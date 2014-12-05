Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd CP* A1 500 Reaffirmed
*To be carved out of the existing working capital limit
Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt ST - Fund / non based A3 1660 Upgraded
Ltd (sub limits) from
A4+
Revised from Rs. 120 Crore
Bharat Biotech International SLC A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bharat Biotech International LC A2+ 750 Enhanced
Ltd from Rs. 65
Crore
Bharat Biotech International BG A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bharat Biotech International Forward contract A2+ 10 Reduced from
Ltd Rs. 3.7 Crore
Focus Lighting And Fixtures LOC A4+ 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Phoeniix ST FB Fac A4 160 Revised from
Rs. 12 Crore
Phoeniix ST FB Fac (sub limit) A4 160 Revised from
Rs. 12 Crore
Phoeniix ST Non FB Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed
Phoeniix ST Proposed Fac A4 19.5 Revised from
Rs. 2.41
Crore
Raman Ispat (Pvt) Ltd LC/BG A4 25 Enhanced
from Rs. 1
Crore
Restoration Engineers BG A4 67.5 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac WCDL A2+ 570 Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs. 60.00 crore
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sakthi Finance Ltd FD MA- Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 2050 Revised from
BB
Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed TL BB- 100 Revised from
BB
Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt LT FB Fac BBB- 1700 Upgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Revised from Rs. 210 Crore
Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt LT / ST - unallocated BBB- 900 Upgraded
Ltd /A3 from
BB+/A4+
Revised from Rs. 50 Crore
Bansal Pathways (Damoh - TL B+ 1960 Assigned
Katni) Pvt Ltd
Bansal Pathways (Damoh - Non FB Fac B+ 120 Assigned
Katni) Pvt Ltd
Bharat Biotech International CC A- 700 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bharat Biotech International Secured TL A- 682.9 Enhanced
Ltd from Rs.
41.76 Crore
Bharat Biotech International Unsecured TL A- 132.8 Reduced from
Ltd Rs. 15.59
Crore
Bharat Biotech International Unallocated A- 46.3 Reduced from
Ltd Rs. 6.28
Crore
Bharat Biotech International Interchangeable A- 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd between Fund based /A2+
and non Fund Based
Focus Lighting And Fixtures CC BB 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Jindal Aluminium Ltd TL (External AA- 2400 Assigned
Commercial Borrowings)
Kuber Foods CC Limits B 65 Reaffirmed
Kuber Foods Unallocated FBL B 35 Reaffirmed
Mangal & Mangal Fund based facility BBB 300 Enhanced
from Rs. 20
Crore
Mangaldeep Cotton Industries TL B 17.6 Reaffirmed
Mangaldeep Cotton Industries CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Phoeniix LT TL B 17.5 Revised from
Rs. 5.29
Crore
Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC BB 107.5 Enhanced
from Rs.
8.75 Crore
Raman Ispat (Pvt) Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Raman Ispat (Pvt) Ltd TL B+ 1.8 Reduced from
Rs. 0.50
Crore
Restoration Engineers TL BB 32 Enhanced
from Rs.
0.66 Crore
Restoration Engineers CC BB 50 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Finance Ltd NCD BBB 2000 Assigned
Sakthi Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CC BBB 690 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 66.00 crore
Sakthi Finance Ltd TL BBB 18.8 Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs.4.68 crore
Sakthi Finance Ltd CC/WCDL BBB 1368.8 Assigned
Interchangeable Limits/A2
Enhanced from Rs. 106.88 crore
Sundaram Asset Management Co. LT Bk Fac AA 500 Assigned
Ltd
Tata Motors Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 3002.8 Reaffirmed
-Indian Receivable Trust (SO)
September 2013 A
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BB+ 283 Revised from
-Indian Receivable Trust (SLF) (SO) BBB(SO)
September 2013 A
Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills TL Fac D 250 Downgraded
India Pvt Ltd from
BB-
Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills FB Fac D 120 Downgraded
India Pvt Ltd from
BB-
Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills Non FB Fac D 30 Downgraded
India Pvt Ltd from A4
Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills Non fund based (sub D Downgraded
India Pvt Ltd limit) Fac from
BB-/ A4
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)