Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anar Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit / PCFC* A4+ Assigned *Sublimit of cash credit facility Anar Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland / Foreign LC A4+ 9 Assigned cum Buyer's Credit Anar Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland BG A4+ 3 Assigned APR Constructions Ltd Unallocated limits A3+ 175 Assigned Avantor Performance Materials Non-FB Fac A4+ 200 Revised from India Ltd A3 Bachi Shoes Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 630 Reaffirmed Bachi Shoes Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Cosmo Ceramic BG A4 17.5 Reaffirmed G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL - WCDL A3+ 330 Downgraded from A2 Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd NFBL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed India Belt Co ST, FB Fac A4 50 Suspended KG Fabriks Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 111.2 Reaffirmed Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 Reaffirmed *sublimit of term loan Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Vama Construction Co ST FBL-BG A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Ispat Pvt Ltd LT fund based and D 773.3 Suspended non-fund based Bk limits Adi Ispat Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk D 100 Suspended Fac Anar Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC facility BB 50 Assigned APR Constructions Ltd FBL BBB 75 Assigned Avantor Performance Materials FB Fac BB+ 150 Revised from India Ltd BBB- Bachi Shoes Ltd TL Fac A+ 50 Reaffirmed Bachi Shoes Ltd LT/ST - proposed Fac A+ / 180 Reaffirmed A1+ Basera Enclave Makers Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limit BB- 90 Withdrawn Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd LT: FBL^ A+ / 241 Upgraded A1+ from A-/ A2+ ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 23.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 24.10 crore Cosmo Ceramic TL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Cosmo Ceramic CC Limit BB- 30 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers & NCD programme AA 416.7 Withdrawn Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd FJM Cylinders Pvt Ltd TL BB 607.5 Reaffirmed FJM Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 180 Reaffirmed G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 126.2 Downgraded from BBB+ G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB / 3720 Downgraded A3+ from BBB+/ A2 G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB / 823.8 Downgraded A3+ from BBB+/ A2 Gurukrupa Developers D N Nagar LT FBL B+ 1250 Reaffirmed Project Haldiram Educational Society FBL AA- 300 Assigned (SO) Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd FBL AA- 1600 Reaffirmed Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd TL AA- 1267.6 Reaffirmed KG Fabriks Ltd TL Fac C+ 435.4 Downgraded from B- KG Fabriks Ltd LT FB Fac C+ 291.2 Downgraded from B- Leo Muthu Educational Trust LT - TL Fac BBB- 129.8 Upgraded from BB+ Leo Muthu Educational Trust LT - Unallocated BBB- 20.2 Upgraded from BB+ Platinum Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 237 Assigned Platinum Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 145 Assigned Pondicherry Tindivanam Bk Fac D 1991.8 Suspended Tollways Ltd Real Growth Securities Pvt. LT Bk facility BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd. Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries LT loan facility BB+ 880 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 44 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt NCD A- 750 Assigned Ltd Vama Construction Co LT FBL-TL B+ 15 Assigned Vama Construction Co LT FBL-Overdraft B+ 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.