Hcl Comnet Systems & Services Unallocated AA 120 Reaffirmed
Ltd / A1+
ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd LT bonds programme AAA 20000 Assigned
ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd LT bonds programme AAA 65000 Reaffirmed
ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
programme
ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd Fund based Bk limits AAA 90000 Reaffirmed
Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT loans BB- 45.8 Suspended
LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura MF Capital - Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO)
Fund - Series 1
LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura MF Capital - Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO)
Fund - Series 2
LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura MF Capital - Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO)
Fund - Series 3
LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura MF Capital - Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO)
Fund - Series 4
LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura MF Capital - Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO)
Fund - Series 5
M/S Champalal K Khinvasara TL BB 240 Reaffirmed
Malhotra Constructions (P) Ltd LT / ST B/ 40 Assigned
(interchangeable) A4
Non-FBL - BG
Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B- 74.1 Revised from
B
(reduced from Rs. 8.70 crore)
Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT, proposed Fac B- 20.9 Revised from
B
(enhanced from Rs. 0.80 crore)
Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd LT- FBL B 10 Suspended
Nehani Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Assigned
Nehani Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B 65 Assigned
Ponnu Food Products Fund based facility B 80 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 5.00 CR)
Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 220 Revised from
BBB
Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 144 Revised from
BBB
Saritha Cotton Industries LT FBL B- 80 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 10.00 CR)
Saritha Cotton Industries Long/ST Unallocated B-/A4 27.5 Reaffirmed
Limits
(Revised from 0.75 CR)
Seven Islands Shipping Ltd LT Loan Fac BBB- 855 Upgraded
from BB
(Increased from Rs. 85.5 crores)
Seven Islands Shipping Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 45 Upgraded
from BB
Shree Nath Ji Enterprises LT- FBL B 115 Reaffirmed
Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 320 Reaffirmed
Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd FBL BB 70.5 Reaffirmed
(revised from 7.75 CR)
Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 29.5 Reaffirmed
/ A4+
(revised from 2.25 CR)
Teerth Developers & Teerth TL B 150 Withdrawn
Realties Jv
Teerth Developers & Teerth CC B 50 Withdrawn
Realties Jv
Thermax Instrumentation Ltd LT Fund Based - AA- 200 Reaffirmed
CC/Working Capital
Demand Loans
Tpp Boilers Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 20 Assigned
Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT, FB Fac B 226.2 Revised from
Industries Pvt Ltd BB
(reduced from Rs. 22.77 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
