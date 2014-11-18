Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhagawati Enterprises Non-fund Based- LOC A4 184.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore)
Bhagawati Enterprises Non-fund Based-ECB* A4 50 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Letter of Credit
Bhagawati Enterprises Fund Based- FCL* A4 30 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.1.92 crore) ,*Sublimit of Letter of Credit
Bhagawati Enterprises Non Fund Based- BG A4 - Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 0.25 crore)
Delite Refrigeration Co. ST - LOC A4 55 Reaffirmed
Elegant Overseas ST FB Fac A4 170 Suspended
Escorts Ltd Non-FBL A2 6030 Upgraded
from
A3+
Garuda Fashions Pvt Ltd ST scale - Standby A4+ 5 Assigned
line of Credit
Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL A4 63.9 Reaffirmed
(un-allocated)
(increased from Rs. 0.56 crore)
Industrial Chemical Works Packing Credit facilit A4 30 Reaffirmed
Industrial Chemical Works Inland / Import LC A4 20 Reaffirmed
cum Buyer's Credit
Life Sight Surgicals Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed
Life Sight Surgicals Pvt Ltd BG A4 1.5 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Logistics Ltd ST, non-FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd FBL - LC Bill A2+ 150 Assigned
Discounting
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd FBL - Multiline Fac A2+ 150 Assigned
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Non-FBL - LOC & BG A2+ 1220 Assigned
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Non-FBL (Untied) A2+ 920 Assigned
Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk A4 70 Assigned
limits
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Non-fund Based- LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Non-fund Based-Letter A4 100 Reaffirmed
of Comfort
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Fund Based- FCL* A4 50 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Letter of Credit,(reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Non-fund Based- A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Letter of
Transtron Electricals Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL A4 37.5 Suspended
Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 15960 Reaffirmed
Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Proposed Non-fund A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Based
(enhanced from 377.0 CR)
Vipul Dye Chem Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4 31.5 Reaffirmed
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST: Fund Based A4+ 1007.5 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 89.03 crore
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST: Non-Fund Based A4+ 908.4 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 81.04 crore
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action Ginni Devi Cancer LT FBL BBB- 260 Upgraded
Hospital from BB
Alex Panels Bk lines BBB- 60 Withdrawn
/ A3
Ayaan Trendz Pvt Ltd FBL and TL B / 141.1 Reaffirmed
A4
(enhanced from Rs 10.23 crore) (includes sublimit for fund-based/ non-fund based facilities)
Bengal Ambuja Housing FB Fac A- 500 Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
(Reduced from Rs. 73 crore)
Bengal Ambuja Housing Non-FB Fac A- 100* Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
(Reduced from Rs. 36 crore)*Limits of Rs. 10 crore are fully fungible with fund based facilities
Bengal Ambuja Housing Unallocated Limits A- 2420 Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
(Reduced from Rs. 193 crore)
Bhagawati Enterprises Fund based- CC^* B+ 50 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 3.20 crore) ^Previously Stand Alone,*Sublimit of Letter of Credit
Bhagawati Enterprises Unallocated amount B+ / 15.5 Reaffirmed
A4
Delite Refrigeration Co. LT - CC (DCC) BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Elegant Overseas non-FB Fac B+ 2.5 Suspended
Escorts Ltd FBL BBB+ 4500 Upgraded
from A2
Escorts Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 1922.6 Upgraded
/ A2+ from
BBB/
A3+
Escorts Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 1110 Upgraded
/ A2+ from
BBB/
A3+
Garuda Fashions Pvt Ltd LT scale - CC BB+ 55 Assigned
Garuda Fashions Pvt Ltd LT scale - TL BB+ 2 Assigned
Gomathy International TL D 58.2 Suspended
Gomathy Power Company TL D 367.8 Suspended
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd TL A- 950 Revised from
BBB+
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd FBL A- 150 Revised from
BBB+
Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 66.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 12.44 crore)
Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt. Ltd FB Limits (Cash B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Credit)
(increased from Rs. 20.00 crore)
Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL B+ - -
(reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
Industrial Chemical Works CC Facility BB 20 Reaffirmed
Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 340 Reaffirmed
Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram LT FBL BBB- 238.4 Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust
Life Sight Surgicals Pvt Ltd CC BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed
M.P. Khaitan LT fund based BB 50 Withdrawn
M.P. Khaitan LT non FB Fac BB 150 Withdrawn
Mahindra Logistics Ltd LT, FB limits AA 500 Upgraded
from
AA-
Nav Vidya Society For TL BB- 443.5 Reaffirmed
Education Research & Training
Priyanshi Creations Pvt Ltd TL BB- 29.2 Suspended
Priyanshi Creations Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 110 Suspended
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd FBL - TL* A- 800 Assigned
*External commercial borrowing (ECB),
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd FBL - CC A- 1110 Assigned
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd FBL (Untied) A- 150 Assigned
Ry Midas Alluminiums Pvt Ltd OCC / optionally BB 150 Assigned
convertible
debentureBD
Ry Midas Alluminiums Pvt Ltd Working Capital BB 100 Assigned
Demand Loan
Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limit BB- 30 Withdrawn
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Fund Based- CC B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Unallocated amount B+ / 5 Reaffirmed
A4
Sree Giridhari Raw & Boiled Bk Fac B+ 80 Suspended
Rice Mill
Sri Gomathy Mills Pvt Ltd TL D 81.1 Suspended
Sri Gomathy Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 230 Suspended
Sri Gomathy Mills Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac D 77.5 Suspended
Transtron Electricals Pvt Ltd LT- FBL B 32.5 Suspended
Va Tech Wabag Ltd LT: FB Fac AA- 405 Upgraded
from A+
Va Tech Wabag Ltd LT: Proposed fund AA- 795 Assigned
based
Vipul Dye Chem Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Vipul Dye Chem Ltd proposed limits BB- 52 Reaffirmed
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT: Fund Based^ BB+ / 3153.1 Reaffirmed
A4+
Reduced from Rs. 342.93 crore
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT: Non- Fund Based BB+ / 61 Assigned
A4+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)