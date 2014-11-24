Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Addi Alloys Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 40 Assigned
Colorant Ltd ST Non FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 1 crore)
Goodearth Maritime Ltd ST unallocated D 2219 Reaffirmed
(revised from Nil)
Jay Dee Enterprises ST FBL A4 112 Reaffirmed
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed
Increased from Rs. 128 crore
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt ST FBL A4 190 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt ST NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt ST FBL A4 190 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 12 Cr)
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt ST NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 2 Cr)
Navrang Theatres Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 280 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 5.5 Cr)
Navrang Theatres Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 76 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 2.5 Cr)
Patron Industries Pvt. Ltd ST : Non-FB limits A4 75 Reaffirmed
Rane (Madras) Ltd CP (CP) programme A1 400 Reaffirmed
Rane (Madras) Ltd ST FB Fac A1 600 Assigned
Shri Senthurvelan Infras ST, non-FB Fac A4 25 Assigned
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And CP A1 100 Reaffirmed
Papers Ltd
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And ST Loans A1 750 Reaffirmed
Papers Ltd
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Havells India Ltd Fixed-deposit MAAA 750 Upgraded
programme from MAA
QRG Enterprises Ltd Fixed-deposit MA 400 Upgraded
programme from MA-
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Addi Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL C+ 100 Outstanding
Akarsh Exports LT FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 27 crore)
Akarsh Exports Unallocated limit BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 3 crore)
Bangalore Housing Development LT Scale - BBB- 20 Assigned
& Investments Unallocated (SO)
Bangalore Housing Development LT Scale - TL BBB- 580 Assigned
& Investments (SO)
(enhanced from 25 crore)
C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd LT/ST-FBL BBB- 750 Upgraded
/ A3 from
BB+/
A4+
Colorant Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 1 crore)
Colorant Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 75 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore)
Dantara Jewellers LT/ST, FB Fac BB- / 100 Reaffirmed
A4
Giriraj Corporation Bk Fac BB- 150 Suspended
Goodearth Maritime Ltd TL D 3021 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 462.4 crore)
Goodearth Maritime Ltd LT unallocated D 3790 Reaffirmed
(revised from Nil)
Haldhar Developers Pvt Ltd NCDs AA- 1010 Assigned
(SO)
HCL America Inc Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned
HCL Australia Services Pty Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned
HCL Bermuda Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned
HCL Eas Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned
HCL Great Britain Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned
HCL Great Britain Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned
HCL Japan Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned
HCL Netherlands Bv Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned
HCL Poland Sp. Z.O.O Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned
HCL Singapore Pte Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Assigned
Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 75 Suspended
Indo Industries Ltd fund based and non- B- / 200 Suspended
fund based Bk Fac A4
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT, FB Fac AAA 880 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 272.0 crore
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT, non-FB Fac AAA 810 Assigned
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT/ST FB / Non-FB Fac AAA / 990 Assigned
A1+
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt LT FBL B 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt LT FBL B 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Patron Industries Pvt. Ltd LT/ST : FB limits B+ / 120 Reaffirmed
A4
Patron Industries Pvt. Ltd LT/ST : Unallocated B+ / 5 Reaffirmed
A4
Rane (Madras) Ltd TL Fac A 469.9 Assigned
Rane (Madras) Ltd Long -term FB Fac A 350 Assigned
Rane (Madras) Ltd Proposed LT Fac A 450 Assigned
Rane (Madras) Ltd Long -term /ST A/ 80.1 Assigned
unallocated Fac A1
RCS Steel & Auto Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 75 Suspended
Shiv Shakti Industries Pvt Ltd TL B+ 85.123 Suspended
Shiv Shakti Industries Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 54.75 Suspended
Shri Senthurvelan Infras LT, FB Fac BB- 74.6 Assigned
Shri Senthurvelan Infras Proposed limits BB- 5.4 Assigned
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And TL A 20100 Reaffirmed
Papers Ltd
(revised from 2,110 Cr)
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And NCD A 2000 Reaffirmed
Papers Ltd
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Fund Based and Non FB A / 5500 Reaffirmed
Papers Ltd Fac A1
(revised from 450 Cr)
Tanya Automobiles Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ / 170 Suspended
A4
Tara Chand Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd FB Fac B+ 400 Reaffirmed
