Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airan Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd working capital Fac A4 90 Suspended Airan Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd working capital A4 25 Suspended sublimits Burckhardt Compression India ST Fund Based Fac A2+ 205 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd reduced from Rs. 34.5 crore Burckhardt Compression India LOC/Bk Guarantees A2+ 48 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd enhanced from Rs. 33.0 crore Burckhardt Compression India ST - Unallocated A2+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 2.5 crore) Burckhardt Compression India FBL - short term A4+ - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs. 30.00 crore) Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 295.8 Reaffirmed Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 295.8 Reaffirmed Euro Pratik Ispat Pvt. Ltd. working capital Fac A4 90 Suspended Euro Pratik Ispat Pvt. Ltd. working capital A4 30 Suspended sublimits Nelcast Ltd CP A1 300 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore) Rajda Industries & Exports WCL A4 260 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Sarvesh Cars And Motors Pvt ST A4 5.9 Suspended Ltd Shree Bala Ji Gum Industries ST Fund Based Facility A4 80* Assigned * Sub-limit of cash credit facility Sterling & Wilson Ltd CP A1 1000 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd optionally A4 17.5 Reaffirmed convertible debenture Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A1 1000 Revised from A2+ Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based# A2+ 50 Revised from A2+ # sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 100.00 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Burckhardt Compression India TL BB+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs. 4.50 crore) Burckhardt Compression India FBL - long term BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 24.16 crore) Burckhardt Compression India CC# BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd #: Cash credit limit is sublimit to the short term fund based limit D. Bhagwanji & Co. TL BB- 99 Suspended Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd CC BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd CC BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Jhajharia Nirman Pvt. Ltd CC Facility BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Jhajharia Nirman Pvt. Ltd BG BB+ 502.5 Assigned / Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 0.25 crore Kalyani Developers TL and FB Fac BB 415 Suspended M/S Aswathy Constructions LT FB Fac B 170 Assigned Nabha Power Ltd NCD AAA 5000 Assigned (SO) Navalakha Translines TL BBB- 250 Revised from BB+ Precious Construction Pvt. TL B 300 Withdrawn Ltd. Quench Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 250 Suspended Quench Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL D 50 Suspended Sarvesh Cars And Motors Pvt TL BB- 7.9 Suspended Ltd Sarvesh Cars And Motors Pvt FBL BB- 4 Suspended Ltd Shree Bala Ji Gum Industries CC BB- 130 Assigned Shree Bala Ji Gum Industries TL BB- 16 Assigned Shree Metalloys Ltd CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sppl Hotels Pvt Ltd TL A-(SO) 1750 Reaffirmed Sterling & Wilson Ltd FBL A 3000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 250 crore) Sterling & Wilson Ltd Non -FBL A / 19500 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from Rs. 1,400 crore) Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd TL BB- 164 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd Unallocated BB- / 37.3 Reaffirmed A4 Surjeet Auto Agency Bk lines B / 82.5 Suspended A4 Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based# A- 1000 Revised from BBB+ # sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 100.00 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.