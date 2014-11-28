Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ferrovia Transrail Solutions Non Fund Based (LC) A3 350 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, FB limits A4 19200 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 23300 Reaffirmed Jet Lite (India) Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 2100 Reaffirmed Jet Lite (India) Ltd ST, proposed limits A4 1900 Reaffirmed Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyors NFBL A1+ 230 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Ocean Sparkle Ltd NFBL A1 700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 60.00 crore) Sealion Sparkle Port And NFBL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Terminal Services (Dahej) Ltd Sparkle Port Services Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Limits* * based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited Sri Kpr Infra Projects Ltd LOC A4 60 Reaffirmed Sri Kpr Infra Projects Ltd BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Sri Kpr Infra Projects Ltd Unallocated (ST) A4 100 Reaffirmed Aggarwal Foods FBL B+ 130 Reaffirmed All Services Global Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 30 Assigned All Services Global Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 300 Assigned All Services Global Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 120 Assigned All Services Global Pvt Ltd Long/Short BB+ 100 Assigned Unallocated Limits Ashutosh Foods FB Fac B 290 Reaffirmed Basant City Centre Malls Pvt TL B 100 Assigned Ltd Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds Programme AAA 50000 Assigned Ferrovia Transrail Solutions FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Ghanshyam Ginn Mill Industries CC B 150 Reaffirmed Ghanshyam Ginn Mill Industries TL B 7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.46 crore) Intarvo Technologies Ltd Bk Fac BBB/ 600 Withdrawn A2 Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, TL BB 24600* Upgraded from C *Although the loan is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's rating for the same is on a national rating scale, as distinct from an international rating scale. Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, FB limits BB 750 Upgraded from C Jet Lite (India) Ltd LT, FB limits BB 2000 Upgraded from C Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyors FBL A+ 85 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Ocean Sparkle Ltd TL A+ 402.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 402.86 crore) Ocean Sparkle Ltd CC Limits A+ 330 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 30.00 crore) Ocean Sparkle Ltd Unallocated Limits A+ / 106.7 Reaffirmed A1 (reduced from Rs 25.02 crore) Prism Cement Ltd NCD A- 1000 Assigned Rfl Cv And Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Assigned Jan-12 Ii (SO) Rfl Cv And Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Assigned Mar-10 I (SO) Rfl Cv And Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Assigned Mar-10 Ii (SO) Rfl Cv And Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Assigned Mar-12 Iii (SO) Rfl Cv And Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Assigned Oct-11 Ii (SO) Rfl Cv Loan Pool D.A. Jan-12 I Purchaser Payouts AAA - Assigned (SO) Rfl Cv Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 Purchaser Payouts AAA - Assigned Ii (SO) Sea Sparkle Harbour Services TL* A+(SO) 344.5 Reassigned Ltd from A- (enhanced from Rs. *based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited 27.5 crore) Sealion Sparkle Port And TL A- 186.8 Withdrawn Terminal Services (Dahej) Ltd Smit Developers TL B+ 91.8 Assigned Space Gold Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Sparkle Port Services Ltd TL* A+ 409.1 Reaffirmed (SO) * based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited (reduced from Rs. 49.45 crore) Sparkle Port Services Ltd Unallocated Limits* 185.4 Reaffirmed A+(SO) / A1(SO) * based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited (increased from Rs. 10.00 crore) Sri Kpr Infra Projects Ltd CC Limits BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Kpr Infra Projects Ltd TL BB+ 46.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 8.07 CR) Sri Kpr Infra Projects Ltd Unallocated (LT) BB+ 58.6 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.46 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 