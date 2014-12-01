Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anar Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit / PCFC* A4+ Assigned
*Sublimit of cash credit facility
Anar Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland / Foreign LC A4+ 9 Assigned
cum Buyer's Credit
Anar Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland BG A4+ 3 Assigned
APR Constructions Ltd Unallocated limits A3+ 175 Assigned
Avantor Performance Materials Non-FB Fac A4+ 200 Revised from
India Ltd A3
Bachi Shoes Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 630 Reaffirmed
Bachi Shoes Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Cosmo Ceramic BG A4 17.5 Reaffirmed
G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL - WCDL A3+ 330 Downgraded
from A2
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd NFBL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
India Belt Co ST, FB Fac A4 50 Suspended
KG Fabriks Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 111.2 Reaffirmed
Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 Reaffirmed
*sublimit of term loan
Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed
Vama Construction Co ST FBL-BG A4 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adi Ispat Pvt Ltd LT fund based and D 773.3 Suspended
non-fund based Bk
limits
Adi Ispat Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk D 100 Suspended
Fac
Anar Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC facility BB 50 Assigned
APR Constructions Ltd FBL BBB 75 Assigned
Avantor Performance Materials FB Fac BB+ 150 Revised from
India Ltd BBB-
Bachi Shoes Ltd TL Fac A+ 50 Reaffirmed
Bachi Shoes Ltd LT/ST - proposed Fac A+ / 180 Reaffirmed
A1+
Basera Enclave Makers Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limit BB- 90 Withdrawn
Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd LT: FBL^ A+ / 241 Upgraded
A1+ from
A-/
A2+
^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent
of Rs. 23.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term
rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based and short term
fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 24.10 crore
Cosmo Ceramic TL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Cosmo Ceramic CC Limit BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Deepak Fertilisers & NCD programme AA 416.7 Withdrawn
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
FJM Cylinders Pvt Ltd TL BB 607.5 Reaffirmed
FJM Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 180 Reaffirmed
G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 126.2 Downgraded
from
BBB+
G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB / 3720 Downgraded
A3+ from
BBB+/
A2
G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB / 823.8 Downgraded
A3+ from
BBB+/
A2
Gurukrupa Developers D N Nagar LT FBL B+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Project
Haldiram Educational Society FBL AA- 300 Assigned
(SO)
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd FBL AA- 1600 Reaffirmed
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd TL AA- 1267.6 Reaffirmed
KG Fabriks Ltd TL Fac C+ 435.4 Downgraded
from B-
KG Fabriks Ltd LT FB Fac C+ 291.2 Downgraded
from B-
Leo Muthu Educational Trust LT - TL Fac BBB- 129.8 Upgraded
from
BB+
Leo Muthu Educational Trust LT - Unallocated BBB- 20.2 Upgraded
from
BB+
Platinum Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 237 Assigned
Platinum Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 145 Assigned
Pondicherry Tindivanam Bk Fac D 1991.8 Suspended
Tollways Ltd
Real Growth Securities Pvt. LT Bk facility BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries LT loan facility BB+ 880 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 44 Reaffirmed
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt NCD A- 750 Assigned
Ltd
Vama Construction Co LT FBL-TL B+ 15 Assigned
Vama Construction Co LT FBL-Overdraft B+ 30 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
