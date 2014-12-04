Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Steel Ltd ST non-FBL (LOC) A3 175 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3.50 Cr) Atlas Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 90 Revised from A4 Atlas Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac D 30.5 Revised from A4 Focus Energy NFBL A2 410 Upgraded from A3 Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Forward Contract A4 5 Reaffirmed Company limit IDFC Ltd ST debt Programme A1+ Reaffirmed Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - Bills A4 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed Rushil Industries Ltd ST, non FB Fac* A4 593.1 Reaffirmed *Short term non fund based limits (LC) of Rs. 59.31 crore include Rs. 1.31 crore worth Credit Exposure Limit. Surya Exim Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 2070 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FB Fac A3+ 180 Upgraded from A3 Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 398.8 Upgraded from A3 Swastik Industries Packing Credit A4 45 Reaffirmed Swastik Industries Foreign Bill Purchase A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Steel Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.2.50 Cr) Acrysil Steel Ltd TL BBB- 25.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3.52 Cr) Atlas Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based D 28.5 Revised from Facility B- Auro Gold Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B 4000 Revised from BB Electronic Payment & Services LT Fund Based- TL BBB- 590 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB+ Embaby General Finance(India) LT Bk Fac BB+ 180 Assigned Pvt Ltd Focus Energy TL BBB+ 1000 Upgraded from BBB- Focus Energy FBL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from BBB- Goyal Developers LT, FBL - CC B+ 65 Withdrawn Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Working Capital B+ 120 Reaffirmed Company (CC/EPC/PSCFC /PCFC/FBD /FBP)* *CC- Cash Credit, EPC- Export Packing Credit, PSCFC-Post-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase Hari Oil & General Mills CC BB 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.5 Cr) Hari Oil & General Mills TL BB 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3 Cr) IDFC Ltd LT Bond Programme AAA Reaffirmed IDFC Ltd LT Infrastructure AAA Reaffirmed Bonds IDFC Ltd NCD AAA Reaffirmed IDFC Ltd LT Bond Programme AAA Withdrawn IDFC Ltd LT Infrastructure AAA Withdrawn Bonds IFMR Capital Mosec Rhea 2014 PTC Series A1 A-(SO)!353.7 Assigned ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Mosec Rhea 2014 PTC Series A3 B(SO)! 32 Assigned ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Mosec Rhea 2014 PTC Series A2 BBB 20.3 Assigned ! indicates that the rating is conditional (SO)! JS Estates & Projects (P) Ltd LT - Fund Based BB- 42.5 Upgraded from B+ JS Estates & Projects (P) Ltd TL BB- 13.8 Upgraded from B+ (reduced from 2 Cr) JS Estates & Projects (P) Ltd Unallocated BB- 13.7 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from 0.75 Cr) Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd FBL BB 2500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 200 crore ) Lifespring Hospitals Privtae LT FBL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Niwas Properties (I) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 120 Suspended Pari India CC BB- 200 Revised from BB- (Enhanced from Rs 15 crore) Pari India TL BB- 76.6 Revised from BB- (reduced from Rs 8.40 crore) Pari India Unallocated limits BB- 7.4 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Nil) Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed Rushil Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 74 Reaffirmed Sapphire Projects Pvt Ltd TL BB 250 Assigned Srinagar Banihal Expressway Senior Debt BB- 12800 Reaffirmed Ltd Srinagar Banihal Expressway Subordinated Debt BB- 1600 Reaffirmed Ltd Surbhi Ferro Impex Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B 80 Reaffirmed Surbhi Ferro Impex Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 70 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd LT FBL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd TL BBB 1776.4 Upgraded from BBB- Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FB Fac BBB 1250 Upgraded from BBB- SVG Fashions Ltd Long-TL BBB+ 262.4 Upgraded from BBB (reduced from Rs. 43.64 crore) SVG Fashions Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) BBB+ 262.7 Upgraded from BBB (revised from Rs. 12.24 crore) SVG Fashions Ltd LT/ST non-FB Fac BBB+ 58 Assigned (LC/BG) / A2 Swastik Industries Unallocated B/ 10 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.