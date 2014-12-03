Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allahabad Bank CD Programme A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Jotindra Steel & Tubes Ltd. NFBL - (as sub limit A4 110 Reaffirmed of total FBL) VLCC Health Care Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac- A1+ 25 Upgraded Working Capital from A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jotindra Steel & Tubes Ltd. LT FBL B- 240 Reaffirmed (reduced from 29 crore) M/S Keshava Educational Society TL Fac D 98.5 Suspended M/S Keshava Reddy Educational TL Fac D 30 Suspended Trust M/S Keshava Reddy Educational Overdraft Fac D 35 Suspended Trust M/S Sri Keshava Reddy TL Fac D 250 Suspended Educational Society M/S Sri Mahanandeeswara TL Fac D 233 Suspended Educational Society M/S Sri Saraswathi Educational TL Fac D 66 Suspended Society M/S Sri Satyanarayana Swamy TL Fac D 88.5 Suspended Educational Society M/S Sri Surya Educational TL Fac D 88.5 Suspended Society Surya Synthetics LT FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed; Suspension Revoked (reduced from 15 crore) Triveni Silk Mills LT FBL B+ 105 Reaffirmed; Suspension Revoked (reduced from 14.50 crore) VLCC Health Care Ltd Fund based Bk Fac AA- 767.6 Upgraded from A+ (Revised from Rs. 69.26 crore) VLCC Health Care Ltd Proposed Bk Fac AA- 107.4 Upgraded from A+ (Revised from Rs. 18.24 crore) VLCC Personal Care Ltd Fund based Bk Fac AA- 400 Upgraded from A+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)