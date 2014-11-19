Nov 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bel Optronic Devices Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1+ 60 Assigned
Chloride Metals Ltd Non Fund Based - LC A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Chloride Metals Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Harisons Steel Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4 50 Withdrawn
Iac International Automotive ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Bk Fac A3+ 100 Withdrawn
Jailaxmi Casting & Alloys Pvt. non-fund based Bk Fac A3 30 Withdrawn
Ltd
Jayachitra Garments ST, FB Fac A4 105 Suspended
Jayachitra Garments ST non-FB Fac A4 1.2 Suspended
K.R.S & Jain Associates ST NFBL-BG A4 15 Assigned
Manisha Construction Co ST NFBL-BG A4 30 Reaffirmed
Mundhra Container Freight BG A4 15 Assigned
Station Pvt Ltd
Mundhra Container Freight Forward Limit A4 2.5 Assigned
Station Pvt Ltd
Orbit Exports Ltd ST FBL* A1 170 Upgraded
from
A2+
(enhanced from Rs.12.50 crore) *Sublimit of cash credit limits rated on long term scale such
that total outstanding does not exceed Rs. 17 crore at any time
Orbit Exports Ltd ST FBL* A1 60 Upgraded
from
A2+
*Sublimit of cash credit limits rated on long term scale such that total outstanding does not
exceed Rs. 17.00 crore at any time
Orbit Exports Ltd ST non-FBL A1 12.4 Upgraded
from
A2+
Pragya Securities Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 275 Reaffirmed
Fac
Pratap Polysacks Ltd Non-FBL - LOC^ A4 10 Assigned
Pratap Polysacks Ltd Non-FBL - BG^ A4 10 Assigned
^Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits can be utilized to the extent of Rs. 1.00 crore in
total
Sivaswati Textiles Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A3 110 Upgraded
from
A4+
Space Textiles Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 50 Assigned
Space Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3+ 47.5 Upgraded
from A3
(revised from 20 Cr)
Symcom Exim Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 550 Assigned
working capital Fac
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
(including CP)
Trisha Marketing Pvt Ltd LC A4 90 Assigned
United Breweries Ltd Fund based A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable)
Fac #
# The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities
may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is
Rs.950 crore
United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable)
Fac #
# The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities
may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is
Rs.950 crore
United Breweries Ltd CP A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bel Optronic Devices Ltd LT - Fund Based AA 400 Assigned
Bharat Food & Agro Products CC BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Bharat Food & Agro Products TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Capital Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BB 100 Assigned
Chloride Metals Ltd FBL - CC AA 150 Reaffirmed
Harisons Steel Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac BB- 180 Withdrawn
Harisons Steel Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 65 Withdrawn
Iac International Automotive Long-TL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Iac International Automotive LT, FB Fac BB+ 190 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 500 Withdrawn
Jailaxmi Casting & Alloys Pvt. TL & LT FB working BBB- 435 Withdrawn
Ltd capital Fac
Jayachitra Garments TL BB 11.9 Suspended
Jineshwar Malleable & Alloys LT - TL BB 25 Assigned
Jineshwar Malleable & Alloys LT- CC BB 30 Assigned
Jineshwar Malleable & Alloys LT- Non fund based- BG BB 10 Assigned
K.R.S & Jain Associates LT FBL-CC BB- 20 Assigned
K.R.S & Jain Associates Proposed Limits BB-/ 65 Assigned
A4
Kuldevi Cotton Industries CC B 47.5 Assigned
Kuldevi Cotton Industries TL B 12.5 Assigned
Manisha Construction Co LT FBL-CC BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Manisha Construction Co Proposed Limit BB-/ 80 Assigned
A4
Mundhra Container Freight CC B+ 10 Assigned
Station Pvt Ltd
Mundhra Container Freight TL B+ 97.5 Reassigned
Station Pvt Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 12.50 crore)
Orbit Exports Ltd TL A 327.5 Upgraded
from
BBB+
(enhanced from Rs.21.88 crore)
Orbit Exports Ltd LT FBL A 195 Upgraded
from
BBB+
(enhanced from Rs.15 crore)
Pansuriya Impex LT & ST Scale - FBL BBB/ 1973.2 Upgraded
A3+ from
BBB- /
A3
Pansuriya Impex Untied Limits BBB/ 26.8 Assigned
A3+
Pratap Polysacks Ltd FBL - TL BB- 50.6 Assigned
Pratap Polysacks Ltd FBL - CC BB- 120 Assigned
Sivaswati Textiles Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limits BBB- 274.7 Upgraded
from
BB+
(revised from Rs 14.64 Cr)
Sivaswati Textiles Pvt. Ltd. FBL BBB- 527.5 Upgraded
from
BB+
(revised from Rs 65.58 Cr)
Space Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BBB 186.4 Upgraded
from
BBB-
(revised from 30.96 Cr)
Space Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 820 Upgraded
from
BBB-
(revised from 62 Cr)
Space Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated Fac BBB/ 70.7 Upgraded
A3+ from
BBB-/
A3
(revised from 4.50 Cr)
Springboard Enterprises India FBL B 50 Assigned
Ltd
Springboard Enterprises India Unallocated FBL B 10 Assigned
Ltd
Springboard Enterprises India Fund Based / NFBL B/ 40 Assigned
Ltd A4
Srinath Trading Company FBL - CC BB 15 Reaffirmed
Srinath Trading Company FBL - Bill BB 245 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Long-TL AA 250 Reaffirmed
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd LT, FBL AA 710 Reaffirmed
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd TL facility AA- 350 Upgraded
(SO) from
A+(SO)
Trisha Marketing Pvt Ltd CC B 10 Assigned
Trisha Marketing Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ 25 Assigned
A4
United Breweries Ltd Fund based A+ 6000 Revised from
(inter-changeable) A
Fac #
# The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities
may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is
Rs.950 crore
United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A+ 1500 Revised from
(inter-changeable) A
Fac #
# The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities
may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is
Rs.950 crore
V.I.R Foods Ltd CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed
V.I.R Foods Ltd TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
