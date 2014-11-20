Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Granito India Ltd CP Programme A1+ 50 Assigned (SO) Asian Peroxides Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Bardia Jewellers Pvt Ltd Stand by line of A4 5 Reaffirmed credit Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 114.5 Assigned Dhanshree Seeds Pvt. Ltd LOC A4 20 Assigned Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4+ 180 Upgraded from A4+ Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 45 Suspended Hdfc Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 350000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 25,000 crores) Krishna Sales Corporation Non-fund based LOC Fac A4 80 Withdrawn M/S. R B Seth Shreeram Non-fund based Bk A2+ 5 Assigned Narsingdas facility Mjk Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Non-fund based LOC Fac A4 50 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Peroxides Ltd LT, FB Fac B 215 Revised from B+ Avadh Infra TL B+ 500 Assigned Bardia Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Rice Mills FBL B 346.8 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd TL BB 30 Suspended Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd FBL BB 12.5 Assigned Dhanshree Seeds Pvt. Ltd CC BB 130 Assigned Dhanshree Seeds Pvt. Ltd TL BB 10 Assigned Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 100 Upgraded from BB Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based BB+ 1 Upgraded Limits from BB Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BB+ 65 Upgraded from BB Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd TL BB 15 Suspended Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd LT - FBL BB 584 Reaffirmed Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 43 Reaffirmed Goodwin Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FB facility BB- 220 Assigned Green Infra Wind Farm Assets TL BBB 2170 Assigned Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services LT Bk Fac A- 5500 Assigned Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 50 to 550 crore) Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A- 2000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Janta Rice Mill CC B 95 Reaffirmed Janta Rice Mill TL B 10 Reaffirmed Krishna Sales Corporation Working capital Fac BB 70 Withdrawn M/S. R B Seth Shreeram TL BBB+ 395.3 Assigned Narsingdas M/S. R B Seth Shreeram Fund based Bk facility BBB+ 600 Assigned Narsingdas M/S. R B Seth Shreeram Unallocated Fac BBB+ 59.7 Assigned Narsingdas / A2+ M/S. Rajlakshmi Minerals TL BB+ 180 Assigned Mahindra Shubhlabh Services LT, FBL A- 250 Upgraded Ltd from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.23.00 crore) Mjk Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac BB 80 Withdrawn Royal Mindz Infra Pvt. Ltd TL BB- 56.8 Assigned Royal Mindz Infra Pvt. Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 43.2 Assigned Samarth Sai Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk limits B / 70 Suspended A4 Snn Homes FBL BBB- 200 Withdrawn Snn Homes FBL - Proposed Limits BBB- 1500 Assigned Snn Properties Llp Proposed limits BBB- 200 Assigned Svr Drugs Pvt Ltd FBL BB 145 Reaffirmed (revised from 15.88 CR) Svr Drugs Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 25 Reaffirmed Svr Drugs Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 30 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.62 CR) Tara Finvest Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB 124 Withdrawn Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1372 Assigned Western Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd FBL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed Western Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd Non FBL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Western Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd Proposed Limit BBB- 480 Reaffirmed Zuri Hotels And Resorts Pvt TL D 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Zuri Hotels And Resorts Pvt LT FBL D 20 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.