Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd Short - term, non FB A4 72.5 Reaffirmed Fac Falcon Business Resources Pvt. Bk lines A4+ 81.4 Withdrawn Ltd. G.R.Gupta & Bros. FBL- ST A4 20 Reaffirmed Hsil Ltd Non fund based A1 1300 Assigned Working capital Fac Inter Gold Gems Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based / A2 1050 Reaffirmed NFBL* (SO) (enhanced from Rs. 65.5 crore) * Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 105.0 crore at any point of usage. KEC International Ltd CP programme A1 500 Assigned Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd Forward Cover Contract A3 25 Reaffirmed Manaksia Ltd CP programme A1+ 1250 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd Bk lines BB- 150 Suspended BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B 12.5 revised from B+ Falcon Business Resources Pvt. Bk lines BB+ 18.6 Withdrawn Ltd. G.R.Gupta & Bros. FBL- LT BB 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.11.50 crore) GNI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL D 183 Suspended GNI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 35 Suspended GNI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed TL limit D 32 Suspended Hsil Ltd fund based working A+ 2300 Assigned capital Fac India Shelter Finance PTC Series A2 BB+ 5.2 Assigned Corporation Ltd. (SO) India Shelter Finance PTC Series A1 BBB+ 114.9 Assigned Corporation Ltd. (SO) Inter Gold Gems Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 140 Withdrawn (SO) Jay Ambe Corporation FBL - TL BB- 150 Assigned Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A 20100 upgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from 1,540.25cr) Karnataka Water And Sanitation TL A+ 7000 Reaffirmed Pooled Fund (SO) Karnataka Water And Sanitation TL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Pooled Fund (SO) Karnataka Water And Sanitation Bond Programme AA 500 Reaffirmed Pooled Fund (SO) Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 46 Reaffirmed Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd TL Limit BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Mohan Lifespaces Llp Bk Lines BB+ 290 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)