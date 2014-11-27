Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basant Agro-Tech (India) Ltd Non-FBL A2 500 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 45.6 Cr) Gina Engineering Company Pvt. Non-FB Fac A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd. HPM Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A2 470 Suspended Fac Lexo Ceramic NFBL - BG A4 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.80 crore) MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based A4+ 30 Upgraded from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Logisolutions Ltd Bk Fac BBB-/ 63.5 Withdrawn A3 Basant Agro-Tech (India) Ltd TL BBB 357 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 36.26 Cr) Basant Agro-Tech (India) Ltd FBL BBB 700 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 55.4 Cr) Ess-Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme (Tier BBB- 165 Revised from II Debt) BB+ Gina Engineering Company Pvt. FB Fac BB+ 80 Upgraded Ltd. from BB HPM Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 480 Suspended Lexo Ceramic FBL - CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic FBL - TL B+ 26 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.69 crore) Lexo Ceramic Unallocated limits B+/ 4 Reaffirmed A4 M/S Kems Forgings Ltd Bk Fac BB 201.7 Withdrawn MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based BB+ / 400 Upgraded A4+ from BB / A4 Massimo Enterprise FBL - TL B+ 97.5 Assigned Shubham Housing Development LT Bk Limits BBB 5000 Upgraded Finance Company from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 250 crore) Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) FBL B- 989.5 Revised from Ltd D Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) Non-FB Fac B- 24.7 Revised from Ltd D Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) Unallocated limits B- 28.3 Revised from Ltd D Ultra Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT FBL C+ 166.2 Reaffirmed (Revised from 19.50 Cr) Ultra Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated C+ 108.8 Reaffirmed (Revised from 8 Cr) Uniworld Sugars Pvt Ltd TL D 1000 Downgraded from B+ Uniworld Sugars Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac D 250 Downgraded from B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)