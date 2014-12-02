Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Petrochem Pvt NFBL (Letter of A3 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Guarantee) Gaba Overseas (P) Ltd ST Non FB Fac - LC A3 80 Assigned Graduate Agro & Mechanical Non FBL - BG A4+ 97.5 Assigned Engineers Jbm Auto Ltd Non FBLed A3+ 675 Enhanced from Rs. 77.5 Crore Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 20 Suspended Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 8.5 Suspended Paramshakti Steels Ltd Non fund based ST Fac A3 110 Upgraded from A4+ Paramshakti Steels Ltd Proposed Un allocated A3 150 Assigned NFBL Ras Bearings Pvt. Ltd. BG A2 2.5 Suspended (SO) Rohit Steels Non Fund Based A4 53.5 Suspended Roll Tubes Ltd Standby Line of Credit A4 4.5 Assigned Roll Tubes Ltd Non FB Fac A4 40.6 Assigned Sangal Papers Ltd LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Sangal Papers Ltd BG A4 2 Reaffirmed Sangal Papers Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4 1.3 Reaffirmed on Forward Contracts Sharu Steels (P) Ltd LOC A4 160 Reaffirmed Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd ST FBL* A4+ 450 Suspended *- includes Rs. 30.0 crore of sublimit of long-term limits; total rated limits stands at Rs. 45.0 crore Vijayshree Electromech Pvt Ltd NFBL BG A4 19.8 Reaffirmed, reduced from Rs. 3.00 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acetochem Pvt Ltd Fund Based / Non Fund BB/ A4 187.3 Reaffirmed Based Agarwal Petrochem Pvt FBL (CC) BBB- 200 Reaffirmed, Ltd enhanced from RS 15.00 crore Agarwal Petrochem Pvt FBL ( TL) BBB- Nil Withdrawn, Ltd reduced from Rs. 1.53 crore Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 245 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 150 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 154 Assigned Bansal Construction Works Pvt FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Bansal Construction Works Pvt Unallocated B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Cholamandalam Investment & Second Loss Facility A 90.1 Assigned, ! Finance Co. Ltd - Trust Name: (SO)! indicates Platinum Trust August 2014 that the rating is conditional Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series A AAA 3002.9 Assigned, ! Finance Co. Ltd - Trust Name: (SO)! indicates Platinum Trust August 2014 that the rating is conditional Dabur India Ltd NCD AAA 150 Reaffirmed Darvesh Constructions Pvt Ltd TL B+ 300 Assigned Divya Construction Company FBL B- 80 Suspended Divya Construction Company NFBL B- 30 Suspended Dsg Corp Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based B- 112 Revised to from B (reduced from Rs 14.00 crore) Fairyland Foundations Pvt. Ltd. LT, FB Fac BB- 93 Reaffirmed Fairyland Foundations Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Fac BB- 7 Reaffirmed Gaba Overseas (P) Ltd LT FB Fac - CC BBB- 180 Assigned Gaba Overseas (P) Ltd LT FB Fac - TL BBB- 315 Assigned Gaba Overseas (P) Ltd LT Non FB Fac - BG BBB- 25 Assigned General Motors India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 10000 Withdrawn /A2 Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - CC BB+ 60 Assigned Engineers Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - Standby Line of BB+ 9 Assigned Engineers Credit Gurutek India Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B 50 Revised from B+ Hero Motors Ltd TL A 670 Reduced from Rs. 77 Crore Hero Motors Ltd CC A 400 Enhanced from Rs. 30 Crore Hk Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 5550 Revised from BBB- J. J. House Pvt. Ltd. CC Facility BBB- 120 Assigned Jagaran Microfin Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac BB /A4 500 Suspended Jbm Auto Ltd TL BBB 859.3 Enhanced from Rs. 33.41 Crore Jbm Auto Ltd Unallocated BBB 394.4 Enhanced from Rs. 10.71 Crore Jbm Auto Ltd CC/WCDL BBB 1042.5 Enhanced /A3+ from Rs. 97.75 Crore Jbm Auto Ltd Fund Based and NFBL BBB 572.5 Enhanced /A3+ from Rs. 20 Crore Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 181.4 Revised from BB+, revised from Rs. 43.13 Crore Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 675 Revised from /A3 BB+ /A4+ Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd LC/BG BBB- 215 Revised from /A3 BB+ /A4+ (Revised from Rs. 14.00 Crore) M/S Bharath Reddy Educational TL Fac D 53 Suspended Society M/S Bharath Reddy Educational Proposed Fac D 2 Suspended Society M/S N. R. Constructions Fund based - Over BB 25 Assigned Draft M/S N. R. Constructions Non Fund based BG BB 80 Assigned M/S N. R. Constructions Unallocated Limits BB 5 Assigned Mahalaxmi Dyes & Chemicals Ltd FBL BB/ A4 70 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Dyes & Chemicals Ltd NFBL BB/ A4 92.5 Enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore Mahalaxmi Dyes & Chemicals Ltd Proposed limits BB/ A4 2.5 Reduced from Rs. 0.50 crore Mahalaxmi Dyes & Chemicals Ltd Interchangeable limits BB/ A4 35 Reaffirmed Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 65 Enhanced from Rs. 5 Crore Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 27 Suspended Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd TL B+ 16.5 Suspended Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd SLC B+ 3 Suspended Paramshakti Steels Ltd TL BBB- 38.2 Upgraded from BB+ (Reduced from Rs. 6 Crore) Paramshakti Steels Ltd FB Fac CC BBB- 40 Upgraded from BB+ Paramshakti Steels Ltd Proposed Un allocated BBB- 75 Assigned FBL Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac TL B+ 272 Assigned, Enhanced from Rs 24.90 crore Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac B+ 50 Assigned, Overdraft Eenhanced from Rs 2 crore Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Non fund based Bk Fac B+ 54 Outstanding BG Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd FB Fac B 88.1 Suspended Ras Bearings Pvt. Ltd. CC BBB+ 57.5 Suspended (SO) Ras Bearings Pvt. Ltd. TL BBB+ 81.1 Suspended (SO) Rohit Steels Working Capital Limits BB- 100 Suspended Rohit Steels TL BB- 60 Suspended Roll Tubes Ltd CC BB 35 Assigned Sai Smaran Foods Ltd LT, FBL BB 400 Reaffirmed Sangal Papers Ltd TL BB 37.6 Reduced from Rs. 4.76 Crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 