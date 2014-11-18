Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagawati Enterprises Non-fund Based- LOC A4 184.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore) Bhagawati Enterprises Non-fund Based-ECB* A4 50 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Letter of Credit Bhagawati Enterprises Fund Based- FCL* A4 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.92 crore) ,*Sublimit of Letter of Credit Bhagawati Enterprises Non Fund Based- BG A4 - Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.25 crore) Delite Refrigeration Co. ST - LOC A4 55 Reaffirmed Elegant Overseas ST FB Fac A4 170 Suspended Escorts Ltd Non-FBL A2 6030 Upgraded from A3+ Garuda Fashions Pvt Ltd ST scale - Standby A4+ 5 Assigned line of Credit Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL A4 63.9 Reaffirmed (un-allocated) (increased from Rs. 0.56 crore) Industrial Chemical Works Packing Credit facilit A4 30 Reaffirmed Industrial Chemical Works Inland / Import LC A4 20 Reaffirmed cum Buyer's Credit Life Sight Surgicals Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed Life Sight Surgicals Pvt Ltd BG A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Mahindra Logistics Ltd ST, non-FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Rashmi Metaliks Ltd FBL - LC Bill A2+ 150 Assigned Discounting Rashmi Metaliks Ltd FBL - Multiline Fac A2+ 150 Assigned Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Non-FBL - LOC & BG A2+ 1220 Assigned Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Non-FBL (Untied) A2+ 920 Assigned Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk A4 70 Assigned limits Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Non-fund Based- LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Non-fund Based-Letter A4 100 Reaffirmed of Comfort Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Fund Based- FCL* A4 50 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Letter of Credit,(reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Non-fund Based- A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Letter of Transtron Electricals Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL A4 37.5 Suspended Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 15960 Reaffirmed Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Proposed Non-fund A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Based (enhanced from 377.0 CR) Vipul Dye Chem Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4 31.5 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST: Fund Based A4+ 1007.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 89.03 crore Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST: Non-Fund Based A4+ 908.4 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 81.04 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Ginni Devi Cancer LT FBL BBB- 260 Upgraded Hospital from BB Alex Panels Bk lines BBB- 60 Withdrawn / A3 Ayaan Trendz Pvt Ltd FBL and TL B / 141.1 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs 10.23 crore) (includes sublimit for fund-based/ non-fund based facilities) Bengal Ambuja Housing FB Fac A- 500 Reaffirmed Development Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 73 crore) Bengal Ambuja Housing Non-FB Fac A- 100* Reaffirmed Development Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 36 crore)*Limits of Rs. 10 crore are fully fungible with fund based facilities Bengal Ambuja Housing Unallocated Limits A- 2420 Reaffirmed Development Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 193 crore) Bhagawati Enterprises Fund based- CC^* B+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.20 crore) ^Previously Stand Alone,*Sublimit of Letter of Credit Bhagawati Enterprises Unallocated amount B+ / 15.5 Reaffirmed A4 Delite Refrigeration Co. LT - CC (DCC) BB- 20 Reaffirmed Elegant Overseas non-FB Fac B+ 2.5 Suspended Escorts Ltd FBL BBB+ 4500 Upgraded from A2 Escorts Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 1922.6 Upgraded / A2+ from BBB/ A3+ Escorts Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 1110 Upgraded / A2+ from BBB/ A3+ Garuda Fashions Pvt Ltd LT scale - CC BB+ 55 Assigned Garuda Fashions Pvt Ltd LT scale - TL BB+ 2 Assigned Gomathy International TL D 58.2 Suspended Gomathy Power Company TL D 367.8 Suspended Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd TL A- 950 Revised from BBB+ Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd FBL A- 150 Revised from BBB+ Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 66.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12.44 crore) Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt. Ltd FB Limits (Cash B+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit) (increased from Rs. 20.00 crore) Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL B+ - - (reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Industrial Chemical Works CC Facility BB 20 Reaffirmed Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 340 Reaffirmed Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram LT FBL BBB- 238.4 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Life Sight Surgicals Pvt Ltd CC BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed M.P. Khaitan LT fund based BB 50 Withdrawn M.P. Khaitan LT non FB Fac BB 150 Withdrawn Mahindra Logistics Ltd LT, FB limits AA 500 Upgraded from AA- Nav Vidya Society For TL BB- 443.5 Reaffirmed Education Research & Training Priyanshi Creations Pvt Ltd TL BB- 29.2 Suspended Priyanshi Creations Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 110 Suspended Rashmi Metaliks Ltd FBL - TL* A- 800 Assigned *External commercial borrowing (ECB), Rashmi Metaliks Ltd FBL - CC A- 1110 Assigned Rashmi Metaliks Ltd FBL (Untied) A- 150 Assigned Ry Midas Alluminiums Pvt Ltd OCC / optionally BB 150 Assigned convertible debentureBD Ry Midas Alluminiums Pvt Ltd Working Capital BB 100 Assigned Demand Loan Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limit BB- 30 Withdrawn Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Fund Based- CC B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Unallocated amount B+ / 5 Reaffirmed A4 Sree Giridhari Raw & Boiled Bk Fac B+ 80 Suspended Rice Mill Sri Gomathy Mills Pvt Ltd TL D 81.1 Suspended Sri Gomathy Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 230 Suspended Sri Gomathy Mills Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac D 77.5 Suspended Transtron Electricals Pvt Ltd LT- FBL B 32.5 Suspended Va Tech Wabag Ltd LT: FB Fac AA- 405 Upgraded from A+ Va Tech Wabag Ltd LT: Proposed fund AA- 795 Assigned based Vipul Dye Chem Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed Vipul Dye Chem Ltd proposed limits BB- 52 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT: Fund Based^ BB+ / 3153.1 Reaffirmed A4+ Reduced from Rs. 342.93 crore Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT: Non- Fund Based BB+ / 61 Assigned A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 