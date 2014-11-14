Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned
Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP A1+ 1000 Assigned
Globe Capacitors Ltd NFBL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd FBL A3+ 50 Assigned
(SO)
Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
New India Cuprotec LC A3 250 Downgraded
from
A3+
New India Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL A3 40 Revised from
A3+
(revised from Rs. 12.00 Crore)
Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended
Super Electro Films Ltd NFBL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Westin Resins And Polymers Pvt ST non-fund based Bk A4 5 Suspended
Ltd Fac
Yash Papers Ltd NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Housing And Urban Development FD MAA+ 12145.9 Upgraded
Corporation Ltd from
MAA
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. LT Debt Programme AA+ 20000 Assigned
(ABFL)
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 4000 Assigned
(ABFL)
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. Bk Lines AA+ / 87400 Reaffirmed
(ABFL) A1+
(enhanced from 7,567 CR)
Anubhav Gems Pvt. Ltd. FBL B+ 62.5 Assigned
Avadh Cotton Industries- Fund Based- CC cum B 45 Assigned
Jamnagar optionally
convertible debentureBD*
*ODBD- Overdraft against Book Debt
Avadh Cotton Industries- Fund Based- TL B 14.3 Assigned
Jamnagar
Bhawtarini Vinimay Pvt. Ltd CC B 80 Assigned
Bhawtarini Vinimay Pvt. Ltd Proposed CC B 20 Assigned
C. P. Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 200 Reaffirmed
C. P. Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 3.125 Reaffirmed
Globe Capacitors Ltd WC BB 210 Reaffirmed
Globe Capacitors Ltd Unallocated BB 4.4 Reaffirmed
Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 30 Revised from
BBB-
(reduced from Rs 7.5 crore)
Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB 50 Revised from
BBB-
Gmr Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 240 Withdrawn
(SO)
Gmr Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 2000 Withdrawn
(SO)
Housing And Urban Development HB Series XVII AA+ - Upgraded
Corporation Ltd from AA
Housing And Urban Development HB Series XVIII AA+ - Upgraded
Corporation Ltd from AA
Housing And Urban Development HB Series XIX AA+ - Upgraded
Corporation Ltd from AA
Housing And Urban Development HB Series XXXVII AA+ 6320 Upgraded
Corporation Ltd from AA
Housing And Urban Development SD I (2006) AA+ - Upgraded
Corporation Ltd from AA
Housing And Urban Development SD II (2006) AA+ - Upgraded
Corporation Ltd from AA
Housing And Urban Development HB Series XXXIX AA+ 1770 Upgraded
Corporation Ltd from AA
Housing And Urban Development HB Series 01 (FY AA+ 1805 Upgraded
Corporation Ltd 2006-07) from AA
Housing And Urban Development HB Series 02 (FY AA+ 4513 Upgraded
Corporation Ltd 2006-07) from AA
Hydric Farm Inputs Ltd Corporate Mortgage BB 100 Assigned
Loan
Hydric Farm Inputs Ltd FB CC facility BB 150 Assigned
Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B 85 Suspended
capital Fac
Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL A- 1474.5 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Kohinoor Technologies Pvt Ltd TL D 350 Downgraded
from B
Kpr Industries (India) Ltd TL BB- 3375.4 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs 450.00 crore)
Kpr Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated limits BB- / 1574.6 Reaffirmed
A4
(revised from Rs 45.00 crore)
Meenar Polydyed Yarns Ltd CC BB- 50 Assigned
Meenar Polydyed Yarns Ltd TL BB- 50 Assigned
New India Cuprotec CC BBB- 145 Downgraded
from BBB
New India Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 60 Revised from
BBB
Om Biomedic Pvt Ltd TL B- 20 Assigned
Om Biomedic Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working B- / 150 Assigned
Capital Fac A4
Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac BB 39.6 Suspended
Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL B 110 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 6.25 crore)
Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC B 38 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 6.23 crore)
Silver Streak Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 37.5 Assigned
Silver Streak Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Fac B+ 50 Assigned
Srs Agri Foods LT FBL -Term Loan B 140 Revised from
D
Super Electro Films Ltd Working Capital Limits BB 140 Reaffirmed
Super Electro Films Ltd TL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Super Electro Films Ltd Unallocated BB 6.8 Reaffirmed
Westin Resins And Polymers Pvt LT fund based Bk Fac B+ 88 Suspended
Ltd
Westin Resins And Polymers Pvt LT & ST unallocated B+ / 7.9 Suspended
Ltd Bk Fac A4
Yash Papers Ltd FBL B+ 1201.8 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)