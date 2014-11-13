Nov 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gea Cooling Tower Technologies ST Non Fund Based, A2 1432.3 Assigned (India) Pvt. Ltd proposed Hcl Comnet Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 1380 Reaffirmed Hcl Comnet Systems & Services Non FB Fac A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 13 Suspended Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd ST- FBL A4 200 Suspended Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL A4 50 Suspended Nehani Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Assigned Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A2 30 Revised from A3+ Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated A2 16 Assigned Saritha Cotton Industries ST FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Saritha Cotton Industries ST NFBL - - Reaffirmed (Revised from 0.25 CR) Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Thermax Instrumentation Ltd ST Fund Based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Thermax Instrumentation Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A1+ 100# Reaffirmed LOC# # - sublimit to the long term fund based facilities Tpp Boilers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG/LC) A4 37.5 Assigned Velmurugan Heavy Engineering ST, non-FB Fac A4 70 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 5.0 Crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apar Charitable Trust For FBL-TL B 79.95 Reaffirmed Education And Research (revised from Rs 8.995 crore) Apar Charitable Trust For Unallocated B 20.05 Reaffirmed Education And Research (revised from Rs 1.005 crore) Baba Construction Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Baba Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Baba Construction Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 75 Reaffirmed Gea Cooling Tower Technologies LT Fund Based, BBB+ 296.6 Assigned (India) Pvt. Ltd proposed Hcl Comnet Ltd FB Fac AA 20 Reaffirmed Hcl Comnet Ltd Fund Based & Non FB AA/ 450 Reaffirmed Fac A1+ Hcl Comnet Ltd Unallocated AA/ 670 Reaffirmed A1+ Hcl Comnet Systems & Services Unallocated AA 120 Reaffirmed Ltd / A1+ ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd LT bonds programme AAA 20000 Assigned ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd LT bonds programme AAA 65000 Reaffirmed ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 10000 Reaffirmed programme ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd Fund based Bk limits AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT loans BB- 45.8 Suspended LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura MF Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 1 LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura MF Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 2 LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura MF Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 3 LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura MF Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 4 LIC Nomura Mutual Fund LIC Nomura MF Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 5 M/S Champalal K Khinvasara TL BB 240 Reaffirmed Malhotra Constructions (P) Ltd LT / ST B/ 40 Assigned (interchangeable) A4 Non-FBL - BG Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B- 74.1 Revised from B (reduced from Rs. 8.70 crore) Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT, proposed Fac B- 20.9 Revised from B (enhanced from Rs. 0.80 crore) Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd LT- FBL B 10 Suspended Nehani Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Assigned Nehani Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B 65 Assigned Ponnu Food Products Fund based facility B 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 CR) Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 220 Revised from BBB Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 144 Revised from BBB Saritha Cotton Industries LT FBL B- 80 Reaffirmed (Revised from 10.00 CR) Saritha Cotton Industries Long/ST Unallocated B-/A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Limits (Revised from 0.75 CR) Seven Islands Shipping Ltd LT Loan Fac BBB- 855 Upgraded from BB (Increased from Rs. 85.5 crores) Seven Islands Shipping Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 45 Upgraded from BB Shree Nath Ji Enterprises LT- FBL B 115 Reaffirmed Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 320 Reaffirmed Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd FBL BB 70.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 7.75 CR) Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 29.5 Reaffirmed / A4+ (revised from 2.25 CR) Teerth Developers & Teerth TL B 150 Withdrawn Realties Jv Teerth Developers & Teerth CC B 50 Withdrawn Realties Jv Thermax Instrumentation Ltd LT Fund Based - AA- 200 Reaffirmed CC/Working Capital Demand Loans Tpp Boilers Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 20 Assigned Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT, FB Fac B 226.2 Revised from Industries Pvt Ltd BB (reduced from Rs. 22.77 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.