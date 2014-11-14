Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP A1+ 1000 Assigned Globe Capacitors Ltd NFBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd FBL A3+ 50 Assigned (SO) Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed New India Cuprotec LC A3 250 Downgraded from A3+ New India Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL A3 40 Revised from A3+ (revised from Rs. 12.00 Crore) Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Super Electro Films Ltd NFBL A4 130 Reaffirmed Westin Resins And Polymers Pvt ST non-fund based Bk A4 5 Suspended Ltd Fac Yash Papers Ltd NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing And Urban Development FD MAA+ 12145.9 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from MAA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. LT Debt Programme AA+ 20000 Assigned (ABFL) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 4000 Assigned (ABFL) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. Bk Lines AA+ / 87400 Reaffirmed (ABFL) A1+ (enhanced from 7,567 CR) Anubhav Gems Pvt. Ltd. FBL B+ 62.5 Assigned Avadh Cotton Industries- Fund Based- CC cum B 45 Assigned Jamnagar optionally convertible debentureBD* *ODBD- Overdraft against Book Debt Avadh Cotton Industries- Fund Based- TL B 14.3 Assigned Jamnagar Bhawtarini Vinimay Pvt. Ltd CC B 80 Assigned Bhawtarini Vinimay Pvt. Ltd Proposed CC B 20 Assigned C. P. Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 200 Reaffirmed C. P. Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 3.125 Reaffirmed Globe Capacitors Ltd WC BB 210 Reaffirmed Globe Capacitors Ltd Unallocated BB 4.4 Reaffirmed Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 30 Revised from BBB- (reduced from Rs 7.5 crore) Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB 50 Revised from BBB- Gmr Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 240 Withdrawn (SO) Gmr Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 2000 Withdrawn (SO) Housing And Urban Development HB Series XVII AA+ - Upgraded Corporation Ltd from AA Housing And Urban Development HB Series XVIII AA+ - Upgraded Corporation Ltd from AA Housing And Urban Development HB Series XIX AA+ - Upgraded Corporation Ltd from AA Housing And Urban Development HB Series XXXVII AA+ 6320 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from AA Housing And Urban Development SD I (2006) AA+ - Upgraded Corporation Ltd from AA Housing And Urban Development SD II (2006) AA+ - Upgraded Corporation Ltd from AA Housing And Urban Development HB Series XXXIX AA+ 1770 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from AA Housing And Urban Development HB Series 01 (FY AA+ 1805 Upgraded Corporation Ltd 2006-07) from AA Housing And Urban Development HB Series 02 (FY AA+ 4513 Upgraded Corporation Ltd 2006-07) from AA Hydric Farm Inputs Ltd Corporate Mortgage BB 100 Assigned Loan Hydric Farm Inputs Ltd FB CC facility BB 150 Assigned Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B 85 Suspended capital Fac Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL A- 1474.5 Upgraded from BBB+ Kohinoor Technologies Pvt Ltd TL D 350 Downgraded from B Kpr Industries (India) Ltd TL BB- 3375.4 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 450.00 crore) Kpr Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated limits BB- / 1574.6 Reaffirmed A4 (revised from Rs 45.00 crore) Meenar Polydyed Yarns Ltd CC BB- 50 Assigned Meenar Polydyed Yarns Ltd TL BB- 50 Assigned New India Cuprotec CC BBB- 145 Downgraded from BBB New India Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 60 Revised from BBB Om Biomedic Pvt Ltd TL B- 20 Assigned Om Biomedic Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working B- / 150 Assigned Capital Fac A4 Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac BB 39.6 Suspended Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL B 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 6.25 crore) Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC B 38 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 6.23 crore) Silver Streak Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 37.5 Assigned Silver Streak Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Fac B+ 50 Assigned Srs Agri Foods LT FBL -Term Loan B 140 Revised from D Super Electro Films Ltd Working Capital Limits BB 140 Reaffirmed Super Electro Films Ltd TL BB 90 Reaffirmed Super Electro Films Ltd Unallocated BB 6.8 Reaffirmed Westin Resins And Polymers Pvt LT fund based Bk Fac B+ 88 Suspended Ltd Westin Resins And Polymers Pvt LT & ST unallocated B+ / 7.9 Suspended Ltd Bk Fac A4 Yash Papers Ltd FBL B+ 1201.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.