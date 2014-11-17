Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Argo Systems Fze ST FB foreign A4 Suspended currency TL facility Bhojwani Universal Impex FB and non FB Bk Fac A4 110 Suspended Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST non FB LOC, BG A3 Suspended facility and untied limits Lexona Ceramic Non Fund Based BG A4 14 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 0.95 Cr M/S. Unipel Corporation ST FB Fac A4 47.5 Assigned M/S. Unipel Corporation ST, Non FB Fac A4 5* Assigned *Sublimit of fund based limit Miraj Metals Non Fund Based A4 130 Reaffirmed LOC/Buyers Credit Limits Enhanced from Rs 6 Cr Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Working Capital Fac A2 Reaffirmed Ltd (Non Fund Based)* * Non fund based facilities from Indian Bank are a sub limit of Cash Credit facility Pratima Agro & Paper Pvt. Ltd. Working Capital Fac A4 57.5 Suspended Swarnmandir Jewel Designer Pvt ST Non FB Fac A4+ Nil Withdrawn Ltd Revised from Rs 10 Cr Umbel Properties Pvt Ltd ST Scale - ST Loan A3 150 Assigned (SO) Umbel Properties Pvt Ltd ST Scale - BG A3 168.1 Assigned (SO) Windlas Biotech Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST WCDL (Sub limit) A2+ Upgraded from A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Argo Systems Fze LT FB foreign BB- Suspended currency TL facility Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB CC, standby BBB- Suspended line of credit, TL and corporate loan Fac Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd LT FB CC and TL BB 280 Suspended facility Goa Sponge & Power Ltd LT fund based Bk D 460 Reaffirmed limits Enhanced from Rs 40 Cr Goa Sponge & Power Ltd TL D 308.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 32.33 Cr Goa Sponge & Power Ltd ST fund based / NFBL D 440 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 48.50 Cr Gujarat Guardian Ltd LT FB/ Non FB Fac AA 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Guardian Ltd LT Non FB Fac AA 300 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 20 Cr Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd LT Non Fund Based : BG A 96 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 9.45 Cr Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd LT TL A 642.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 94 Cr Lexona Ceramic Fund Based TL B 46.8 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 6 Cr Lexona Ceramic Fund Based CC B 45 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 3 Cr M/S Mundra Tractors CC B 65 Enhanced from Rs 4 Cr M/S Mundra Tractors BG B 28 Enhanced from Rs 1.8 Cr M/S. Unipel Corporation LT FB Fac B+ 17.5 Assigned M/S. Unipel Corporation ST/LT Proposed Fac B+ /A4 5 Assigned Manipal University Jaipur LT Scale - TL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Manipal University Jaipur LT Scale - CC BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Manipal University Jaipur LT Scale - BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Unallocated Limits Miraj Metals Fund Based CC Limits BB- 20 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1 Cr Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt LT Loans BBB 192.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Working Capital Fac BBB 300 Reaffirmed Ltd (Fund Based) Patel Oswal Housing CC facility B 120 Suspended Pratima Agro & Paper Pvt. Ltd. Working Capital Fac B+ 50 Suspended Swarnmandir Jewel Designer Pvt LT FB Fac BB 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 2 Cr Swarnmandir Jewel Designer Pvt TL BB 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Revised from Rs 2.7 Cr Swarnmandir Jewel Designer Pvt Proposed Limits BB 80 Reaffirmed Ltd /A4+ Enhanced from Rs 4.3 Cr Toto Pvc Leather Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 29 Assigned Toto Pvc Leather Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 26 Assigned Umbel Properties Pvt Ltd LT Scale - TL BBB- 830 Assigned (SO) Windlas Biotech Ltd LT TL BBB+ 162.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 13.04 Cr Windlas Biotech Ltd LT CC BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 28 Cr Windlas Biotech Ltd LT/ST FBL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed /A2+ Enhanced from Rs 5 Cr Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT TL BBB+ 85.2 Upgraded from BBB Enhanced from Rs 5.92 Cr Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT CC BBB+ 50 Upgraded from BBB Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BBB+ 14.8 Upgraded from BBB Reduced from Rs 4.08 Cr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)