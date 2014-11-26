Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Granito India Ltd CP A1+ 150 Assigned (SO) Dinodia Fashion FBF A4 60 Assigned Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 715 Upgraded from A3 Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 230.5 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd ST debt programme B1+ 35000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 2,700 crore) Jhaveri Securities Ltd Non-fund based ST Bk A4+ 300 Assigned Fac (enhanced from 50 CR) Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC A4 15 Reaffirmed Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Manikanta Constructions NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.40 CR) Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 290 Reaffirmed Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 150 Reaffirmed Pallava Red Granite Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 86 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abirami Polymers LT FBL BB- 34.8 Suspended Abirami Polymers FBL BB- 35.2 Suspended Dynamatic Technologies Ltd TL BBB 1910.1 Upgraded from BBB- Dynamatic Technologies Ltd LT FBL BBB 940 Upgraded from BBB- E Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL B- 144 Suspended Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Faith Buildtech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB- 1200 Assigned Faith Buildtech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 300 Assigned Hsil Ltd TL A+ 5425.1 Suspended Indraprastha Shelters Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 413.2 Assigned Jhaveri Securities Ltd Fund based LT Bk Fac BB+ 460 Assigned (enhanced from 10 CR) Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd CCL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Malankara Plantations Ltd FBF BB+ 155 Assigned Manglam Multiplex Ltd NFBL BBB- 174.5 Reaffirmed Manglam Multiplex Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 13 Reaffirmed Manikanta Constructions FBL B+ 30 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.90 CR) Manikanta Constructions Unallocated Limits B+ 10 Reaffirmed / A4 (revised from 1.70 CR) Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd CC BB 100 Revised from BB- Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit BB 37 Revised from BB- Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd CC BB 100 Upgraded from BB- Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd Standby Line of BB 37 Upgraded Credit from BB- Pallava Red Granite Pvt Ltd LT FBL C+ 13 Suspended Sidhant Creations Pvt. Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 110 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 8.00 crore) Sidhant Creations Pvt. Ltd LT FBL (TL) BB- 6.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.52 crore) Snn Properties Llp LT BBB- 1000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 Crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)