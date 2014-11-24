Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Addi Alloys Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 40 Assigned Colorant Ltd ST Non FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1 crore) Goodearth Maritime Ltd ST unallocated D 2219 Reaffirmed (revised from Nil) Jay Dee Enterprises ST FBL A4 112 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed Increased from Rs. 128 crore Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt ST FBL A4 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt ST NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt ST FBL A4 190 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 12 Cr) Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt ST NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 2 Cr) Navrang Theatres Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.5 Cr) Navrang Theatres Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 76 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.5 Cr) Patron Industries Pvt. Ltd ST : Non-FB limits A4 75 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd CP (CP) programme A1 400 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd ST FB Fac A1 600 Assigned Shri Senthurvelan Infras ST, non-FB Fac A4 25 Assigned Tamil Nadu Newsprint And CP A1 100 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd Tamil Nadu Newsprint And ST Loans A1 750 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Havells India Ltd Fixed-deposit MAAA 750 Upgraded programme from MAA QRG Enterprises Ltd Fixed-deposit MA 400 Upgraded programme from MA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Addi Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL C+ 100 Outstanding Akarsh Exports LT FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 27 crore) Akarsh Exports Unallocated limit BB+ 100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 3 crore) Bangalore Housing Development LT Scale - BBB- 20 Assigned & Investments Unallocated (SO) Bangalore Housing Development LT Scale - TL BBB- 580 Assigned & Investments (SO) (enhanced from 25 crore) C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd LT/ST-FBL BBB- 750 Upgraded / A3 from BB+/ A4+ Colorant Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1 crore) Colorant Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore) Dantara Jewellers LT/ST, FB Fac BB- / 100 Reaffirmed A4 Giriraj Corporation Bk Fac BB- 150 Suspended Goodearth Maritime Ltd TL D 3021 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 462.4 crore) Goodearth Maritime Ltd LT unallocated D 3790 Reaffirmed (revised from Nil) Haldhar Developers Pvt Ltd NCDs AA- 1010 Assigned (SO) HCL America Inc Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned HCL Australia Services Pty Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned HCL Bermuda Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned HCL Eas Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned HCL Great Britain Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned HCL Great Britain Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned HCL Japan Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned HCL Netherlands Bv Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned HCL Poland Sp. Z.O.O Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned HCL Singapore Pte Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 75 Suspended Indo Industries Ltd fund based and non- B- / 200 Suspended fund based Bk Fac A4 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT, FB Fac AAA 880 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 272.0 crore Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT, non-FB Fac AAA 810 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT/ST FB / Non-FB Fac AAA / 990 Assigned A1+ Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt LT FBL B 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt LT FBL B 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Patron Industries Pvt. Ltd LT/ST : FB limits B+ / 120 Reaffirmed A4 Patron Industries Pvt. Ltd LT/ST : Unallocated B+ / 5 Reaffirmed A4 Rane (Madras) Ltd TL Fac A 469.9 Assigned Rane (Madras) Ltd Long -term FB Fac A 350 Assigned Rane (Madras) Ltd Proposed LT Fac A 450 Assigned Rane (Madras) Ltd Long -term /ST A/ 80.1 Assigned unallocated Fac A1 RCS Steel & Auto Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 75 Suspended Shiv Shakti Industries Pvt Ltd TL B+ 85.123 Suspended Shiv Shakti Industries Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 54.75 Suspended Shri Senthurvelan Infras LT, FB Fac BB- 74.6 Assigned Shri Senthurvelan Infras Proposed limits BB- 5.4 Assigned Tamil Nadu Newsprint And TL A 20100 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd (revised from 2,110 Cr) Tamil Nadu Newsprint And NCD A 2000 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Fund Based and Non FB A / 5500 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd Fac A1 (revised from 450 Cr) Tanya Automobiles Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ / 170 Suspended A4 Tara Chand Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd FB Fac B+ 400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.