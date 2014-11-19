Nov 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bel Optronic Devices Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1+ 60 Assigned Chloride Metals Ltd Non Fund Based - LC A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Chloride Metals Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Harisons Steel Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4 50 Withdrawn Iac International Automotive ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 60 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Bk Fac A3+ 100 Withdrawn Jailaxmi Casting & Alloys Pvt. non-fund based Bk Fac A3 30 Withdrawn Ltd Jayachitra Garments ST, FB Fac A4 105 Suspended Jayachitra Garments ST non-FB Fac A4 1.2 Suspended K.R.S & Jain Associates ST NFBL-BG A4 15 Assigned Manisha Construction Co ST NFBL-BG A4 30 Reaffirmed Mundhra Container Freight BG A4 15 Assigned Station Pvt Ltd Mundhra Container Freight Forward Limit A4 2.5 Assigned Station Pvt Ltd Orbit Exports Ltd ST FBL* A1 170 Upgraded from A2+ (enhanced from Rs.12.50 crore) *Sublimit of cash credit limits rated on long term scale such that total outstanding does not exceed Rs. 17 crore at any time Orbit Exports Ltd ST FBL* A1 60 Upgraded from A2+ *Sublimit of cash credit limits rated on long term scale such that total outstanding does not exceed Rs. 17.00 crore at any time Orbit Exports Ltd ST non-FBL A1 12.4 Upgraded from A2+ Pragya Securities Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 275 Reaffirmed Fac Pratap Polysacks Ltd Non-FBL - LOC^ A4 10 Assigned Pratap Polysacks Ltd Non-FBL - BG^ A4 10 Assigned ^Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits can be utilized to the extent of Rs. 1.00 crore in total Sivaswati Textiles Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A3 110 Upgraded from A4+ Space Textiles Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 50 Assigned Space Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3+ 47.5 Upgraded from A3 (revised from 20 Cr) Symcom Exim Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 550 Assigned working capital Fac Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (including CP) Trisha Marketing Pvt Ltd LC A4 90 Assigned United Breweries Ltd Fund based A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac # # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.950 crore United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac # # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.950 crore United Breweries Ltd CP A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bel Optronic Devices Ltd LT - Fund Based AA 400 Assigned Bharat Food & Agro Products CC BB- 250 Reaffirmed Bharat Food & Agro Products TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Capital Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BB 100 Assigned Chloride Metals Ltd FBL - CC AA 150 Reaffirmed Harisons Steel Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac BB- 180 Withdrawn Harisons Steel Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 65 Withdrawn Iac International Automotive Long-TL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Iac International Automotive LT, FB Fac BB+ 190 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 500 Withdrawn Jailaxmi Casting & Alloys Pvt. TL & LT FB working BBB- 435 Withdrawn Ltd capital Fac Jayachitra Garments TL BB 11.9 Suspended Jineshwar Malleable & Alloys LT - TL BB 25 Assigned Jineshwar Malleable & Alloys LT- CC BB 30 Assigned Jineshwar Malleable & Alloys LT- Non fund based- BG BB 10 Assigned K.R.S & Jain Associates LT FBL-CC BB- 20 Assigned K.R.S & Jain Associates Proposed Limits BB-/ 65 Assigned A4 Kuldevi Cotton Industries CC B 47.5 Assigned Kuldevi Cotton Industries TL B 12.5 Assigned Manisha Construction Co LT FBL-CC BB- 90 Reaffirmed Manisha Construction Co Proposed Limit BB-/ 80 Assigned A4 Mundhra Container Freight CC B+ 10 Assigned Station Pvt Ltd Mundhra Container Freight TL B+ 97.5 Reassigned Station Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 12.50 crore) Orbit Exports Ltd TL A 327.5 Upgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.21.88 crore) Orbit Exports Ltd LT FBL A 195 Upgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Pansuriya Impex LT & ST Scale - FBL BBB/ 1973.2 Upgraded A3+ from BBB- / A3 Pansuriya Impex Untied Limits BBB/ 26.8 Assigned A3+ Pratap Polysacks Ltd FBL - TL BB- 50.6 Assigned Pratap Polysacks Ltd FBL - CC BB- 120 Assigned Sivaswati Textiles Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limits BBB- 274.7 Upgraded from BB+ (revised from Rs 14.64 Cr) Sivaswati Textiles Pvt. Ltd. FBL BBB- 527.5 Upgraded from BB+ (revised from Rs 65.58 Cr) Space Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BBB 186.4 Upgraded from BBB- (revised from 30.96 Cr) Space Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 820 Upgraded from BBB- (revised from 62 Cr) Space Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated Fac BBB/ 70.7 Upgraded A3+ from BBB-/ A3 (revised from 4.50 Cr) Springboard Enterprises India FBL B 50 Assigned Ltd Springboard Enterprises India Unallocated FBL B 10 Assigned Ltd Springboard Enterprises India Fund Based / NFBL B/ 40 Assigned Ltd A4 Srinath Trading Company FBL - CC BB 15 Reaffirmed Srinath Trading Company FBL - Bill BB 245 Reaffirmed Discounting Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Long-TL AA 250 Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd LT, FBL AA 710 Reaffirmed Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd TL facility AA- 350 Upgraded (SO) from A+(SO) Trisha Marketing Pvt Ltd CC B 10 Assigned Trisha Marketing Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ 25 Assigned A4 United Breweries Ltd Fund based A+ 6000 Revised from (inter-changeable) A Fac # # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.950 crore United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A+ 1500 Revised from (inter-changeable) A Fac # # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.950 crore V.I.R Foods Ltd CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed V.I.R Foods Ltd TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 