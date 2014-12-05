Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd CP* A1 500 Reaffirmed *To be carved out of the existing working capital limit Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt ST - Fund / non based A3 1660 Upgraded Ltd (sub limits) from A4+ Revised from Rs. 120 Crore Bharat Biotech International SLC A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Bharat Biotech International LC A2+ 750 Enhanced Ltd from Rs. 65 Crore Bharat Biotech International BG A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Bharat Biotech International Forward contract A2+ 10 Reduced from Ltd Rs. 3.7 Crore Focus Lighting And Fixtures LOC A4+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Phoeniix ST FB Fac A4 160 Revised from Rs. 12 Crore Phoeniix ST FB Fac (sub limit) A4 160 Revised from Rs. 12 Crore Phoeniix ST Non FB Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed Phoeniix ST Proposed Fac A4 19.5 Revised from Rs. 2.41 Crore Raman Ispat (Pvt) Ltd LC/BG A4 25 Enhanced from Rs. 1 Crore Restoration Engineers BG A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Sakthi Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac WCDL A2+ 570 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 60.00 crore MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sakthi Finance Ltd FD MA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 2050 Revised from BB Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed TL BB- 100 Revised from BB Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt LT FB Fac BBB- 1700 Upgraded Ltd from BB+ Revised from Rs. 210 Crore Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt LT / ST - unallocated BBB- 900 Upgraded Ltd /A3 from BB+/A4+ Revised from Rs. 50 Crore Bansal Pathways (Damoh - TL B+ 1960 Assigned Katni) Pvt Ltd Bansal Pathways (Damoh - Non FB Fac B+ 120 Assigned Katni) Pvt Ltd Bharat Biotech International CC A- 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Bharat Biotech International Secured TL A- 682.9 Enhanced Ltd from Rs. 41.76 Crore Bharat Biotech International Unsecured TL A- 132.8 Reduced from Ltd Rs. 15.59 Crore Bharat Biotech International Unallocated A- 46.3 Reduced from Ltd Rs. 6.28 Crore Bharat Biotech International Interchangeable A- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd between Fund based /A2+ and non Fund Based Focus Lighting And Fixtures CC BB 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jindal Aluminium Ltd TL (External AA- 2400 Assigned Commercial Borrowings) Kuber Foods CC Limits B 65 Reaffirmed Kuber Foods Unallocated FBL B 35 Reaffirmed Mangal & Mangal Fund based facility BBB 300 Enhanced from Rs. 20 Crore Mangaldeep Cotton Industries TL B 17.6 Reaffirmed Mangaldeep Cotton Industries CC B 50 Reaffirmed Phoeniix LT TL B 17.5 Revised from Rs. 5.29 Crore Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC BB 107.5 Enhanced from Rs. 8.75 Crore Raman Ispat (Pvt) Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 50 Reaffirmed Raman Ispat (Pvt) Ltd TL B+ 1.8 Reduced from Rs. 0.50 Crore Restoration Engineers TL BB 32 Enhanced from Rs. 0.66 Crore Restoration Engineers CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Sakthi Finance Ltd NCD BBB 2000 Assigned Sakthi Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CC BBB 690 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 66.00 crore Sakthi Finance Ltd TL BBB 18.8 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs.4.68 crore Sakthi Finance Ltd CC/WCDL BBB 1368.8 Assigned Interchangeable Limits/A2 Enhanced from Rs. 106.88 crore Sundaram Asset Management Co. LT Bk Fac AA 500 Assigned Ltd Tata Motors Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 3002.8 Reaffirmed -Indian Receivable Trust (SO) September 2013 A Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BB+ 283 Revised from -Indian Receivable Trust (SLF) (SO) BBB(SO) September 2013 A Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills TL Fac D 250 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from BB- Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills FB Fac D 120 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from BB- Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills Non FB Fac D 30 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from A4 Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills Non fund based (sub D Downgraded India Pvt Ltd limit) Fac from BB-/ A4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.